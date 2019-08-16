The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, King & Queen and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
219 N 19th St, U32; Roberts James C to Like Alexander E, $176,500.
612 N 23rd St; Govindankutty Karthik to Kuehn Robert L, $437,000.
1124 N 26th St; Friese Laura M to Gies Dane J and Lorianne K, $310,000.
1109 N 27th St; Fan City Renovations Llc to Kirkland Austin, $315,000.
1224 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Waldo Todd Bailey, $335,000.
715 N 33rd St; Abed Osama J to Jones Anna Z, $231,000.
3340 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Eighth Lucky Inc to Msr Holdings Va Llc, $250,000.
205 N Belmont Ave; Elliott Karen A to Davis John Travis, $230,000.
4533 Brook Road; Miles Peter K and Lisa G to Robertson Patrick and Megyn, $306,000.
4302 Cary Street Road; Fletcher Connie L to Moger Nathaniel Y, $555,000.
7735 Cherokee Road; Corbin Gudrun L to Cutshall Andrew C and Hannah M, $279,000.
8 N Crenshaw Ave; Wheeler David to Levenson Zoe A, $385,000.
5404 Dorchester Road; Shockley Ted J to Branstad Endre E, $405,000.
10441 Epsilon Road; Gibson David L Jr and Bobbye B to Us Bank Trust Na Trs, $178,994.
4511 Fitzhugh Ave; Thomas Manoj A to Hock Tyler, $365,000.
3112 Floyd Ave; Frazier Karen T to Jones Francis and Elizabeth A, $369,000.
612 W Franklin St, U8d; Trani Lois E to Shudtz Peter Joseph and Karen P, $590,000.
1813 W Grace St; Archer Robert Thomas to Nguyen Dangming, $385,000.
4711 Grandway Road; Ojirey Llc to Larsh Kenneth T and Nicole P, $625,000.
2707 Grayland Ave; 2707 Grayland Land Trust to Bednarz Emily and Christopher, $355,000.
1325 Greycourt Ave; Kitchens Taylor and Melanie to Gabriel Keller L, $280,000.
4304 Grove Ave; Maghakian Cynthia J to Pluta John Paul and Stephanie, $483,000.
4103 Hanover Ave; Munz Sharon S to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $375,000.
6511 Hanover Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Wagner Seth E, $460,000.
608 Hazelhurst Ave; Mungo Amee R and Todd to Ruh Kevin and Ha Emily, $205,000.
7680 Idlewyld Road; Craddock Jarrett A to Hale Christopher, $299,000.
33 James Falls Dr; Walter Linda J to Denious Mary Blair, $483,000.
2926 Kensington Ave; Selvey William M Revocable to 2926 Kensington Ave Revocable, $675,000.
2 Kingsway Ct; Taylor Rawleigh W D IV to Norfleet Robert F III, $625,000.
3114 Lake Terrace Ct; Abel Joseph C and Florence E to Voss Barbara M, $210,000.
4401 Leonard Pkwy; Davis William R III to Boone Mark S and Alisha P, $380,000.
811 Louisiana St; Calcaterra Natalie K to Gordon Richard Felton Jr, $215,000.
210 W Marshall St; Peacock Rubin to Marshall Street Properties Llc, $220,000.
3502 Maryland Ave; Waybright Richard W to Dingler Christian, $176,500.
6908 Montauk Dr; Toce Donald A to Toce Nicholas D and Juliane C, $254,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U13; Millhiser Neil M to Eye Randal A, $274,990.
729 Northside Ave; Pattie Keys Franklin to Pisaniello Nicole, $191,000.
5140 Old Warwick Road; Secretary Of The Us Dept Of to Ortega Ruben A Martinez, $155,000.
3212 P St; Unlimited Renovations Llc to Myers Brandon Robert, $380,000.
2318 Park Ave; Virginia Paint Distributing to Meyer Jeffrey C, $520,000.
2122 Parkwood Ave; McLaughlin Homes Llc to Reynolds Tara Leigh, $539,000.
829 Pepper Ave; Mahefky Paul F and Diane W to McNamara Robert P and Cynthia A, $437,000.
601 Roseneath Road, U5; Booth Meredith Lynn to Campbell William Andrew, $213,000.
1706 Seddon Road; Basloe Patrick P to Henry John Marshall, $238,000.
2618 Semmes Ave; Jones Ronald C to Rent Me Rva Llc, $250,000.
2323 Stratford Ct; Shepherd Nancy B to Cox Nathan Alden, $324,000.
3119 Stuart Ave; Carel Curtis T and Elaine M C to Deal Thomas Ray, $165,000.
6718 Stuart Ave; Jewell William L IV to Layfield Elizabeth W, $400,000.
301 Virginia St, U1808; Hughes Ginny L to Stevens Living Trust Co Trs, $900,000.
4214 Wakefield Road; Brown Alma B to Adams Charles R Jr and Annette, $350,000.
805 Westover Hills Blvd; Capitol Homes Llc to Mills Gordon R and Mary M, $293,500.
1350 Westwood Ave, U307; Yates Bryan and Mercado Erika to Kay William E III and Robin M, $325,000.
1900 Wilmington Ave; Bruno Thomas L to Fitts Taylor and Kathryn, $269,000.
3117 Woodrow Ave; City Funding Llc to Arnold Nathaniel Terry, $299,950.
HENRICO
820 Alden Parke Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Saunshimath Annadaneshwar and Vinutha, $581,343.
7307 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Thomas Virginia E Trustee to Jones Jean Roy, $176,000.
4906 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Vass David W to McGill Kathleen A, $190,000.
9508 Ashborne Ct, Glen Allen; Hottle Lucas E and Farah to Longest Nathan, $290,000.
507 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Patterson Hillary and Jed to Pavlik Brian C and Nora M, $720,000.
11465 Barrington Bridge Ct, Henrico; Dunn Philip J and Linda S to White Shawn R and Elizabeth N, $656,000.
1836 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Moore Jerald F Jr to Dukic Dzemal and Senija, $325,000.
10634 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Matt Victoria and Henderson Thomas, $410,960.
9604 Big Tree Ln, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Banks Tameka L and Adegboye O Adebayo, $486,000.
10912 Bluebell Dr, Glen Allen; Hagood Mary to Henderson Terrence A and Judith J, $285,000.
4328 Bon Secours Pkwy, Ua, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Grimes Casey Bryan and Marlyne Lorinda, $277,000.
9801 Bonanza St, Henrico; Dale Thurman C and Dolores L Trustees to Anderson Donald T and Donna G, $200,000.
2428 Brandon Forest Ct, Henrico; Wimmer Kylene E and David A to McNamee Shane W and Elizabeth N Argent, $213,500.
8904 Brennan Rd, Henrico; Hagan William J Jr to Timbercreek Building and Design Llc, $450,000.
12335 Bridgehead Pl, Glen Allen; Western Henrico Glen Allen Land Trust to Patterson Lowell H IV and Sarah R, $465,000.
1700 Buckner St, Henrico; Dabney Homes Llc to Jarvis Shaye B, $172,000.
5509 Burberry Ln, Glen Allen; Engiles Donald J and Georgianna to Nar Parag Sonoo and Giselle Noel Jacob, $402,000.
4701 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Kaye Joan F to Collins Sara and Mariella Noblecilla Lecca, $258,000.
11017 Carrington Green Dr, Glen Allen; Butler Richard B Jr and Robin C to Beaudway Aaron C and Sarah H, $539,000.
4516 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Basham Robert S and Danielle R Abbott to Sexton Kyle A and Jessica P, $385,000.
6001 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Martelli Michael F to Trotta Zachary James and Lauren M, $195,000.
5001 Chappell Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Somayajula Ramanath K A and Rekha M A to Singh Rajesh Kumar and Mandvi Kumari, $435,500.
313 Cheswick Ln, Henrico; Farrell Stuart T and Mary C to Lane Stephen M and Masey M Ross, $858,000.
1410 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Kendrick William P and Deborah H to Drummond Timothy J and Victoria A, $365,000.
5401 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Woodworth Alethea D and Sally R Burgess, $432,225.
5413 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Tupko Arkadiusz A, $382,235.
12031 Cottage Creek Ct, Henrico; Anderson Richard M and Valerie Pandak to Taylor Jonathan Patrick and Margaret Lowry, $272,000.
5412 Cranston Ct, Glen Allen; Parker Dale R Sr and Vivian G to Sharma Vikas and Avita, $331,000.
200 Damascus Dr, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Lee Yukon Y and Yun S and Thomas Sang-Kyu, $200,000.
4709 Denali Dr, Glen Allen; Brusilovsky Tamara to Paul Deepak Thannikkal and Roseline C C, $448,000.
5033 Eddings Dr, Glen Allen; Poma John C and Jennifer L Neiman to Luong Duc V and Nhut Viet and Thi T T Dang, $290,000.
5004 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $208,000.
11068 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $203,000.
12212 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Defriece Heather Lauren, $585,677.
11990 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Apuri Kranthi K and Neeharika Meka, $715,252.
4934 Farrell Ct, Henrico; Anderson Jesse to O'Brien Kelly, $162,000.
5329 Four Seasons Ter, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Song Chenxi and Liangbi Zhu, $424,664.
11401 Friars Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Rebuck Beth A to Wong Sze M and Yue H Yang, $236,000.
3401 Gayton Meadows Ter, Henrico; Morton Garland Wayne and Wendy M Kelly to Adams Sarah Peyton and Matthew Hill, $311,000.
3114 Glenoa Rd, Henrico; Eastern Henrico Virginia Land Trust to Snead Tamara C, $156,500.
2453 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Dillard Beverly R, $595,408.
2493 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Duong Angie, $499,294.
9941 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Jones Ashley N to Knuckles Benjamin Q and Amanda L, $156,000.
11523 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $231,000.
11532 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Hearn David W and Kimberly W, $832,100.
100 Hart St, Henrico; Smith Family Trust to Brooker Cynthia M, $181,900.
4813 Hearthstone Rd, Glen Allen; Nyffeler Paul T and Michelle L Hamm to Splendiani Antonietta Et Al, $480,000.
11613 Hickory Lake Ter, Glen Allen; Tynes Linwood T and Nancy B to Votava Brigette Morgan and Joseph Truda, $540,000.
1600 Hollandale Rd, Henrico; Addison Adrienne to Sammy Samy G and Mareman S Sobhy, $262,800.
10862 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Diggs David V Jr and Tadiana Villa Arenas, $470,895.
1891 Hungary Oak Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Timsina Tika and Hima Karki, $313,125.
11909 Hunton Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Vanfossen Raymond M and Patricia L to Altizer Gena Lynne, $374,950.
2900 Huntwick Ct, Henrico; Rahman Ayesha S and Nadia S Hitchins Et Al to Joyce William Christopher and Lindsay K, $450,000.
8511 Ironington Ct, Henrico; Hurd Tyler M and Courtney F to Clark Jeffrey D, $232,900.
4911 Kilcolman Dr, Henrico; Huang Rong to Gulistani Shukrullah, $220,000.
401 Kingscote Ln, Glen Allen; Weaver Kevin W to Casagni Tasha L and Robert W Daly, $298,000.
6150 La France Rd, Sandston; Apperson Claudia J and Robert L Salmon III to Stewart Robert W, $159,950.
7432 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Richards Michael A to Bassett Henry Leland, $205,500.
7508 Laurel Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Edwards Mary E to Lockett Virginia, $249,500.
12295 Leakes Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Pullela Satyananda Mallik Et Al, $662,238.
2601 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Chan Dai Fu J and Sydney Bernstein Miller to Crouch Mary Katherine, $252,000.
5129 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Marshall Norman J Jr and Christa M to Ashby Franklyn H and Alyssa C Beam, $270,000.
4201 Lizzie Anne Ln, Glen Allen; Reese Robert W and Sarah E to Arriola Precious L and Reymund B Hernandez, $363,000.
3 Lorraine Station Rd, Henrico; Crable Brett A and Janice W to Cohen Zachary D and Annie G, $740,000.
12264 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Ho Lynda P, $380,000.
12145 Manor Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Sharpe David and Lauren Elizabeth Sharpe H to Natuva Kranthi and Pravalika Mamillapally, $536,000.
3356 Meadowmont Ln, Henrico; Anderson Maurice to Brown Sonya, $230,000.
1203 Mill Reef Ct, Sandston; Testerman Lester H and Sharon L to Masters Randall Jacob and Maggie Stewart, $198,000.
4907 Monument Ave, Henrico; Vick Lemuel D and Nancy E to Bhakta Tarulata, $332,000.
6502 Monument Ave, Henrico; Bari Real Estate Investment Corporation to Trant Cameron Sean and Wendi Clark, $465,000.
12113 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Yamamoto Michael T to Casciano John R and Tracey M, $560,000.
5604 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Tuck Marjorie S, $264,570.
2304 N Newton Cir, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Losa-Solano Juan C and Ninive E M Solano, $190,000.
5617 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Harper Barbara and C Charity Jr Et Al, $294,775.
3212 Oakington Dr, Henrico; Hill Thomas L and Ida A to Bowser Joy L, $265,000.
5309 Old Main St, Ua, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Pfeiffer Douglas Barton and Bonna Raye, $303,896.
5307 Old Main St, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Ebright Sonya Irene, $424,124.
518 Old Providence Cir, Henrico; Ellington Matthew G and Kathryn A to Gee Patrick M and Mary M, $950,000.
1410 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Hamilton Lewis R Jr and Shelley H McGhee to Broussard Lance A, $247,500.
2244 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Diloreto Steven Joseph and Virginia Maria, $371,575.
2250 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Gwalani-Ramnani Jyoti P and Dharamdas M R, $361,190.
3232 Pinefields Dr, Henrico; Gurganus Lisa A and A C F and W H T III to McCauley Matthew Wayne, $185,000.
3006 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Banton Katie L to Winston Damien and Angel Brown, $155,000.
6600 Poplar Spring Rd, Henrico; Sanford Roger L to Edmonds Erin Lynn, $166,000.
12329 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Ewald Brian H and Linda A, $1,027,686.
1704 Renard Ter, Henrico; T A Talley Builders Inc to Peroune Jarel, $210,000.
7709 Richie Ave, Henrico; Guzman Guadalupe J and Silvia B to Gaddis Andrew J and Crystal G, $266,000.
4614 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Gardner Marden O and Sylvia H Trustees to Conner Emily A, $251,200.
2316 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Smith Shaun C and Emily L to Gridgeman Robin L, $205,000.
11071 Ryall Rd, Glen Allen; Hancock James T and Kathy W to Cuba Lisa M, $290,000.
11501 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Srinivas Kalyan C C and Sridevi Ippatapu to Megdadi Amjad and Alaa Alrababa, $467,500.
4102 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Richardson Larry and Barbara G to Kothamasa Sathish K and Celina M Thadigiri, $231,000.
4322 Saunders Station Loop, Ua, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Hanks Brian, $288,300.
1909 Sharbel Cir, Glen Allen; Coalson Enterprises Corp to Torreao Da Costa Eduardo and Kayte T, $418,500.
5005 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
13020 Silent Wood Pl, Henrico; McGovern Kerry Colleen to Johnson Tileston B and Meghan E Rooney, $314,950.
102 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Oakes Robert O and Catherine M to Kahveci Selim H and Allyson C, $540,000.
10713 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Vlasic Alfonso F Jr and Janet M to Scott Wiliam N and Thao H Cao, $381,500.
4901 Stable Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Wang Bei and Minghao Cai to Singh Aninder and Komalpreet Kaur, $595,000.
1906 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Nuckols Jeffrey S to Owen Joan M, $275,000.
5505 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Nguyen Hiep T and Chi Kim to Kothari Ankit and Hemanki, $530,000.
10520 Swanee Mill Trce, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Wang Min-Fen and Yung-Yeh Chang, $348,800.
2616 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Wanis Wanis L and Refka Shakhloul to Penney Delaney, $237,000.
3829 Tighe Ct, Henrico; Woody Lorice to Hill-Rasberry Shirley R and N Delaney, $150,000.
4405 Toccoa Ter, Sandston; Owens Amber N and Nikole S to Sommer Stacey J, $184,500.
2629 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Burns Jervetta S to McWhorter Richard David Jr and Mary Ellen, $465,000.
4658 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Lazaraski Arthur F and Nancy B to Sharma Pranjal and Mandapi Mishra, $221,500.
8027 Upper Western Run Ln, Henrico; Cottrell Joseph Anthony Jr and Sandra Fox to Ratliff William B and Deborah S Molaschi, $210,000.
1309 Virginia Ave, Glen Allen; Repass Joshua M and Kerrie J De Gaetano to Boswell Zachary and Katherine E Degaetano, $225,000.
12006 Warrington Ct, Henrico; White Jacky I and Helen M to Morrow Karen M, $255,000.
2840 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Dommisse David D and Carol A to McGinnis Matthew Ben Et Al, $355,000.
12801 Westin Estates Dr, Glen Allen; Dahl Charles W Jr and Cheryl L to Susanne B Geslois Revocable Living Trust, $707,500.
8308 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Gracyalny Eric J and Rmbyl to Weller Wayne C and Angela G, $300,000.
3320 White Chimneys Ct, Glen Allen; West Edward Douglas Jr to Hancock Sean Paul and Nancy Marcos, $420,000.
5100 Wolfe Manor Ct, U1002, Henrico; 5100 Monument Llc to Green Raymond S and Myra E Howard, $285,000.
5100 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Ahladas Zachary A and Alexander R Garza to McGhee William C and Pamela McGhee, $245,500.
7164 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Arnett Terry L and Constance to Patton Kevin and Rebecca H, $265,000.
Chesterfield
11000 Aldera Pl; NVR Inc to Millard Charlita and Robert W, $429,495.
9402 Amberleigh Cr; Schlichtcroll Joan E Trustee to Faina Anthony G and Marguerite, $290,000.
2019 Anchor Landing Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ali Mir Akbar and Khan Bushra, $545,635.
3401 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Bryant Katrina Faye, $237,210.
400 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Martin Lincoln R Jr Et Al, $375,336.
14623 Ashlake Manor Dr; Carter Frederick W and Duval Lee to Carter Frederick W and Duval Lee, $395,461.
20912 Avery Mill Ln; NVR Inc to Mallory George L and Ladonna L, $246,000.
13441 Bailey Bridge Rd; Haynes Brian M to Williams Ashley, $320,000.
5555 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Duong Ravuth Et Als, $294,530.
13812 Barnes Spring Rd; Dwyer John M and Deidra L to Condrey Mary-Sue Ashleigh, $271,000.
13908 Beechwood Point Cr; Teefey Joseph M and M Brooke to Schroeder David and Melanie, $395,000.
5034 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Cordova Acosta Edwin Catalino, $250,245.
11900 Birdie Ln; Swader Kathleen to Detreville Ashley Amanda, $265,000.
14706 Blossom Pl; Cavedo Raymond B Jr and Vicki M to Derubeis Carl R and Robin L, $333,000.
12324 Boxford Ln; McKinley Janice C to Haddad Susan, $245,000.
10645 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Vecchio Jennifer and Benjamin, $283,755.
14313 Branched Antler Dr; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Schwartz Andrew, $224,950.
10536 Brightstone Dr; Sm Richmond Llc to Guico Leonard M and Sharon T, $373,477.
2912 Brookforest Rd; Lee Valarie A to Hardcastle Katelyn Et Al, $208,000.
11111 Buckhead Tr; Dicosmo Nino A and Delacey Kerry to Johnston Charlie, $935,000.
8003 Buford Cm; Weisman Andrea R to Kinning Cara S, $171,000.
4130 Cambrian Cr; NVR Inc to Cordova G A and Yannuzzi J M, $423,390.
11948 Carters Garden Tr; Hinkle William A and Patricia A to Staples Jason, $390,000.
13713 Cedar Creek Rd; Drudge A L and Madures J W Jr to Domangue Jessica Amy, $234,950.
5503 Chanson Rd; Gibson Timothy B and Riddle B P to Lopez Mario O and Gloria G D, $160,000.
10219 Chesdin Park Dr; Nicholson James E and C R to Wagner Christopher A Et Al, $255,000.
11653 Chester Station Dr; Garcia Elkin R and Giraldo J A to Best Tyshawn D and Jazmine S, $200,000.
13937 Collington Mw; D R Horton Inc to Wolfe Les S and Ruth V, $339,900.
700 Coralview Ct; Quick William C II and Carol W to Miller Jonathan and Christine, $295,000.
1011 Courthouse Rd; Pitts Roger Jr to Heavenly Homes Llc, $153,000.
433 Creekwillow Dr; Gunter Scott D and Krista A to Desai Ruby Rajesh, $280,000.
537 Crofton Village Tc; NVR Inc to Spears Walter B III, $311,841.
337 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Chatman Tiffany, $279,521.
6815 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Leyco Reynaldo P and Angela C, $323,713.
6821 Dales Pony Dr; Greenwich Walk Townhome Condo to Staples Charles B Jr and Shelby, $330,971.
10842 Decoy Ln; Carroll Justin G and Erica to Scott Madison L and Leutricia, $197,000.
12420 Donegal Dr; Warriner Christopher S and M E to Johnson Trina M, $289,000.
7600 Dunollie Dr; Coyner Construction Llc to Albiston Zachary and Brittany K, $509,000.
4801 Easter Rd; Main Street Homes to Speight Mark E and Summer L, $575,723.
624 Enon Church Rd; Deloach Ralph E and Carisa L to Brown Kimberlyn, $159,000.
7821 Etching St; NVR Inc to Larew Sam Carter, $215,435.
1406 Exbury Dr; Zima Andrew D to Cooper Timothy Allen and Donita, $264,900.
7718 Fern Hollow Dr; Poore Gregory E and MacDonald L to Garvin Kavis M, $257,000.
8742 Fishers Green Pl; Main Street Homes to Lee James K and Li Lily, $320,000.
4508 Fordham Rd; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Botrous Emad Et Als, $181,000.
3850 Frankmont Rd; Jones-Cooper Judy C to Paulino Ana G and Antero Jr, $205,000.
11206 Gadwell Landing Ct; Back Erskine W and Shirley B to Barbee Dallas Ronald and Jan B, $223,500.
5807 Garden Ridge Rd; Lopez Amalia G and Gaitan I A G to Dejohnette Mia, $275,000.
8807 Glen Royal Dr; Main Street Homes to Mina Christopher L and Amy K, $493,015.
900 Gorham Ct; Poe Susan E Trustee to Roper Lenworth Sr, $304,950.
8401 Graves Rd; Dameron Investments Inc to Tate Kevin E Sr and Melissa M, $177,500.
5431 Hackney Rd; Tucker-Peay Candyce A to Smith Carey W Jr, $225,000.
20960 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Bates Warren Jr and Yolanda, $249,655.
13145 Hampton Meadows Tr; McNutt David A and Deborah A to Solaimani Coveh and Caroline, $365,000.
8912 Hawkbill Rd; Ware Michael Wayne and Annelise to Anderson J C and Collins Ashley, $175,000.
3712 Heartside Pl; Kovesi Zsolt to Mitchell Sara K and Hill Casey L, $239,950.
13552 Heathbrook Tr; Clay Andrew H and Trammell R L to Henry Thomas T and Barbara S, $238,500.
6709 Hill Rd; Archie Angelique M to Martinez Daysi Jeanmillette E, $170,000.
8800 Hollow Oak Dr; Poirier Michael C III and K K to Poirier Michael C II and K K, $310,000.
7535 Hollyleaf Ct; Aders Tammy Lyn Et Als to Dickerson B K and Dickerson B L, $190,000.
1102 Johanna Bay Dr; Johanna Bay Trust to Hourin Robert T and Katharine M, $340,000.
4205 Kempwood Ct; Tessmer Ashley R and Dey Eric M to Cruz Cristela E A and Avalos E B, $160,000.
9619 Kendrick Rd; Wood Sterling N Jr to Crook Etta, $189,900.
5903 Lakemere Dr; Sayers-Boyer Virginia Cover to Green Clyde A Jr and Marilyn V, $275,000.
4156 Laurel Oak Rd; Kang Deug M and Alice I to Stewart Robert L, $160,000.
14512 Leamington Dr; Sword David S and Karen L to Ward Wesley W and Sandra C, $350,000.
4812 Lippingham Dr; Lewis William B and Stephanie R to Fashbaugh William E Jr and Janet, $275,000.
5306 Lockberry Ridge Ct; Breen B D and Cicoria D M II to Green Quiyanah R, $207,500.
12354 Logan Trace Rd; Crisanti Connor C and Crisanti C to Bennett Lesley C and Lewis R N A, $185,000.
3909 Lyndale Pl; Meredith Anna Shelton to Grattan Benita C and Clark B S, $192,000.
3302 Main St; Mueller Mark William Et Als to Garrett Catrinna D, $160,000.
5573 Marsh Light Ln; Farris William G and Beth M to MacDonald Lesley C and Poore G E, $368,000.
17435 Memorial Tournament Dr; Grover Christina M to Lane Diana Kay, $249,000.
5031 Misty Spring Dr; Butler Melvin J and Carolyn Hall to Nash Richard and Brenda, $250,000.
2117 Moseley Rd; Durvin Benjamin F III to Walker Paul G and Leanne B, $341,450.
12602 Nightingale Dr; Agarwal Ramesh and Kamala to Dhillon Manjit S and Sukhpinder, $650,000.
11109 Norman Garden Cr; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Pocock Herman D III and Denise C, $400,830.
3215 Oakmeadow Ln; Rose Daniel L and Pamela S to Gong Xin and Zhang Lu, $170,500.
4004 Paces Ferry Rd; Martin Deanna M to Gianino David Andrew, $226,000.
11831 Parrish Creek Ln; Campbell Lachelle Y to Abudayya Samer and Abudaya S, $261,000.
11607 Plantation Trace Dr; Fleig Jerry A and Anastasia M to Cowick Ronald D, $177,500.
12225 Prince Philip Ct; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Santos Rafael Marquez, $270,000.
8824 Providence Ridge Ct; Dick Virginia A to Anderson Robert T and Helen B, $265,000.
9700 Qualla Farms Tr; Liberty Homes Inc to Cecil Kelly D, $279,110.
2812 Rams Xg; McKinney Willie J Jr and Raquel to Seay Mary G and Pender Mary M, $380,000.
1800 Red Queen Ct; Ahmed Omar Z and Brach Laura C M to Lester Cale Thomas, $225,000.
11405 Reflections Pt; Eastwood Frank B and Kyle Brenda to Cundiff Karen E and John S, $290,000.
7313 Rivendell Tr; Carrington Mortgage Serv Llc to Burkside Llc, $260,001.
11301 River Rd; Pizzullo Richard A and Kathie A to Short Jeremy, $182,500.
8314 Robert Bruce Dr; Browning Halsey W and Katherine to Young Dennis and Chelsea, $206,000.
10505 Royal Cresent Wy; Norfleet A W and Carpenter L T to Higgins Matthew Shawn, $165,000.
14025 Sagebrook Rd; King Felicia C to Gibson Daniel S and Courtney M, $250,000.
7432 Sandlewood Dr; Chum Enterprises Llc to Moskowitz Holly, $267,000.
16700 Saville Chase Rd; Biringer Builders Inc to Weingartner Robert R and Tara M, $691,767.
3200 Scherer Dr; Hughes Robert and Jenefer to King Shirley A and Peters C M, $300,000.
2600 Seacliff Ct; McKenney John P and Hua Y to Mena Lopez Walter A, $190,000.
17506 Silver Farm Dr; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Pica Gabriel A and Deborah C, $562,882.
10700 Solaris Ct; Grissom Donald E and Kathy A to Anders Gregory David Jr, $155,000.
9513 Spring Glen Dr; Bennett Michael J and Marion A to Perihar Sandeep S and Singh D, $353,000.
1805 Stonecrest Ct; McFadden Raymond K and Greta G to Gubarev Aleksandr I and Beard I, $257,000.
13907 Stoney Ridge Ct; Fus Becky Ann to Vaughan Michael K Jr, $268,500.
312 Sunset Bl; Stell Clinton A III to Peters Lewis J Jr, $200,000.
6206 Swift Paddle Tn; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Horn Dennis W and Shelley B, $473,554.
8813 Talon Ln; Davis Shannon N to Skinner David Perry Cameron, $175,000.
4913 Terrace Arbor Cr; Moulton Chandler C and Frances P to Marshall Carol A, $267,000.
8106 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Smith Mitchell A and Amy Coffman, $423,815.
8449 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Adams Kevin J and Espinoza M R, $405,225.
10810 Trailwood Dr; Steele Richard L to Haynie Jason T and Marcella D, $150,000.
16124 Turquoise Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Nguyen Khoa and Vo Thien, $487,500.
5107 Twelveoaks Rd; Weedon Jeanette Gail to Pope Jacob Bernard III, $199,000.
18018 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Rivera Heriberto L Et Al, $369,525.
909 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to Bevis Melissa Wall, $330,485.
2321 Walhala Dr; Mehlbrech F L and Clemons S M to Townsley P G Et Al Trustees, $412,500.
14500 Walthall Crest Ln; Hanlon Jerad M and April D to Weidman Thomas D and Patricia L, $415,000.
15008 Watermill Lake Tl; Skeen Jason Wade Et Als to Hancock Shirley C, $245,000.
918 Westcreek Dr; Brown James A and Gail A to Tenney Kevin M and Khand, $264,000.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Brawley Ray and Silke, $292,085.
6903 Whistlers Cove Dr; Kramer Melissa Anne and D R Jr to Robinson Ian Sailsbury, $204,950.
616 Williamsdale Dr; Shumate Zachary Sanford to Midkiff Joseph T and Amanda K, $270,000.
1613 Wilson Wood Rd; Watson W N Jr and Watson W N III to Easton Christopher A and Rachel, $298,950.
11412 Woodland Pond Py; Paliotti Brian D and Christine M to Lewis William and Stephanie, $558,900.
HANOVER
11201 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Laurie J. Ruffino Jr., $335,069.
6295 Banshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Jared S. Boggess to Jacob Silva, $210,950.
9151 Blakewood Drive, Mechanicsville; Sara L. Pecora to Matthew S. Parramore Sr., $273,000.
403 Caroline St., Ashland; Roy D. Lynn, trustee to Marie H. Vanderveeer, $307,500.
11282 Caruthers Way, Glen Allen; Ronald A. Phillips to Patrick R. Nixon, $300,000.
7247 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to John Gamble, $389,956.
7255 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Danny Gilbert Haywood, $466,535.
5378 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Joshua J. Williams to Hlodver Olafsson, $313,000.
8119 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; John V. Carmichael to Thadeus J. Rector, $336,000.
8351 Devils Den Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael E. Hoosier to Mendel Jordan Matthew Smith Harris, $245,500.
6437 Dove Way, Mechanicsville; Basil H. Evans Jr. to Samantha R. Farr, $210,000.
102 Elm St., Ashland; FHG LLC to Brooke Glanzman, $215,000.
10972 Elmont Woods Drive, Glen Allen; Lucinda Marie Weichman to Brian Keith Dawkins, $343,000.
12050 Fox Mill Run Lane, Ashland; Roscoe H. Walker Jr. to Mary Christine Luck, $347,950.
16237 Goldmine Lane, Rockville; Ashley Lauren Geoghegan to Brooke Elizabeth Withrow, $255,000.
6295 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Mukul D. Patel to Jerry N. Southern, $285,000.
11207 Hill Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Roscoe H. Walker Jr., $299,807.
9224 Huntington Woods Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard Mitchell to Jack E. Williams, trustee, $400,000.
8134 Janice Ave., Mechanicsville; Janice S. Harris to Etta Irene Case, $275,000.
8301 Jupiter Drive, Mechanicsville; Dennis J. Addair to Andrew W. Powell, $269,000.
14434 Kings Grant Lane, Doswell; Leslie S. Newman to Karen I. Fetty, $573,500.
12346 Lees Lane, Ashland; Jacqueline C. Miller to Mary Helen Williams, $265,000.
10105 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; David Timothy Sovine to Mojowells Properties LLC, $242,500.
11197 Manor View Drive, Mechanicsville; Howard Preston Wilkinson III to Benton L. Boone, $443,000.
7079 Marie Lane, Mechanicsville; Harold P. Hughes to Travis P. Hughes, $257,000.
8334 Mary Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Phylllis Morris to Rachel F. Debose, $240,000.
9429 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Lisa A. Pearce to Remi Jean Pelletier, $311,000.
8133 North Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Stuart Ion Guild, executor to Bryce X. Yacobi, $190,000.
10110 Orchard Meadow Road, Mechanicsville; Karl Edward Dietz to Erika Kinner, $350,000.
9291 E Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; Joyce C. Sylvia, trustee to William Kendrick, $450,000.
7370 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Christopher J. Spahr, $234,235.
7378 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Melissa Fravel, $223,020.
7441 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; William R. Darden to Nancy Callaway, $232,000.
7241 Pegway Lane, Mechanicsville; RVA Homes Shop LLC to Michael Antonio Woods, $229,900.
7015 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Metro Area Properties LLC to Amber L. Andrus, $225,000.
8344 Quailfield Road, Mechanicsville; Daniel L. Wines, trustee to Patrick E. Britt, $259,999.
14022 Redhills Road, Beaverdam; Mark D. Wilson to Ken Philo, $399,950.
8941 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; David S. Milliron to Christine Lee Stevens, $264,950.
7616 Royal Crown Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to John R. Clay, $426,182.
9203 Royal Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas G. Brummell Jr. to Kenneth J. Hein, $545,000.
8322 Ryegate Place, Mechanicsville; Rosmin Kabani to Melanie Spence, $301,000.
7247 Sandy Circle, Mechanicsville; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Sandra Wainwright, $229,950.
9468 Seayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Haile J. Lytton to William P. Behringer, $390,000.
7144 Shannonwood Court, Mechanicsville; Shannon D. Eckert to McKenizie C. Gray, $219,950.
6042 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Kenneth E. Million Jr. to David Erhard Austin Jr., $220,000.
6333 Sledds Lake Road, Mechanicsville; Anthony G. Barnes to Don Roy George Jr., $196,000.
7127 Spicewood Drive, Mechanicsville; Todd Benjey to Adam S. Marzullo, $285,000.
14462 St. Andrews Lane, Ashland; Christopher P. Kern to Mary R. Friedman, $549,000.
11046 Stonefield Court, Mechanicsville; William F. Slowinski, trustee to Reginald Crawford, $323,000.
6133 Stronghold Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert O. Sealand to Cheyann L. Eubank, $197,000.
4460 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Tiffany Lynn Lampkin to Brian K. Warriner, $360,000.
137 Swannee Drive, Ashland; Mary Christine Luck to Edward A. Smith IV, $225,000.
8842 Thorneshire Circle, Mechanicsville; Curtis S. Edgley to Mukul Patel, $425,000.
9129 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Robert Lowery Krebbs, $523,895.
8411 Treasure Court, Mechanicsville; Timothy D. Ryan to Adam P. Holbrook, $380,000.
17257 Tulip Poplar Road, Beaverdam; Rohit Chowdhury to Keith S. Keesee, $334,600.
Units 34 and 35, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $279,750.
1792 Westwood Farms Court, Mechanicsville; Dana P. Bennett to Drew Mora, $375,000.
5490 Winsmith Drive, Mechanicsville; William O. Jacobs to Hanover Land LLC, $270,000.
9136 Wren Creek Court, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey M. Loinette to Susan W. Steel, $340,000.
14365 Yankeetown Road, Ashland; Stephen A. Gudas to Luke E. Stacy, $399,950.
POWHATAN
3795 Aston Trail, Powhatan; Matthew C. Hatper to Christopher F. Abbott, $395,000.
2708 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; John T. Nichols to Rachel Sheppard, $150,500.
2839 Corso Drive, Powhatan; Justin Kellaway to Amanda Brooke Wilson, $189,000.
1450 Donavon Mill Lane, Powhatan; Helen B. Miller to Nancy Steiner, $519,900.
1604 Fallen Timber Trail, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Thomas Neviaser, $556,000.
3311 Greywalls Drive, Powhatan; Stinson South LLC to Robert D. Curtis, $931,625.
2147 Hunters Mill Road, Powhatan; Neil Harvey to Eddie M. Day Jr., $333,000.
4468 Lockin Road, Powhatan; David J. Westfall to Cody Cosgrove, $323,900.
2840 Manahoc Trail, Powhatan; Gregoire Development Corp. to Jeffrey Douglas Schmidt, $558,170.
3645 New Chapel Court, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Brandon R. Wilson, $513,030.
3960 Olde Links Court, Powhatan; Seneca Properties LLC to William E. Capone, $299,500.
228 Petersburg Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Todd Brown, $250,000.
2267 Ridge Road, Powhatan; Kenneth M. Phibbs Sr. to Robert Lee McAloon, $320,000.
2792 Spencerwood Drive, Powhatan; Jason Winall to Robert W. Powers, $290,000.
Units 3 and 4, Winterfield Place Condos; Winterfield Associates LLC to CCE Charlottesville LLC, $3,650,000.
GOOCHLAND
2530 Bucknell Lane, Maidens; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Stewart Williamson, $487,000.
3615 Crewsville Road, Bumpass; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Nicholas W. Flemion, $212,500.
1444 Genito Road, Manakin Sabot; Carol W. Monahan to Scott R. Brady, $375,000.
2112 Jockey Ridge Road, Maidens; Steve Thompson Builder LLC to James E. Gray III, $744,000.
922 Newsome Court, Goochland; Brandon E. Patenaude to Lindsey L. Russell, $290,000.
841 Prestburg Lane, Manakin Sabot; Eugene P. Christian to Calvin Barker Jr., $950,000.
1610 Sheppard Town Road, Crozier; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Thomasine C. Dade, $309,950.
343 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Raymond J. Pearles to David M. East, $454,900.
Petersburg
204 S Market St.; Rodney L. Givens to AMB2 LLC, $295,000.
424 W Washington St.; John French to AMB2 LLC, $190,000.
DINWIDDIE
17216 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; Brittney L. Scott to Charles Justin William Lawson, $300,500.
4800 Midway Road, Church Road; Randall L. Horne to Theresa Ann King-Westbrook, $179,950.
4211 Tower Court, Petersburg; Andre Farley Sr. to Nathan R. Muncy, $205,000.
7208 Vaughan Road, Petersburg; Damon Burkybile to Alfred W. Webster Jr., $179,950.
4410 Widgeon Court, North Dinwiddie; Antonie Bonner to Frederick J. Lenz, $190,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
0.823 acres; Magdeline Colburn, trustee to Tracy Thatcher, $300,000.
Lot 6, Block D, Colonial Heights; Affordable Auto Service Inc., LLC to Colonial Realty and Finance LLC, $360,000.
Lots 5 and 6, City View Place; Daniel G. Scott to Michelle D. Riegel, $166,500.
Part of Lots 120, 121 and 122, Dunlop Park; Ralph J. Rugledge Jr., trustee to DamaHoldings LLC, $161,980.
HOPEWELL
203 Crescent Ave.; William D. Sloat to Patricia S. Stiltoner, $185,000.
112 Oxford Road; Rose H. Harris, trustee to James D. Jacobs II, $360,000.
120 Sherwood Drive; Paul B. Hollar to James V. Herring, $215,000.
NEW KENT
7877 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Jeffrey Scott Dinsmore Jr. to Michael P. Rowe, $267,500.
4599 Black Rail Court, Providence Forge; James W. Ross to Kellita D. Scott, $434,000.
5311 Courthouse Road, New Kent; Windmill Realtors LLC to Virginia General Contractors, $249,950.
5775 Deerpath Drive, New Kent; Willie A. Barnes III to Tony N. Kegley, $389,000.
7907 Eagle Circle, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Thomas C. Munroe, $278,480.
11471 Oakfork Drive, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Kenneth R. Tifft, $269,500.
3260 Piney Slope Lane, Providence Forge; Lawrence Bruner to Nora Forest Atkins, $170,000.
7820 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, New Kent; K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at New Kent Vineyards to Nancy Kagey, $288,203.
7720 Sedge Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Arnold Wayne McCray, $370,000.
9309 Towsend Road, Providence Forge; Sandy Bottom Enterprises LLC to Richard J. Hughes, $229,900.
3517 S Woodland Circle, Quinton; David L. Cruise to Leslie M. Taggart, $250,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
7213 Brandon Lane, Prince George; Ramon D. Rivera to Charlene Greene, $261,000.
3746 Elk Court, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Giuseppe Ingargiola, $409,500.
11550 Fireside Drive, Disputanta; James K. Langford to John D. Koren III, $225,000.
9700 Hines Road, Disputanta; Marjorie Lee Williams Scarborough to Trevor Reid McHale, $223,000.
1499 Lakeside Drive, Prince George; John J. Rosario to James D. Lewis, $215,000.
12920 Moody Road, North Prince George; William R. Elliott III to William James Ipock, $275,950.
15001 Pleasant Grove Drive, Disputanta; Charles E. Rieves to Troy M. Martin, $420,000.
11875 Quail Run Lane, Prince George; Patricia S. Stiltoner to Bradford Moritz, $329,950.
7548 Rolliing Hill Road, Hopewell; Ella Hawkins to Daphne I. Moore, $288,000.
AMELIA
2 acres; Raymond S. Bower to Jeremiah Scott Bower, $175,000.
41.063 acres; Thomas W. Current, trustee to Frederick Jones Sr., $265,000.
6.19 acres; Weaver Land & Timber LLC to Mark-Lee W. Middlebrook, $175,000.
3 parcels; Anna Katherine Pope Walker to A&E Realty LLC, $192,000.
CAROLINE
109 American Drive, Ruther Glen; Hamlet Homes Corp. to Daniel Vanderweele, $321,210.
17286 Cannery Road, Milford; Martin Taylor to Allen Edward Metzger, $180,000.
26484 Dajarnette Lane, Ruther Glen; Torey Group Inc. to Nicole L. Minor, $165,000.
23218 Friendship Road, Ruther Glen; GH Watts Construction Inc. to Nathan Carty, $375,646.
252 Hampshire Drive, Ruther Glen; Courtney S. Kellogg Bowling to Olivia Rucker, $193,000.
7597 Jericho Road, Ruther Glen; Harry W. Wheeler to Darron Dandridge, $170,000.
392 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; T. O'Toole Builder Inc. to Christopher W. Setzer, $239,900.
16206 Melville Lane, Bowling Green; James Wilson Farmer Jr., heir to Thomas Grejda, $199,900.
611 Patsy Lane, Ruther Glen; Jessica E. Colunga to Valentina G. Harlowe, $194,500.
227 Sea Clift Drive, Ruther Glen; Carolyn L. Miller to Ryan W. Gold, $224,900.
23342 Triple Crown Drive, Ruther Glen; Joseph L. Beamer to Ronald J. Hage, $279,000.
664 Welsh Drive, Ruther Glen; Joshua K. Blanchard to Michael L. Call, $250,750.
CUMBERLAND
5 Boone Trail, Cartersville; B&Q Properties LLC to Durell Johnson, $169,600.
35 Churchwood Lane, Cumberland; Justin K. Rogers to Tyler Beal, $199,000.
47 Johnson Drive, Cumberland; Timothy R. Johnson to Jimi B. Birkitt, $164,000.
395 Pinegrove Road, Cumberland; Scott L. Austin to Charles Christopher Cabaniss Jr., $161,700.
KING WILLIAM
275 Corann Drive, Aylett; Douglas Hill to Lacy Marie Anderson, $180,000.
588 King William Road, Hanover; Eva B. Stewart to Gloria Williams, $170,000.
106 Pollard Place, Aylett; Craig A. Gooch to Charles W. Wise, $202,500.
2614 E River Road, King William; Kenneth A. Prestridge to Eric Zdrojkowski, $2,800,900.
3503 Smokey Road, Aylett; James Christopher Pitts to Douglas Hill, $375,000.
485 West Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Liberty Homes Inc. to Timothy F. Cundiff, $203,850.
WILLIAMSBURG
253 Claiborne Drive; Richard William Corwin to Leta M. Shannon, $192,500.
205 Harrison Ave.; David K. Weber to Timothy Titus Catchings, $1,150,000.
3936 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Andrew J. Bell, $345,000.
JAMES CITY
5403 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Diana D. Gray, $361,500.
125 Brookhaven Drive, Williamsburg; B. Ernest Debrew to Meredith L. O'Brien, $225,000.
106 Clarendon Court, Williamsburg; Sophia C. Smith to Robert J. Blankenship, $230,000.
145 Devon Road, Williamsburg; Jerome A. Coyle to Kathleen Denise Kullberg, $425,000.
3949 Fox Hunt Trail, Williamsburg; Patrick J. O'Brien to Jared B. Holmes, $314,000.
4808 Glencoe Way, Williamsburg; Stephen W. Muto to Codey Tyson, $298,000.
5010 Greenside, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to John L. Gallagher IV, $398,151.
414 Hempstead Road, Williamsburg; William U. Sykes to Alyssa Bolton, $330,000.
10 James Square, Williamsburg; Federal National Mortgage Association to Shannon Nicole Butler, $167,500.
136 Kingspoint Drive, Williamsburg; Joel Fortune to Clifford A. Pecota, $434,900.
4420 Landfall Drive, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Eugene T. Hibbert, $630,000.
5420 Mary Lane, Williamsburg; Carolyn B. Borchardt to Jasmin Dwyer, $158,300.
9972 Mill Pond Run, Toano; John M. Murdock to Patrick L. Wood Sr., $438,400.
5805 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Nicholas J. Auletta to Luke J. Provencher, $300,000.
5358 Palmer Lane, Williamsburg; Rona Farooqi to George Ramallo, $208,000.
4479 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas M. Martin, trustee to Eric Smith, $225,000.
504 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Joshua Taft, $198,260.
1601 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Katherine m. Chase, $243,000.
804 Prosperity Court, Unit 43, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to James A. Mapes, $240,000.
1001 Prosperity Court, Unit 52, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Abdullah Safi, $267,284.
138 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Donald R. Stanford to Robert T. Rodriguez, $290,000.
1688 Skiffes Blvd., Williamsburg; Richard John Marchese to Kijana B. Casserly, $157,000.
4500 Timber Lane, Williamsburg; James P. Nickols to Donald R. Bowling, $350,000.
103 Troon, Williamsburg; Harry J. Hulings to Connie Jeffrey Hudson, $585,000.
Unit 1301, Eaglescliffe I condominium; Jose M. Portal to Carl A. Utz, $382,500.
Unit 200, Midtown Office Condominiums; GLL Properties LLC to Colonial Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, $160,000.
Unit 503, The Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Samuel R. Fink, $207,815.
109 Waterton, Williamsburg; Susan M. Perkins to Hamidreza Ghazizahedi, $595,000.
4904 Whitehaven Circle, Williamsburg; Robert A. Jordin to Deanna R. Beech, $466,000.
4151 Wiffet Way, Williamsburg; Stephen Michael Woodward to Thomas J. Sobieski, $413,000.
103 Workington, Williamsburg; Gregory K. McLeod to Laurie J. Hicks, $414,900.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.