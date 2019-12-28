The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City and Sussex will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

712 N 24th St; Cedar Street Baptist Church Of to Rosha Maninder Singh, $265,000.

806-1/2 N 25th St; Baylor Leona L to Limon Patrick Daniel, $278,500.

516 N 27th St; 27th Street Property Llc to Green Gregg J and Lisa J, $375,000.

201 N 2nd St; Rey-Dun Llc to 201 N 2nd Llc, $925,000.

514 N 32nd St; Taylor Jeanne Phyllis to Soltis Margaret and George, $325,000.

239 E 36th St; Balas Adam and Alex to Morehouse Andrew, $158,000.

1001 E 4th St; Hoke Nancy E Trustee to Atlas Capital Transformation, $521,000.

10331 Apache Road; Vogelbach Lori C to Hill Justin John and Rachel, $399,950.

5109 Boscobel Ave; Harvath Marjorie D to Barnard John L, $212,000.

1657 W Broad St, U15; Taruselli Ruben A to Crites Joshua M, $189,100.

5501 Burtwood Lane; Wright Sherry L to Hoke Haley, $162,000.

2425 Chamberlayne Ave; Lawrence Kim B to 302 Express Inc, $440,000.

4325 Clarkson Road; Edler Shane M and Shelley S to Glasgow Terry L, $159,950.

212 E Clay St, U2c; McCullough Precious B to Graves Reynoldo V, $164,000.

4807 Cutshaw Ave; Heindel Peter and Katelyn to Young Christopher J, $330,000.

4012 Dunston Ave; Simonson Michelle C to Best Rachel L, $259,950.

3143 Ellwood Ave; Armetta Enrico to Cook Michael Howard, $571,000.

601 Faye St; Martinez Jose F to Cruz Blanca E, $175,000.

5510 Forest Hill Ave; Ferguson Michael R Jr to Maynard Brennan Glen, $262,000.

5561 Forest Hill Ave; Byrd Kenneth and Cristen to Stewart Kiana and Cena Fabrizio, $159,950.

1110 Goddin St; Jkj Enterprises Inc to Castelow Brandon, $160,000.

3329 W Grace St; Curry Stephanie Dawn to Moore Virginia and Rose Seth, $435,000.

1140 Grand Brook Dr; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Ramberg Allen Richard, $157,775.

3015 Grove Ave; Rogers Mark J to Salierno Paul R, $615,000.

401 N Hamilton St, Ua; Dhindsa Angad Singh to Greenspan Elizabeth N, $250,000.

2814 Hanes Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Pinos Allen J and Tiffany B, $380,000.

4635 Hanover Ave; Walsh Robyn L to Wiseman Anthony Joseph, $376,000.

2911 Hawthorne Ave; City Funding Llc to Prior David and Melissa, $585,000.

2920A Hawthorne Ave; Gunzburg Avi to Top Properties Llc, $219,500.

1005 Irby Dr; Revene Vincent M to Carpenter Eric, $193,500.

4316 Kenmare Ct; Simmons Morgan to Wilson Matthew and Powers Emily, $245,000.

5212 Kenmare Loop; NVR Inc to Cherry Asheli, $248,965.

2810 Kensington Ave, U18; Barnes Kristen E to Maggi Gina M, $179,500.

5114 King William Road; Marcopulos Marta H to Sell Suzanne Davy, $305,000.

406-1/2 S Laurel St; Eckert Scott C to McVay Robert, $280,000.

3520 Lochinvar Dr; Sarver Scott and Sarver Sue to Mng Holdings Llc, $150,000.

2113 M St; Anderson Marc to Johnston Justin, $345,000.

3607 E Marshall St; Koons Megan Christine to Teoh Incy Hwei Chee, $292,700.

2117 Miller Ave; Moore Ajani K and Andrea S to Rousseau Jamesley, $266,000.

4710 Monument Ave; Myers David Lee to Kirchner Denise Myers, $390,000.

3709 Moody Ave; Rowe Christopher and Katherine to Seelinger Kurt, $248,500.

1427 National St; Leach Jessica E to Tully Robert M and Lisa K, $161,750.

2205 Newman Road; Mattlin Properties Inc to Hipsher Daniel J and Buffy N, $185,000.

3213 North Ave; 3213 North Avenue Llc to Jones Latarsha Danyell, $299,000.

2208 Parkwood Ave; Cosby William R IV to Lusk Matthew Eric, $375,000.

2618 Parkwood Ave; Scott Sinclair R to Daly Elizabeth K, $285,000.

5106 Patterson Ave; Covey Brandon B and Emily A to Wells Carter Lee, $308,000.

2621 Q St; 1310 1312 Llc to Feuda James Obarr, $205,000.

3472 Rivanna Dr; Nuckols Channing M and Canice S to Wolff Cheri B, $464,300.

6426 Roselawn Road; Johnson Blake D to Chambers Elsie F Trustee, $1,100,000.

105 N Rowland St; Marks Daniel F and Ann W to Berkenpas Eric and Kathryn, $582,500.

410 Seneca Road; Einwick Louis C III to Traynham Katherine H, $675,000.

405 N Shields Ave; Kelly Patrick K to Ardus Jason A, $670,000.

718 St Christophers Road; St Christophers School to Clelland Lance Martin, $300,000.

2250 Stratford Road; Banks Emily C to Fandel Nathan D, $240,000.

6401 Stuart Ave; Medwid Stephen and Lacy Maria M to Raahp Llc, $195,000.

4320 Wakefield Road; Henley Wendy D to Spruill Elizabeth Davis, $415,000.

1524 West Ave, U1; Kelly Patrick K to Woodson Dorothy C, $389,000.

1212 Westover Hills Blvd; Lucca Properties Llc to Twelve Square Llc, $350,000.

208 Woodlawn Ave; Norton Paul C and Elizabeth Ann to 208 Woodlawn Ave Llc, $315,000.

HENRICO

8224 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Jamin Investments Llc to Arana Hernan A Ruiz and Yuri H T Navarro, $170,000.

5110 Alden Parke Cir, Glen Allen; Royal Dominion Homes Inc to Kannan Sreekanth and Jessikala Sreekanth, $269,934.

10205 Avenham Way, Henrico; Stewart Paul to Matley Michael Robert and Kristi Sue, $370,000.

3805 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Meadows Richard B to McGowan Brian J, $525,000.

4361 Belfast Rd, Glen Allen; Laseter John H to Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc, $230,000.

10638 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Chakrabarty Pradipta and Pandit Behera, $399,775.

5429 Bennett Ln, Glen Allen; Nair Rajesh G and Angel C to Thomas Henry R Jr and Marjorie, $539,000.

2400 Birchwood Rd, Henrico; Carlton Susan H Trustee to Tu Mike and Sam, $190,000.

4316 Bridle Run Ln, Henrico; Wengert Melanie F and Robert H to Theus Brittney A and Lamonte R, $300,000.

4650 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Towns Llc to Farmer Cathy, $510,431.

4656 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Sharma Kapil and Madhuri C Motwani to Sharma Kapil and Madhuri C Motwani, $392,359.

7007 Bunche St, Henrico; Scalzo Andrew D to Abderrazak Abderrahim B and Khadija Chakir, $185,000.

12307 California Dr, Henrico; Fowlkes Francis M III to Hancock William Emerson, $246,000.

8126 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Kumar Deepak and Anita, $302,916.

4931 Cavan Green Ct, Henrico; Carr Brien E and Andrea L Phillips to Bell Stephanie N, $171,000.

8101 Chellbrook Pl, Henrico; Stoneburner Frank D Jr and Yvonne M to Kennedy David S and Angela C, $1,195,000.

10000 Christiano Dr, Glen Allen; Von Bechmann Susan and R E Baker Trstees to Anderson Lander and Tiffany F, $390,500.

3808 Cole's Point Way, Glen Allen; Mitchell Ruth W to Frey Allen A and Carole L, $419,250.

12917 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Cripe Kathleen S to Hoffman Thomas J Trustee, $200,000.

5518 Country Creek Ct, Glen Allen; Kern David and Karen to Heaton Michael R and Jenny L, $685,000.

2426 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Watson David R and Mary D to Luse Jonathan G and Ashli A, $289,000.

5212 Cynthia Ct, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Lowe Joseph III and Virginia W, $272,500.

10312 Delray Rd, Glen Allen; Snyder Jonathan M and Claiborne M to Frick Josh and Cary White, $329,950.

9103 Derbyshire Rd, Uc, Henrico; Wertz Richard W and Jean U to Sensabaugh Taylor G, $179,950.

317 Duberry Dr, Henrico; Ramee Eva M F and B M F Bestpitch Et Al to Medina Santiago Ovalle, $179,900.

5007 Eddings Dr, Glen Allen; Elaridi Faysal and Jinan to Mitchell Justin Christopher, $246,500.

7413 Fairway Ave, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to Vichinsky Alexander J and Alexandra L, $269,000.

13 Flatwater Row, Ub, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Garrett Trina L, $427,226.

2205 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Neblett Sara C to Hunt Grant and Katelyn, $213,000.

9808 Fort King Rd, Henrico; Kramer Janet Marie Estate to Huddleston Walter A and Carolyn N, $269,500.

8608 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Oakes William F and Angela C to Ecker Alexandra W, $265,000.

9420 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Meyer Andrew O and Katy Trustees to Nugent James Edward Jr, $239,000.

2421 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Park Grace Jung Hye, $593,112.

6429 W Grace St, Henrico; Nadder Michael J Sr and Margaret P to Dijulio John P, $173,000.

429 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Dyson Thomas E and Brigitta to Smith Angela D, $229,500.

305 Gunby Dr, Henrico; Davis Jay and Judy to Cole Joshua P and Heather, $360,000.

13332 Harding's Trace Way, Henrico; Junes Louis J to Junes John Louis and Katherine A Biernacki, $460,000.

7413 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Newton Robert C to Robinson Ian Zeibigneiw and Melissa Bull, $230,000.

4727 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Singh Pankaj and Shanta, $497,671.

1405 Hillsboro Dr, Henrico; Rummel Kevin S and Stephanie A to Aultman William Bradley, $255,000.

2307 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Indore Llc to Hamblen Tucker, $180,499.

2705 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Clem Austin T and Kristen M to Red Lion Llc, $205,000.

9610 January Dr, Henrico; Hughes Philip W to Sinha Shayantan and Jenna Michaele, $370,000.

7 Kambis Dr, Henrico; Brown Meagan O to Corbin Anwar Jermaine and Leticia Ariminta, $218,500.

12001 Kershaw Ct, Glen Allen; Spencer William H and Jessye D and Warren K to Eco Marble and Granite Inc, $271,000.

8415 Klarey Ct, Henrico; Schieldge Lloyd M to Ray Risa, $165,000.

1410 Landis Dr, Henrico; Edos Llc to Jackson Maureen W, $247,000.

1501 Libbie Ave, Henrico; Brock Aaron M and Anuradha to Stevens Charles A IV, $517,700.

2405 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Rosen Thomas I to Uecker Michael A and William C III, $221,000.

2412 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Knight Sherrah B and Justin P to Illsley Timothy and Evelyn, $250,000.

12178 Manor Park Dr, Glen Allen; Edwards Terrance G and Susan H to Piracha Usman Ghani and Noma Badar, $464,100.

9117 Mapleview Ave, Henrico; Heard Akeisha L to Puttkammer Shea W and Joseph and Nancy West, $221,700.

9315 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; Corker Thomas and Lisa to Emmett Rebecca P, $299,500.

1850 Mill Rd, Henrico; Felts Nolan R and Kelly M to Dowling Dexter, $230,000.

5216 Monument Ave, Henrico; Mills Charles E Jr and David L Ho to Ramey Samuel Eugene Jr and Donald Thompson, $160,000.

6315 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Nyfeler George L III and Suzanne to King Jeffrey Dean and Elizabeth, $223,000.

2307 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Laula Antonio and Rachel to Fletcher Brittani V, $310,000.

6212 New Harvard Ln, Glen Allen; Manuel Anthony J to Lamb William B and Maria B, $565,000.

3401 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Jackson Kewanda K, $226,335.

2403 Nortonia Rd, Henrico; Harper Valerie Nicole to Clark Scott and Lorene, $175,000.

6400 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Deloatch Mildred W and James III to Thaniel Antoine and J'lea Garcia and Tabatha, $325,000.

6077 Old Lafrance Rd, Sandston; Philpott Jacob T and Maria C to Bentley Park Townhouses Llc, $160,000.

13194 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Pearson E Brian and Judith M to Grove and Libbie Service Co Llc, $575,000.

3403 Oxnard Rd, Henrico; Hunter Homes Llc to Vander Vort Whitney, $166,000.

5100 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Palmer Alan C to Massey Franklin A and Marjorie C, $395,500.

4900 Park Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Majumdar Samit and Sonali Dey to Amin Ahmadzia, $492,000.

11612 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Salam Sultana A and Gary M Ford to Nannapaneni Venu K, $475,000.

916 Pepper Ave, Henrico; Cox Peyton F to Pinsky Marc and Ellen, $355,000.

2617 Pershing Ave, Henrico; Mosby Patricia to Bennett Paul Dale, $240,000.

10825 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Annu Jagruthi Reddy and Ajay Kumar Gella, $344,950.

3024 Quail Walk Dr, Glen Allen; Van Buren Mary C and Eugene Thomas Jr to Virginia Landbank Company, $210,000.

110 Ralston Rd, Henrico; Wilkinson Gary L and Ormonde D to Grillo Thomas M and Katherine R, $489,000.

3910 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Graf David M Jr and Dulcie L Holland to Wang Youhong, $357,000.

2016 Ridge Stone Ct, Henrico; Moore Matthew Wade and Ann Margaret to Reardon Jason and Keli, $264,900.

4006 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Kanak Mazhar A and Samra E H P Chandamiyan, $304,590.

4014 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Troy Courtney, $285,990.

2246 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Davis Anthony and Maricar Garcia and Colby G to Andrews Susan L, $210,000.

10 Roslyn Hills Dr, Henrico; Phillips Delgene Orvis to Balderson Lesley, $400,000.

11916 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Mauro Jeffrey M and Kim E to Hedley Stephen A and Morgan B, $400,000.

11310 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Hasanovic Dzevad and Mirsada to Bhat Udaya Shyama Pallathadka Ganapathi, $320,000.

11404 Scotsglen Ct, Glen Allen; Slocum Michael J and Kimberly J to Minozzi-Gallagher Shayne Noah and S Y, $448,000.

12531 Serenity Ct, Glen Allen; Fields Robert W and Carole M Trustees to Delucia Dan Marie, $410,000.

8702 Shadow Ln, Henrico; Calkins Michael and Kelly to Kelley Michael C and Britta M, $585,000.

504 Sinton Rd, Henrico; Pettit Andrew N R and Kimberly M Cossey to Lee Eric R and Sarah Sheppard, $280,000.

1506 Skirmish Run Ct, Henrico; Aronowitz Irving Trustee to May Adam B, $174,500.

4907 Snowshoe Ct, Glen Allen; Jarreau Emily J to Phamle Chau Minh, $259,950.

6469 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; Richmond Dawna A and Gloria J Russell to Hpa Us1 Llc, $255,000.

6922 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Blackwell John D Jr and Leslie D to Castle Alina W and Nathan T, $397,000.

10921 Stonewell Cir, Glen Allen; Vu Cuong C and Tam T Pham to Goldsmith Todd A and Sommer T, $437,000.

2012 Summerhook Ct, Glen Allen; Tdz Properties Llc to Forsyth Shannon Nicole and Justin L Godsey, $220,000.

11567 Swanson Mill Way, Glen Allen; Bull David and Harriet T to Ross Dylan M and Jennifer L, $702,500.

8218 Tarkington Dr, Henrico; Ford Samuel E and Tricia J to Waller Jesse N and Abagail S, $215,000.

1501 Thistle Rd, U103, Henrico; Rodgers William R Jr to Taylor Kent, $158,000.

1716 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Hardy Joshua V and Natalie W Oldfield to Thach Thi Hong Dung and Tuan Manh Nguyen, $240,000.

7105 University Dr, Henrico; Cardwell Richard H III and Margaret H to Meli Robert A II and Megan C, $786,000.

3364 Vasko Trl, Glen Allen; Emerson Mill Llc to NVR Inc, $200,000.

3902 Village Townes Walk, Glen Allen; Kumral Dennis and Abigail Van Wyk to McCombs Laura C, $382,500.

10006 Walsham Ct, Henrico; O'Brien Lawrence R Jr and Allison M to Brown Michael Joseph and Rebecca Jane, $635,000.

2846 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Berger John R and Patricia to Thornton Bradley and Jessica, $379,950.

5412 Wellington Ridge Rd, Henrico; Cappetta Francis G and Beth to Pilar Fernando D and Stephanie A, $310,000.

303 Westoe Rd, Henrico; Munford Charles C and Torrey M to Rosenstock Catherine, $830,000.

10323 White Marsh Rd, Glen Allen; Temple James W Trust to Farmer James Wilson Jr and Donna Carter, $425,000.

12608 Wilde Lake Ct, Henrico; Gyory Wood M and Catherine B Trustees to Oconnell Amanda M and John R, $560,000.

4945 Willows Green Ln, Glen Allen; Rennie Victoria A to Chakraborty Arindam and Anitha A Nargunan, $429,950.

7701 Wood Rd, Henrico; Parrish Thomas M and Elizabeth W to Knee Mark Adam and Hannah Landis Carey, $650,000.

8571 Woodlake Dr, Henrico; Coppinger Dustin to Ely Derek E, $255,000.

12704 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Brat David A and Laura S to Zou Yue and Jin Pan, $650,000.

Chesterfield

16443 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Bode Hyo and Shaun E, $529,381.

12307 Amber Meadows Ln; Francke Patrick G and Weddle N R to Savani Ghanshyambhai and Patel K, $318,950.

8319 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Skarzynski Richard P and Andrea, $318,310.

2707 Annakay Xg; Edmunds D H and Edmunds B J Trs to Terry William W III and Leslie M, $680,000.

6743 Arbor Meadows Dr; Bagby Reginald L and Tekala A to Howell Ramona, $275,000.

11248 Ascot Dr; Crouch Chad C and Colleen M to Booker Bennett and D and Morales I, $452,000.

9732 Ashworth Dr; Phillips Helen H Trustee to Praturi Rekha C, $225,000.

8901 Bailey Hill Rd; Church David and English Marissa to Cooper Keith P and Crawford J C, $385,950.

1400 Baltrey Ln; Mantineo J and Chen J Trustees to Stewart Russell E Jr and Charri, $510,000.

7237 Beach Rd; Helms M Ronald and Margaret B to Helms Kristopher W and Christa L, $410,000.

5318 Beaver Spring Rd; Bank Of New York Mellon Tr to Zaki Makary F, $236,250.

5713 Beechnut Av; Rogers Eric L and Coons Hailey R to Jones Cody Mitchell, $150,000.

10930 Bellshire Rg; Finer Homes Incorporated to Serrin Catherine E, $405,362.

16443 Binley Rd; Taylor Sherry L and Taylor M A to Francke Patrick G and Nicole R, $570,000.

5025 Blackbird Dr; Breidenbaugh A P and Thompson A to Harb Abdallah, $298,000.

16043 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Garrett Leroy C Jr and Deborah S, $449,965.

4413 Boones Bluff Wy; McGee Emily and Griggs John Jr to Cameron Paul J, $231,500.

1412 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Wastani Rozina, $354,250.

14100 Brewton Tr; Brumbaugh Brian D and Cynthia W to Miller Stephen G and Patricia A, $568,500.

13842 Buck Rub Dr; Liles Austin Patrick to Davis Calvin L Jr and Bagley N, $214,000.

8020 Buford Cm; Berryman Ronald M and C B Et Al to Vogel Margo J, $175,000.

4130 Caddington Dr; Boone Homes Inc to Shepherd Richard M and Laurie L, $740,053.

12409 Cameron Bridge Ct; Harrington Antoinette to Shilling Jacqueline, $228,000.

8130 Canberra Dr; Haas Cynthia and Gerald to Ferguson R G Jr and K H, $304,000.

15331 Carlton Forest Ct; Hughes Andrew W to Sergius Morkos S and Rezk Mourin, $302,500.

13617 Castleway Rd; Smith Robert E Sr and Carol L to Thompson Aaron Scott and Jean D, $332,000.

1823 Celia Cs; Dehart Tina R to Negus-Cottew Hannellee, $194,000.

3525 Chagford Dr; Knickerbocker David and Ashley R to Linville Michael Charles, $198,000.

7029 Chateaugay Ln; Gmc Renovations Llc to Lesniewicz Bryan S and Stephanie, $240,500.

14413 Chepstow Rd; Tibbs Philip G and Betty W to Ramirez Tina Marie, $385,000.

8510 Claypool Rd; Keller Rebecca Jean to Reebarrs Llc, $218,000.

4524 Cochise Tl; Higgins Donald J and Joyce L to Middleton Kevin O'Neal, $231,000.

2200 Colwyn Bay Dr; Sowers Richard C and Carter M J to Love Scott Thomas and Darrah B, $675,000.

15632 Corte Castle Pl; Rodriguez Ivy and Rodriguez O to Milano Thomas J and Michelle, $278,000.

11424 Crawford Wood Tr; Schulz Scott J and Caitlin M to Flores Roscendo and Christina, $284,900.

6811 Dales Pony Dr; Scott Sally W and Timothy A to Scott Sally W and Timothy A, $313,102.

12106 Deerhurst Dr; Wood Kristin A to Hull Shannon N, $224,000.

6948 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Taylor Ajee J and Taylor James T, $350,470.

7017 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Call Tyler D, $291,100.

7112 Dortonway Pl; Goodwin Darrelle S and L T to Mosley Quentine and Dawn, $245,000.

15813 Draycot Dr; Garner Leonidas H and Whitney P to Crain Daniel E and Kristin N, $688,000.

421 Dunlin Ct; Danielson John F and Sandra M to Hamilton Kathleen, $279,900.

102 Durrington Pl; Grodek Stephen D and Christine W to Schoepke Ryan Patrick and Nora T, $393,000.

14912 Eastborne Wy; Main Street Homes to Woods Justin C and Sara R, $410,187.

13630 Edmonthorpe Rd; Ramey Benjamin Mark to Nowakowski James A and Emily B, $355,000.

7516 Elmleaf Ct; Avalos Jose E and Brenda M to Avalos Joselyn O and Avalos J E, $165,000.

12500 Erika Hill Wy; Renshaw Brian S and Jennifer I to Baptist Brian N and Smoot Gina K, $375,500.

8418 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Conner Heather and Branden, $286,985.

8024 Fallbrooke Dr; Frazier Marsha D to Cruz Jessica De La, $178,000.

15473 Featherchase Dr; Lau Susan Trustee to Beshay Abd El Maseh R and S B, $247,300.

4419 Fieldrun Dr; Mdsa Llc to Leon Zacharias Jairo N Et Al, $180,000.

14555 Forest Row Tl; Cooper Laura and George W III to Anderson Daniel J and Rachel J, $339,950.

15405 Fox Briar Ln; Thompson Edward C Sr and Mary W to Leahy Terrence D and Jennifer W, $410,000.

6936 Fox Brush Tl; Ritchey Daniel and Gina to Gordon Vernon and Ashley, $414,000.

16012 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Potter Kenneth F II and Jessica, $785,450.

17521 Genito Rd; 17521 Genito Road Llc to Cooper George W III and Laura M, $449,900.

3730 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Heard Wilma Kaye and Tyrone, $366,000.

4524 Glen Tara Dr; White Zachary T and White B to Patterson Keisha Akiah, $175,500.

13811 Gorham Ln; Stiebeling Drew P and Susan M to Lee P W and Chinsammy-Tejada D, $335,000.

1236 Gravatt Wy; Urrehman Shakeel to Castro Luz Briseyda Portillo, $459,500.

649 Greyshire Dr; Belvin Robert G Sr and V K to Richardson M E and Bradley D A, $280,000.

9511 Groundhog Dr; Bartley Teresa A to Dupuis Roxane A, $187,000.

5161 Hackney Rd; Pnc Bank National Association to Four C's Services Inc, $154,000.

8530 Hampton Crossing Pl; Leibrich Mark S and Gail A to Powell Dehon and Marvet, $409,900.

8031 Hampton Meadows Ln; Hershman Derik Scott to Guy Michelle R and Cabell M, $341,000.

3318 Handley Rd; Scheeler Kim and Donna to Delaney Brian P and Jamie A, $756,120.

15007 Hazelbury Cr; D R Horton Inc to Bottoms Jonathan and Kitchen A, $323,000.

1703 Headwaters Rd; Vaughan Andrea to Nuckols Dana Kelli, $240,000.

6102 Heybridge Ct; Aaa Investors Llc Trustee to Yarbrough Chanda Lynn, $151,000.

12606 Hogans Dr; Walker Britt H and Melinda K to Forrest Jesse G and Deborah T, $365,000.

5631 Houndmaster Rd; Wright C G and Wright M S Trs to Peterson Adam B and Elizabeth, $367,500.

6424 Husting Rd; Perkins Antonio Demont Sr to Diaz Teresa, $167,500.

17218 Ivory Bill Ln; Lifestyle Home Builders to Chupp Craig and Carol M, $439,621.

9901 Joindre Ct; Kinneberg Robert S and Frances E to Iraheta Maria, $170,000.

9521 Kendelwick Dr; Patel Amir I to Harding James W and Shanna Rae, $365,000.

3016 Kim Dr; Wheeler Gale Schieder to Langham Maya, $155,000.

11202 Krag Ct; Garfinkel Harry S and Barbara O to Hoback Aaron S and Robin C, $364,900.

4435 Lake Summer Tr; Friedkin Larry A and Lisa R to Schmidt Mark C and Kathleen A, $418,000.

6107 Lansgate Rd; Fesl Matthew and Ormandy to Patel Ankurkumar R, $320,000.

8420 Larkspur Rd; Shumaker Bruce Edward Et Al to Dekeyser Joshua J and Amanda K, $323,500.

5714 Laurel Trail Rd; Ward Jillian to Bozard Richard F and Kathy L, $227,000.

6236 Lilting Branch Wy; Snead-Smith Steve P and Jennifer to Kieper Gregory Scott and Dawn B, $529,900.

13418 Little Horn Rg; Quesenberry Robert S and Hope M to Bryant David, $239,750.

5312 Lockberry Ridge Ct; Laliberte Dennis B and Erin E to Gary Demetris and Darnella, $235,000.

13728 Long Cove Pl; Coe Patrick S and Erin M to Abele Kenneth J and Lori L, $289,900.

9219 Lost Forest Dr; Rigsby Willie C Trustee to G G Green Properties Llc, $760,000.

9610 Lynette Rd; Summey Phillip R and Kimberly C to Carter Andrea J, $243,000.

6360 Manassas Dr; Virginia Craft Homes Inc to 6360 Manassas Drive Llc, $240,750.

7725 Mary Page Ln; Carr Lisa to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $247,050.

6229 Meadwood Cr; Harris Cassandra A to Chavarria Carlos Mario, $167,000.

14606 Michaux View Wy; York Mitchell P to Fedoryk Justin M and Amanda P, $325,000.

4617 Milfax Rd; Harris Tracey N to Bronson Cherise, $153,000.

2921 Mistwood Forest Dr; Sadosky Frederick C and J M to Parsons David L Jr and Daiwana K, $210,500.

7724 Mount Holly Ln; Keech Michael D and Mary E to Pristera Albert A, $284,900.

12210 Nash Rd; Cain Michael Allen Estate to Midkiff Joshua Ryan and Marley D, $382,000.

14165 Netherfield Dr; Cerny Mark E and Eileen J to Collins Jeffery T and Blair L, $535,000.

13760 Nile Rd; Richardson Brian C and Shaundrea to Castanon Daniel Jr, $260,000.

9806 Nott Ln; Leazer Kendra M to Moss Robert and Heiderman Lauren, $176,500.

2211 Oak Water Ct; Tanner James H and Joyce A to Knight Edward L III and Patti Jo, $280,000.

2107 Old Castle Ct; Mirabella Investments Inc to McAdam and Son Holdings Llc, $455,000.

12604 Old Country Ln; Nexius Llc to Childers Brandon V and Lauren E, $314,000.

6530 Old Zion Hill Rd; Goddard Cedric E and Joy F to Reyes-Ayala Jaison, $189,000.

5321 Otterdale Rd; Ub Properties Inc to Jones Paul M and Kalentzos Tina, $750,000.

14531 Parracombe Ln; Haasch Steven and Mandy L to Forbes Steven and Platt Krysten, $339,000.

11211 Pennway Dr; Puckette David J Jr and Linda A to Geisler W S IV and N L, $271,000.

1419 Pritchard Tr; Scampoli Stephen J and Michelle to Bass Nasrin, $225,500.

1058 S Providence Rd; Reams Real Estate Llc to Cristobal M E and Mora O C, $215,000.

3125 Quail Hill Dr; Akers Neal H to Williams Monique N, $240,000.

10602 Quarterstaff Ct; Culpepper Marlene W to Paxton Sarah Henley Et Als, $279,000.

4013 Randolph Rd; Ripley Mary H to Harris Dennis W and Heredeen M C, $188,900.

9042 Resaca Rd; Morales Jazmin A and Horna J M to Tena-Tame Andrea Maria, $210,000.

11821 Rimswell Turn; Pegram Matt and Sichler Carli to Campisciano-Call J C Trustee, $289,950.

9301 River Rd; Dabney Wanda Wyatt Et Als to Seawell Ryan, $285,000.

608 Rivers Bend Cr; Hemker Michael and Ann E to Alston Ralph and Lillian L, $345,000.

5219 Rock Harbour Rd; Findlay Brian K Jr and Kelly to Graf Ryan W and Jessica A, $335,000.

3449 Rossington Bl; Norwood John E and Deborah K to Tuzzo Jacob T and Brittany K, $239,500.

10046 Saint Joan Av; Murrell Marcus O and Joyce L to Reo Trust 2017-Rpl1, $203,758.

5306 Sandy Ridge Ct; NVR Inc to Rioz Jasmine M and Golston A T, $260,335.

3601 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Lykins R P Jr and Overfield B S, $485,958.

7801 Serena Ln; Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Wellford Peter D, $158,000.

8551 Shannon Rd; Haynes William L and Laurel K to Varvel Stephen A, $195,000.

17607 Signature Tl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gerbino Nicholas J and Pamela F, $557,864.

23440 Skinquarter Rd; Brown Kenneth M to Jackson Merrit Lee, $315,000.

13160 Sodbury Dr; Carmax Auto Superstores Inc to Trifari Ryan and Michele, $780,000.

13160 Sodbury Dr; Thalken Andrew J and Kimberly U to Trifari Ryan and Michele, $780,000.

2601 Stemwell Bl; Adcock John A and Susan C to Bennett Larry A and Laura S, $379,000.

1518 Stone River Rd; Posner Matthew Martin to King Eric L, $215,000.

4404 Stoney Creek Py; Shinault Vela H and Stuart E to Neal Eric S, $268,500.

11031 Sunset Hills Dr; Gomez Francine L to Cox Wanda Gail, $290,000.

3410 Sylvania Rd; Winpigler James K to Shackleford Shawn W, $185,000.

11006 Thetis Pl; Touchstone II Llc to Brown Michael and Jean Terry, $440,000.

10802 Timberun Rd; Oros Alan to Austin Jodi Belinda, $223,000.

8801 Trent Rd; Stewart W H and Stewart V D Trs to Steck Benjamin M and Natalie R, $240,000.

4504 Twin Cedars Rd; Aleman Rene O to Thornton Lindsey J, $255,000.

1901 Valerie Dr; Triplett Natasha S to Campbell Andrew S and Deborah P, $267,000.

4416 Village Garden Cr; Marshall Marvis W to Firalio Phyllis, $308,823.

13713 Village View Dr; Fedoryk Justin to Gullickson James, $220,000.

6506 Walnut Bend Ct; Peng Thomas and Swanson E M to Nicol Anthony and Jennifer S, $355,000.

12742 Walton Ridge Ln; Owens Donald G and Lillian F to Ramler Gerald E and Carolyn S, $343,000.

3755 Waverton Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Tagnesi Jeffrey Todd and Tracy C, $535,287.

21213 Wells St; Deal Delrin Lee and Frances A to Sutton Brittney Nicole, $150,000.

1437 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Schoenberg Edwin A and Kathryn J, $353,712.

7012 Whistlers Cove Dr; Sykle Aron P and Kaitlyn B to Sutton Epiphany S, $209,950.

15400 Willowmore Dr; Marfeli General Contractor Llc to Richards A M and Acey H L, $592,500.

3801 Windcry Dr; Passalacqua Salvatore Et Al to Gallina Vito S and Carrazana O P, $203,500.

11800 Winfore Dr; Thayer Amanda M to Peabody William A, $235,000.

8606 Woodshill Ct; Buttery Christopher M G and E R to O'Dea Thomas D and Katherine E, $398,000.

10825 Wycombe Rd; Forbush Joseph J and Tiffany A to Springs Kelli J, $363,000.

HANOVER

7972 Arnoka Road, Mechanicsville; John Owen Cassett to William W. Stansbury, $239,000.

9126 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; New Harbor Homes Inc. to Christopher A. Burns, $268,500.

13060 Auburn Mill Road, Glen Allen; Nancy M. Barta to Raymond C. McCarthy, $255,000.

6246 Betron Way, Mechanicsville; Ronald C. Bingham to Jean Marie Attulien, $259,950.

6473 Boatswain Lane, Mechanicsville; Carolyn S. Griffis to Maura Olivera Moreno, $180,000.

15135 Brabrand Lane, Montpelier; Christian S. White to Paul H. Smith, $330,000.

6310 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; David Hickey to Gregory Husick, $405,000.

13281 Canterbury Road, Montpelier; Deborah Ann Thornton to Angela Gayle, $156,000.

6354 Caro Trace, Mechanicsville; Samuel I. Fisch to Creede Morris Nuckols III, $210,000.

11046 Cedar Lane, Glen Allen; James Murray Hopkins to Ryan P. O'Rourke, $269,500.

10432 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Mechanicsville; CFalls Builder LLC to Anthony Scalora, $445,082.

8364 Colmar Drive, Mechanicsville; Kirkpatrick W. Lacy to John J. Tomczak, $270,000.

7939 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; Ilona Arlehn Hayes Lapaglia to Sal Anthony Lapaglia, $218,950.

11122 Countryside Lane, Mechanicsville; Blanca Flor Gomez Torres to Christine M. Harmic, $325,000.

2003 Cricket Creek Court, Mechanicsville; Mark B. Baron to William A. Rodgers II, $355,000.

7443 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; David N. Iannon to Charles R. Arendall Jr., $274,950.

7354 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Kirk V. Brammer to Dobbs Family Trust, $322,000.

10979 Emerald Rock Lane, Mechanicsville; Jonathan M. Dzielak to Michael Anthony Sekerdy, $433,000.

9568 Fawn Park Lane, Mechanicsville; Heather E. Griffith to Adrian M. Newman, $305,000.

9233 Fetlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Gary W. Criswell to Zachary M. Arnold, $284,000.

11444 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Michael B. Sale Sr. to Joseph A. Amato, $520,000.

8356 Hanover Grove Blvd., Mechanicsville; Stephen R. Hegamyer to Stephen R. Hegamyer, $165,000.

6403 Harbour Mist Lane, Mechanicsville; Stacy L. Tutt III to Aston M. Green, $325,000.

16352 Horseshoe Lane, Beaverdam; Nicholas Burkholder to Leslie J. Heagney, $215,000.

912 Kilby Station Road, Ashland; Kristy H. Redford to Travis W. Bowden, $272,500.

9620 Landcastle Drive, Ashland; Kevin L. Pearce to Christopher Reid Martin, $715,000.

11044 Linderwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Invest Certitude LLC to Will Dougherty, $290,000.

9080 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Brandon Charles Jenkins to Caleb W. Vaughan, $384,950.

10404 Marlboro Road, Mechanicsville; Raymond N. Tillery Jr. to Kennedy M. Williams, $218,000.

7736 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Judith V. Williams to Teresa A. Morck, $259,900.

9070 McGregor Farm Drive, Mechanicsville; John Pestick to Benjamin B. Brothers, $225,000.

7092 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Andrew Christian Edwards to Wendell Andra Braxton, $234,950.

8584 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville; O. Dean Breedlove Jr. to Morgan A. Childress, $485,000.

9249 Old Ivy Trace, Mechanicsville; Lawrence T. Oliver to Jason Morgan Price, $363,000.

708 Park St., Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Craig Redford, $404,950.

17497 Parsons Road, Bumpass; Ryan M. Harris to Justin Earl Aleman, $225,000.

15486 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; William L. Akers to Alan R. Stephenson, $185,000.

10813 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Daniel J. Briere to Maria Jose Bordera Amerigo, $350,000.

9311 Ravensworth Court, Mechanicsville; John W. Dindinger to Lesley Davis, $263,000.

6149 Rolling Forest, Mechanicsville; Robert R. Kell to Roy Steven Michael, $157,000.

12228 Royal Oak Lane, Ashland; Raymond L. Allison to Timothy M. Nault, $420,000.

8135 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Peter C. Dunne to Robert J. Althizer, $425,000.

8186 Signal Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Carrie E. Atkins to David Dee Gwa, $225,000.

9125 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Mary Anna Marshall, $295,055.

8488 Stumpy Road, Hanover; Ryan R. Green to David Bremner, $295,000.

15175 Taliaferro Lane, Doswell; Gary T. Hollender to Michele K. Blackwelder, $235,000.

9010 Tow Hook Place, Mechanicsville; ANJO Properties LLC to Alfred Downey, $237,000.

6851 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Suresh Kumar Varma Gadiraju to Chad Wlodarek, $325,000.

Units 27 and 30, Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; Cfalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $186,500.

7503 Winning Colors Ct; Young Brenden P and Courtney D to Albanese J A Jr and Simmonds M A, $209,900.

8083 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Marcia Caldwell Lindblad to Brittany L. Savage, $260,000.

10417 Woodside Meadow Terrace, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Joseph P. Hassell, trustee, $419,974.

POWHATAN

2115 Chestnut Oaks Road, Powhatan; US Bank to Ashley Bozard, $200,000.

1872 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Cynthia N. Shelton to James Devon Woolcott, $225,000.

2860 Huguenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Thelma Lewis to Ernest Michael Cuzzocreo, $300,000.

5660 Lakeside Loop, Powhatan; Michael R. Mourie to Kevin M. Shredl, $185,000.

2042 Lone Draw Drive, Powhatan; Monica K. Seay to Dianna Joan Yolango, $269,950.

3033 Mill Mount Lane, Powhatan; Perkinson Homes Inc. to Bryan Courtright, $619,830.

2529 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Sara A. Holland Bowen to Noel A. Johns, $189,950.

4601 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Bradley Childress to Steven Chamberlain, $185,000.

3358 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; Gary S. Davis to William J. Andrews, $500,000.

3411 Seasail Ave., Powhatan; Clay Street Builders LLC to Sally Jane Gibbs, $408,500.

2005 Swiftwood Court, Powhatan; John T. Nichols Inc. to Constance W. Thomas, $311,000.

3385 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Michael Gerace to Stephanie Elaine Keuther, $234,000.

1965 Walnut Tree Road, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Eric Harris, $302,700.

GOOCHLAND

12136 Branch Overlook Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Brian A. Dalessandro, $640,920.

12110 Ebb Pointe Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard A. Williams III, $567,480.

1913 Haskin Road, Goochland; John S. Billingsley III, trustee to Michael W. Long, $400,000.

307 Libby Hill Court, Manakin Sabot; Roland L. Moore to Ronald L. Ferrell, $390,000.

2232 Parkers Hill Drive, Maidens; Bruce G. Wood to Mindy E. Socola, $475,000.

2607 Turner Road, Goochland; Mark King to Joseph Carter Norton, $186,500.

187 Woodfern, Richmond; William Noftsinger Jr., trustee to George L. Koebel, $886,000.

Petersburg

1741 Fairfax St.; Joan T. Black to Melissa Sue Von Poks, $175,000.

3511 Francis St.; Candace M. Ford to Corita Fields, $156,000.

1501 W Washington St.; Bottling Group LLC to 1501 WWLLC, $785,000.

DINWIDDIE

103 acres; Steven D. Hawthorne to Wilson Trading Post LLC, $156,400.

3 acres; Ronald L. Wray, trustee to Edward W. Hall, $192,500.

50 acres; William D. Allen III, trustee to Gary S. Ross, $235,500.

Lot 1, Section 2, Runaround; Equity Trustees LLC to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $184,200.

Lot 7, Block B, Chesdin Manor; Aubrey A. Gibbs Jr. to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $208,300.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

703 Conduit Road; Michael L. Mayton Sr. to Tonya Kropp, $163,000.

800 Forestview Drive; Bella Vista Enterprises LLC to Michael Coleman, $200,000.

116 Lexington Drive; Brigitte Grigsby to Jimmy N. Hicks, $195,000.

209 Ridge Road; Monica M. Cannon to Tracey Elizabeth Owens, $166,000.

1355 Riveroaks Drive; Nicha K. Monhollen to Randy Sprinkle, $255,500.

607 Woodcliffe Drive; Anthony L. Bradley to James Farias, $229,000.

HOPEWELL

1008 Heretick Ave.; Angela McCormick Rivera to Victor Mazzei, $165,500.

208 Prince George Ave.; Deborah D. Sauer to Carvelle T. Daniel, $155,000.

3308 St. Charles St.; Arturo J. Nino to David Charlot, $189,898.

NEW KENT

5920 Bushnell Court, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Brian Kent Chandler, $439,841.

5822 Deerpath Drive, New Kent; Rachel L. Rosenblum to Fatemia L. Gunter, $325,000.

7411 Fairway Range Drive, Quinton; Roy B. Kegley III to Tyler Chance Walker, $280,000.

6359 Hickory Road, Quinton; Diem T. Do to Luc F. Watelet, $216,000.

5056 Kings Pond Court, Providence Forge; Stephen M. O'Brien to Brian Nichols, $375,000.

3200 Magnolia Woods, Quinton; Thomas J. Richart to Matthew J. Killam, $288,950.

7921 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Genesis Adolfo Galicia Marin to Danielle S. Clyne-Tutt, $430,000.

3440 Red Tail Court, Providence Forge; Christopher A. Tompkins to James Croyle, $375,000.

5837 Stingray Point Blvd., New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Deborah A. Trimble, $313,490.

9074 Woods Edge Drive, Quinton; Stephen Wayne Long to Susan R. Mason, $232,950.

PRINCE GEORGE

1577 Boisseau Drive, Prince George; John Evko Jr. to Christina M. Hassell, $172,000.

1112 Fort Hayes Drive, South Prince George; Patsy Bagley to Virginia K. Belvin, $162,500.

6100 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Enterpises Inc. to Jeremiah H. Deadmon, $257,600.

1586 Lakeside Drive, Prince George; Arthur L. Harris to Deborah D. Howard, $172,000.

5522 Mica Drive, Prince George; Michele T. Schulte, co-executor to Dwayne E. Tharp, $279,900.

5288 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; Janice T. Jarrett to Shane L. Woodruff, $240,000.

4220 Woods Ridge Lane, Prince George; Raymond King to De Wu Yu, $286,000.

AMELIA

1 acre; Thomas W. Current to Paul M. Wilson, $178,500.

5 acres; Chad A. Perkinson to Sherry R. Perkinson, $170,100.

2 parcels; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to US Bank, $174,638.

CAROLINE

729 Canterbury Drive, Ruther Glen; Hometown Properties and Investments LLC to Amber Nicole Maree King, $221,500.

364 Crump Drive, Ruther Glen; Foundation Homes Inc. to Daniel S. Cowart, $252,000.

77 Greenway Cove, Ruther Glen; Kesha Hinson to Gabriel Taylor Bell, $180,000.

4616 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen; Kyle L. Culpepper to Chandler Harrington Scott, $320,000.

634 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Federal National Mortgage Association to Timothy Ausby Lawrence, $215,000.

609 Norman Drive, Ruther Glen; Matthew J. Holewa to Zachary A. Summer, $239,900.

17216 Perinchief St., Ruther Glen; Jean Macek to Scott E. Sanders, $265,000.

375 Roper Drive, Bowling Green; Samuel J. Knode to Mary E. Fail, $252,000.

7259 Twin Cedars Drive, Woodford; Done Deal Investments LLC to Tonny A. Useda Morales, $185,000.

630 West Point Drive, Ruther Glen; Regal Holdings LLC to Richard Whitford, $249,900.

CUMBERLAND

2.1 acres; Raman Enterprises Inc. to Eagle on 3 LLC, $150,000.

28.334 acres; Thomas L. Smith to William G. Fitzhugh, $215,000.

Lot 26, Whiteville Estates; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $205,923.

KING AND QUEEN

24 acres; Sheilah C. Lewis to Jeanne W. Kent, $175,000.

25.3 acres; Kevin F. Pratt to Kenneth McDaniel Jr., $554,000.

KING WILLIAM

86.4 acres; William McDonald White to Roy D. Norman, $240,000.

Lot 30, Section 1, Kennington; RCI Builders LLC to RAC Rentals LLC, $180,000.

Lot 369, Town of West Point; Eagle Bay LLC to Thomas M. Mainor, $190,000.

Lots 92, 93 and 94, Block 1, Resubdivision C, Euclid Heights; John D. Yeary to Walter James Moore II, $184,950.

Parcel; Debra L. Harper to Charles City Timber and Materials Inc., $270,000.

Parcel; TAMA LC to BRAT 17 LLC, $160,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

16 Cole Lane; Richard E. Eckert to Andrew Trivette, $500,000.

233 Lewis Burwell; Plantation Group LLC to Agatha E. Johnson, $240,500.

234 Thomas Nelson Lane; Keystone Homes Corp. to Jonathan Edward Meeks, $289,000.

JAMES CITY

6021 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; Joelle F. Sanzotta to Timothy Nitcher, $275,000.

4508 Basswood Way, Williamsburg; Nicholas K. Zetz to Stephen Michael O'Brien, $271,500.

5322 Beverly Lane, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Jenise A. Setian, $346,830.

3004 Camrose Drive, Williamsburg; Mark A. Sweeney, trustee to Katharine R. Cox, $357,500.

109 Castel Pines, Williamsburg; John S. Urban, trustee to John G. Spiers, $465,000.

108 Clara Croker, Williamsburg; Mary Lou Locke to Kristofer William Gifford, $415,000.

4049 Coronation, Williamsburg; Joyce G. O'Brien to Rebecca J. Watrud, $365,000.

8641 Diascund Road, Lanexa; Barbara K. Green to Angel S. Graves, $178,000.

4601 Edenderry, Williamsburg; Joseph T. Lario to Steven J. France, $165,000.

3504 Fieldcrest St., Williamsburg; Glen Todd Rauchwarg, co-trustee to Wayne Michael Cummings, $480,000.

3207 Francis Court, Toano; Amanda C. Tozier to Sarah R. Carroll, $197,000.

4210 Greenview, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC to Sean M. Kearney, $354,911.

7304 Hatten Cross, Williamsburg; Rex J. Prosser, co-trustee to Richard W. Budd, $235,000.

134 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; Jeffrey J. Dudley to Holly Herrick, $418,900.

112 Jeffersons Hundred, Williamsburg; Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Albert Michael Maddalena III, $575,000.

3220 Leighton Blvd., Toano; James Cobb to Shelby Q. Barkley, $435,000.

4000 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; KLR Properties LLC to Carol K. Bonesteel, co-trustee, $232,500.

109 Macaulay Road, Williamsburg; Claudia J. Jenner, trustee to Francisco Xavier Valls, $424,000.

4 Menife Court, Williamsburg; William David Altman Jr., co-trustee to Katherine R. Sparks, $302,500.

5808 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Justin L. Chatman to Christopher L. Zuwala, $322,000.

151 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; James M. Early to Joseph Michael Lopez, $260,000.

213 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Mark R. Hanabury III to Michael S. Hale, $290,000.

1002 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Governors Grove at Five Forks LLC to Shandrelle S. Fisher, $246,494.

100 Richard Brewster, Williamsburg; Phyllis J. Acosta to Donald G. Dixon, $505,000.

2001 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Nancy S. Armstrong to Wanda Gail Kempton, $250,000.

129 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; David Floyd to Travis T. Harris, $390,000.

2815 Skewer Court, Williamsburg; Charles S. Brewster, trustee to Christopher C. Watson, $330,000.

121 Tarleton Bivouac St., Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Loren Bjorn Friedrich, $163,000.

121 The Maine, Williamsburg; James K. Mortland to Jonathan P. Kay, $370,000.

4643 Town Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Leonard R. Scharf, trustee to Brent C. Jacobs, $315,000.

Unit 606, Promenade at John Tyler; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Frank A. Scarpiniti, $238,900.

3 West Circle, Williamsburg; Raffael Tusa to Patrick Faulkner, $575,000.

2504 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; David Garver, trustee to Robert M. McIntyre, $499,000.

68 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; David J. Lorincz to Ronald W. Chappell, $283,000.

