The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
RICHMOND
1106 N 22nd St; Neddenriep Bradley J to Hills Messersmith Christopher J, $204,500.
306 N 26th St, U115; Mabey Martha H to Hubbard Harry J IV, $224,800.
2314 2nd Ave; Szachowicz Antoni to Cothran Chase Radford, $220,500.
306 N 31st St; Giannini Brenda A to Blanchard Lucie Carter, $355,000.
1802 4th Ave; Bailey Johnson Valerie to White Emily, $159,000.
408 N Adams St; Odhwani Ashgar A to Strum James S Jr, $255,200.
515 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U12; Seidman Ephraim Ross to Easter John E II and Laura T, $235,000.
106 Banbury Road; Cobblestone Properties Llc to Barkley Matthew Harrison, $1,237,500.
5013 W Belmont Road; Cheeks Adrian to Thompson Kimara, $179,000.
3901 Bridgeton Road; Kilgore Lacey to Anderson Charnte L, $170,000.
3521 Carolina Ave; D Wade Properties Llc to Ireland Jon A and Heather B, $191,000.
323 S Cherry St; Perdue Claiborne T III to Carver Homes Llc, $175,000.
302 Chimborazo Blvd; Washington Wallace Jr and Arlissa to Agp Group Llc, $245,000.
1422 Claremont Ave; Bradley Carole E to Varner Ray Dale and Meghan Shaw, $350,000.
4145 Denbigh Dr; Skerrett Kathleen R to Halverson Kenneth M, $413,000.
5223 Devonshire Road; Hubbard Justin T to Greenwood Anna Caldwell, $425,000.
1218 Evergreen Ave; Us Bank Trust Na Trs to Vaughan Corey A, $159,900.
5009 Fernbrook Ter; Herrington Gary R II to Henderson Tyrone R Jr, $182,000.
1606 Floyd Ave; Pilson James C to Coffield Ryan F, $380,000.
3109 Forest Hill Ave; Smith Kevin J to Boeve Roger L and Katherine A, $499,000.
3904 W Franklin St; Talbott Frank and Emily B to Stiles Joseph Clay IV, $476,000.
2712 Garland Ave; Anthony Ricardo Y to Coots Jacquelyn A, $430,000.
515 Granite Ave; Short Shelters II Llc to Moody Sharon O, $300,000.
6634 Greenvale Dr; McKlveen Rachel to Lernihan Theresa M, $250,000.
3012 Griffin Ave; Simunek Justin to Hatten Jonathan D, $306,500.
10201 Gwynnbrook Road; Shanahan Charles S IV to Engleken Joshua S and Carolyn P, $285,000.
3007 Hanes Ave; Fairfax Mortgage Investments to Kutz Robert Benjamin, $277,000.
3533 Hanover Ave, Ua; Carozza Matthew to Clifton Daniel O, $159,000.
921 Hull St; Winfree Robert to Lotus Tree Ventures Llc, $435,000.
3232 Jeter Ave; Husejnovic Mirsad and Sedika to Lemley Brian and Tuck Stephanie, $199,900.
5200 Kenmare Loop; NVR Inc to Raley Kayla and Derrick Jr, $283,760.
6720 Kensington Ave; Righter Steven K to Maloney Austin, $430,000.
2111 Lamb Ave; Om and Om Management Corp to Thompson Jason, $209,000.
1740 W Leigh St; Fitzgerald Barry C to Knight Gregory, $253,000.
26 Malvern Ave; Cummings Scott M and Robin C to Deroche Alie J, $800,050.
3425 Maryland Ave; Istaffing Services Llc to Nicholson Pamela Umbina, $249,000.
6743 Monitor Road; Hyder Scott and Sharon to Eshbach Matthew J, $339,500.
2908 Moss Side Ave; Skillsmith Properties Llc to Sharpe Virginia A, $495,000.
527 Northside Ave; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Osborne Lawrence Samual, $229,000.
7001 Old Westham Road; Petrella Christine to Bell Candace Lee Revocable, $313,000.
1618 Park Ave, U2c; White Frayser F to Zhao Di, $198,000.
5005 Patterson Ave; Yakim Matthew E to Saunders Timothy L, $285,500.
4121 Pettus Road; Hunter Beatrice N to Jones Casy Renee, $160,000.
3600 Seminary Ave; Fox Richard L to Hahn Jonathan W and Kimberly R, $950,000.
4240 Shirley Road; Schmidt Susan S to Glaser Tyler and Lauren, $250,000.
3001 Stockton St; Iboy Faustino Sis to Tyler Charnele Deandra, $173,500.
6525 Stuart Ave; 6525 Stuart Avenue Llc to Short Shelters II Llc, $250,000.
1208 Taylor Ave; Hewitt Christopher A to Hall Peter, $365,000.
6514 Three Chopt Road; Myers Arline W Revocable Trust to Harvie John Christopher, $477,000.
301 Virginia St, U802; Patel Pavan to Bastola Monica Elyse, $275,000.
8723 Waxford Road; Janott M K to Tlg Re Llc, $160,000.
1227 Windsor Ave; Pollard Jonathan C to Woodward Cheryl V and James F, $325,000.
HENRICO
5 AP Hill Ave, Henrico; Wells Fargo Bank Na to Aguilar Pablo, $177,000.
8514 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Cadjo Ljubisa to Calel Candelaria Courtney E, $235,000.
2417 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Barlow Betty to Rau William, $208,000.
1230 Archie Ln, Henrico; Burlew Sheri L to Azari Farbod, $225,000.
4830 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Kraut Justin, $291,900.
10732 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Wang Ming Yuan and Jumei Chu, $534,950.
11900 Belmont Park Ct, Glen Allen; Taylor Virginia M to Hanner William Jeffrey and Vicki S, $386,000.
10645 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Galatagimath Mahantesh and Priya, $400,000.
10660 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Franco Fabian A, $429,080.
11208 Birchcrest Rd, Henrico; Walker Arthur R and Jane I S to Sherman Kyle J and Emily M, $260,000.
2006 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Qiao Xian and Annette to Vaz John P and Nirmala L, $300,000.
9803 Bonanza St, Henrico; Batten Doris V to Batten Dennis K, $153,825.
2717 Bowles Ln, Glen Allen; Wright Joshua A to Proffitt Tommy III and Cassie, $218,000.
12331 Bridgehead Pl, Glen Allen; Wiley Marc S and Donna S to Aggarwal Gaurav and Ruchi, $417,365.
2856 Broadford Ln, Henrico; Lewis Jamie L to Miller Ryan and Teresa, $315,000.
10414 Buchmill Dr, Glen Allen; Johnston John M and Patrice M to Alley Leonard E and Beth T, $435,000.
10011 Bush Ln, Glen Allen; Hlaing Htay to Nguyen Thu Trung and Bich-Thuy Thi, $245,000.
1907 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Collins Thomas Downey II to Duong Huy Thai and Hang Thi Chieu Nguyen, $190,000.
9128 Carrington Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Keller Harry B and Deborah C to Hoang Duc V, $475,000.
4519 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Moss Michael and Marianne to Ding Kai, $369,950.
2820 Chapelwood Ln, Henrico; Sablay Maura C Trust to Chindam Tirupathi, $345,000.
13020 Chimney Stone Ct, Henrico; Banton Jason C and Francesca to Peck Gerald C Jr and Michelle McClaine, $315,950.
4704 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Lancaster Ryan A to Tripathy Bhabani and Lipika Padhi, $466,000.
1647 Congressional Ct, Henrico; Cersley Carolyn L C Et Al to Bone Laura C, $170,000.
3613 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Blackmon F Arnold Jr and Catherine B Trust to Grignol Ronald M and Wanetta J Trustees, $465,000.
12004 Courtyard Glen Pl, Henrico; Jiang Yuwei to Khudayar Mirwais, $357,000.
9804 Dacono Dr, Henrico; McLaughlin Thomas G Trst to Wagner Larry, $226,000.
82 Defense Ave, Sandston; Hunter Homes Llc to Pigram Anthony D, $185,000.
5712 Dendron Dr, Henrico; Segres Marla K to Jackson-Hargrove Jonniqua, $160,500.
3807 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Brown Jay A to Jenkins Clementine D, $185,000.
2710 Elgin Rd, Henrico; Davis Freddie L Jr and Norma M to Hall Oscar III and Tiffany Jones, $172,000.
2888 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Saint Claire Rdge Dev Co to Lipscomb Crystal, $194,710.
12100 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Bhutani Bikram and Sailomawii, $730,000.
11233 Fanwood Ct, Henrico; Morawetz Steven A and Valerie E to Kim Young and Eunsuk, $421,000.
1621 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Ford William Trustee to McDonald Kathryn R, $170,100.
4691 Four Seasons Ter, Uf, Glen Allen; McKissick Pamela H to Damani Salim S and Parvin Salim, $208,000.
8422 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Leftwich Donnelly D and Stephanie S to Roche Taylor Catherine and William J III, $269,000.
7903 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Gibson Kenny D Jr and Debra to Haberlandt Christopher W, $259,000.
1713 Gately Dr, Henrico; Adkins Thomas E and Beverly to Gromling Donald T and Caroline S G, $257,000.
1807 Girard Ave, Henrico; Cutler James C and Nancy S Trust to Hawthorne Travis M and Mary C, $284,000.
2481 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
2904 Grand Oaks Pl, Henrico; Salcedo Meibol M to Walker Aqueelah M, $302,500.
2615 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Rfd Properties Llc to Aleman Noe Garcia and Claudia V M D G, $167,500.
4402 Grigg St, Henrico; Terrell Michael A Sr and Jewell F to Kerr Daymon, $165,000.
1504 Harvard Rd, Henrico; Fukumitsu Lauren E to Taylor Sanya T, $237,500.
1619 Hennington Pl, Henrico; Sharma Vikas to Shah Falguni, $340,000.
12335 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
4715 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $185,000.
2520 Hickory Knoll Ln, Henrico; Inge Joseph A to Compton Garrett Alan, $228,500.
1802 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Edos Llc to Mason Christopher S, $247,500.
12008 Holman Ln, Glen Allen; Boland Zachary D and Ali E Madigan to Kim Taejin and Yejoong, $445,000.
1104 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Raidabaugh Adam D and Holly R to Dovell Brian W and Adrien N Robinett, $410,000.
11412 Hunton Cottage Ct, Glen Allen; Menon Hrishikesh M and B G Mahadevaiah to Winters Brent A and Alanna Gill, $375,000.
2400 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Krstolic Jennifer L to Leveque Stephanie Lynne, $240,000.
5511 Jefferson St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Hardy Denise C, $190,120.
10014 Joppa Ct, Henrico; Harvey Nathan T and Lauren E to Dickens Gail M, $181,000.
4814 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Washington Vashon L and Jennifer R to Klemen Beth Christine, $255,000.
9804 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; McCall J Scott and Kim Z to Pruitt Trey Carlson and Laura Tinsley, $1,000,000.
407 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Dickerson James G III and Antoinette B to Lawson George D, $160,000.
2214 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Williams Charles J and Christopher Wagner to Minton Mitzy A, $245,000.
2703 Lawland Dr, Henrico; Akers Jacqueline S and Robert P to Mbs Investments Llc, $150,000.
317 Lee Ct, Henrico; Kidd Valrie B Jr and Nancy D to Enow Alfred T and Elizabeth N, $279,950.
2613 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Bernier Samuel and Alison to Niggles Alexa and Kealan Sojack, $204,000.
3212 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Lestaevel Shameca to Harris Bernard Jr and Shakeema, $294,000.
2113 Manlyn Rd, Henrico; Crile Robert A to Wootton Judith, $275,000.
4508 Mary Jane Ter, Glen Allen; Sm Richmond Llc to Dix Robert Lee Jr and Katherine Et Al, $695,895.
10313 Meadbrook Pl, Henrico; Watson Darlene and Kathy Paulin to Scharf Adam Michael and Kimberly Rose, $340,000.
8006 Michael Rd, Henrico; Allen Scott D and Angela M to Anthony Drew R and Amber L, $415,000.
11820 Mill Cross Ter, Glen Allen; Cocke John R Jr and Beverly L to Young Kyle Matthew and Amanda T, $690,000.
6521 Monument Ave, Henrico; Brown Conner to Woodward Mitchell B and Megan Evans, $356,000.
1918 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Woodson Maureen C to Balderson Lesley, $230,000.
2404 New Berne Rd, Henrico; New Berne Trust to Flora George Scott, $175,000.
3376 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Gaines Tiffany M, $261,090.
3404 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Green Tomika, $220,210.
601 W Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Harding Raymond B and Marsha R to Davis Charrise D, $205,000.
3031 Oakley Pointe Ter, Henrico; Lewis Corey Antonio and Ashley C to Farrell Joshua G, $265,000.
1768 Old Hanover Rd, Sandston; Kane Peter to Crawford Antwan L, $245,000.
9525 Oldhouse Dr, Henrico; Zollett Arlene J and Bernard P Trustees to Odea Casey J B, $359,900.
8408 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Westerfield John G and Maria M Trustees to Rutledge Cory Ryan and Jennifer Elaine, $310,000.
10947 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Madden Carol Ann Trustee to Richmond James A and Jennifer L, $353,000.
2136 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Ridgefield Green Llc to Palczynski Roberta, $384,393.
12405 Perrywinkle Rd, Glen Allen; Waranis Brian and Angela to Buell Tyler and Ashlie, $419,000.
2710 Pomona Rd, Henrico; Tyler Xavier N to Cooley Katina C, $170,000.
2411 Powderhorn Dr, Henrico; Philp Byron S to Medina Arturo R Sr and Janet Louise, $199,000.
10219 Raintree Commons Ln, Henrico; Kyte Sandy to Barlowe Robers S Jr and Paula L, $369,000.
4900 Regent Rd, Henrico; Wilkerson Kay Ranson to Berger Alexander Waverly, $223,100.
4220 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Vaughn Adam N to Walter Leanne E, $177,000.
251 Rocketts Way, U108, Henrico; Seldon Kenneth R to Maples Susan R, $185,000.
8203 Rocky Branch Ln, Henrico; Crews Selwyn J to Tiggle Jamal P and Chynita M Ball, $260,000.
1744 Rolfield Way, Henrico; Kinsley Nancy L to Marino Antonino and Christina, $383,000.
10528 Runnymeade Dr, Glen Allen; Holloway Amy L and Phillip to Thapa Saurav, $335,000.
4361 Saunders Station Loop, Ua, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Bolinger Emma, $293,253.
1008 Scott Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Imani Rashid and Ruhina Mohibi, $225,000.
10645 Sherwin Pl, Glen Allen; Atack Properties Llc to Babrak Fnu and Fnu Wahydah, $320,000.
2516 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Huddleston Joyce H to Higgins Alexander B, $247,450.
1003 Southwark Ln, Henrico; Gaskins and Patterson Inc to Grealis Anne D Trustee, $611,552.
5356 Springfield Rd, Glen Allen; Hughes Paul J and Loreen Stacy to Kuppuraj Santosh Kumar and Ranjani C, $379,500.
4817 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Lantz George M to Cecil Justin R, $190,000.
7040 Strath Rd, Henrico; Chandler Mark and Lisa A to Andrews Colin and Melanie, $220,000.
5509 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Mattei Keela L C and Felix, $480,315.
1911 Sweetwater Ln, Henrico; Franco Rebecca M and Phillippe N to Bell Candace Lee Trustee, $295,000.
112 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Smoot Ana Michele Mise to Kinney Jonathan D II and Amanda L, $199,950.
2627 Towngate Ct, Henrico; Cleaver Jacqueline A to Leyh Peter Jared and Hallie Crystal, $182,000.
1100 Traverse Dr, Sandston; Mulligan Chris S to Cordeiro William Joseph and Ashley Hinton, $285,000.
2119 Turtle Run Dr, U10, Henrico; Linas Howard M and Jane H Trst to Anderson Malerie R, $167,000.
8324 University Ct, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Hamnett David R and Devon B, $650,000.
2409 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Ayers C Harold and Louise B Trustees to Mosad Sherif R and Ayda N Abdelmalak, $240,000.
3803 Voyager Dr, Henrico; Fritzen Michele and Jean Schulte Et Al to 3803 Voyager Drive Llc, $150,000.
1712 Watts Ln, Henrico; 1712 Watts Lane Series to Moone Joseph, $150,875.
12732 Westin Estates Dr, Glen Allen; Flitman David E and Cynthia L to Smith Bryant James and Kristine Michelle, $765,000.
3510 Whelford Way, Glen Allen; Bassett Louise L to Fried Herb Jr and Janet G, $339,000.
9866 Willow Glen Ct, Henrico; Kanak Deborah A to Tamang Mandhoj and Madhu, $260,000.
1735 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Shelton Emerson L and Sandra S Trustees to Schoonmaker Geoffrey and Dayna, $345,000.
4809 Winterhawk Dr, Glen Allen; Alsane Danah and Luai Alyahya to Katapally Sudheer Reddy and Preeti Kotla, $390,000.
12401 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to George Sajid Melvin and Ashmi A J Vincent, $820,714.
Chesterfield
713 Abbey Village Cr; Seeger Charles F and Vicki B to Thomasson Brandon A and Jennifer, $298,000.
11506 Altimira Ln; Iacometta Joseph and Christine to Waters John P and Juanita, $284,950.
15413 Amethyst Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Alvarez Valentin E and Rhonda L, $531,950.
5601 Antas Ln; Dominguez Nelson and Moss R to Luna Vitalino C and Covington D, $210,500.
3324 Appleford Dr; Williams Nannette H to Moreno Raymond Jr and Amy, $225,000.
14225 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Holdsworth Douglas P and Claire, $392,232.
12032 Avaclaire Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Lloyd Jerron M, $274,615.
5531 Bankstown Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Marshall George III, $326,315.
12607 Bay Hill Dr; Newton Jeffery L and Rebecca L to Folk John Kenneth and Heather L, $332,000.
1706 Bedwyn Ln; Gray Jeremy P and Holly M to Winneberger Jeffrey P and L A, $775,000.
5512 Belle Pond Dr; Hayes Crystal Et Al to Waddy Anthony E, $169,275.
9221 Belmont Rd; Seay Ashley V and Seay Alvin E to Willard Charles II, $249,000.
16418 Binley Rd; Kirchoff Michael D and Marlow M to Emery Cassandra D, $564,000.
5536 Bison Ford Dr; NVR Inc to Vo Lun D and Pham Long, $269,860.
8518 Boncreek Ct; Youngblood Properties Llc to Keefe John B and Theresa J, $581,194.
14715 Boyces Cove Dr; Fitzgerald Janet E to McEachin David J and Judith M, $225,000.
15105 Bradley Bridge Rd; Williams Cynthia A to Benedict Stephanie and Robert, $600,000.
4224 Brixton Rd; Koch Richard A and Karin to Coleman James M and Chastity A, $250,000.
8647 Brown Summit Rd; Lappan Joseph T and Debra L to Hammond Joseph J and Kelly L, $347,500.
219 Bunratty Rd; Lambert William Nelson and Mary to Gee Nancy Renee and Klucik B L, $425,000.
5412 Cabretta Dr; Main Street Homes to Forgette Stephen T and Christina, $405,000.
11416 Canterbury Rd; Rudnick Ralph E and Darleen E to Tavarez Alonso K O and Elliott S, $310,950.
3219 Castlebury Dr; Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Gurvinder Singh Llc, $172,000.
13301 Cedar Creek Rd; Peat David A Jr and Christine H to Xu Huagang and Qu Houying, $409,000.
10919 Chalkley Rd; Howell John Kenneth and Diane A to Schoonmaker Curtis R, $345,000.
9121 Chatham Grove Ln; Boaze John M and L Sue to Bisgaard Anders and Elizabeth, $239,700.
13317 S Chester Rd; Bialkowski Emil J Jr and Rhonda to Rike Heather M, $335,000.
8030 Clancy Pl; Lifestyle Home Builders to Jarrell Patricia and Vaughn C, $344,950.
801 Clearlake Ct; Beran D A and Beran D F to Woolford Daniel J, $275,000.
9800 Cole Mill Rd; Willis Raymond R Jr and Mary D to Carter George N and Patia L, $248,500.
13813 Comstock Landing Dr; Main Street Homes to Royce Robert and Kerrie, $436,610.
13324 Corapeake Tr; Shaver Thomas E and Nancy L to Benedict Dale Mark and Chong Yon, $605,000.
610 Courthouse Rd; Woody Keith C and Catherine S to Wilson Randell and Karen, $470,000.
13606 Cradle Hill Rd; Burr Kevin M and Stephanie R to Street James and Kathryn, $212,750.
11800 Dale Ln; Dorrell Steven A and Christina H to Tetrick Clay A and Krista Jo, $287,500.
8442 Den Bark Dr; Price Blake M and Audrey K Bew to May Douglas John and Julie Diana, $175,000.
6912 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Havemann Jill Kelsey Marie, $289,000.
9350 Donachy Dr; Purcell Ellen B to Mombrea Shaun and Ryan Jillian, $247,500.
4431 Dunraven Rd; Cottrell Russell D Jr Et Al Tr to Fairweather Lindsey, $329,000.
8512 Easton Ridge Pl; Au-Yeung Yung to Hill Christopher A, $285,000.
3418 Ellenbrook Dr; Moore Matthew to Simmons Aiesha, $248,000.
12421 Escada Dr; Denny Burley M and Rachel C to Meadowcroft A M and Keltner A F, $277,000.
8443 Evening Star Pl; NVR Inc to Butler Katrina Rochelle, $280,175.
2456 Falkirk Dr; Wesley-Hall Lillian D Trustee to Springston Douglas D and Audrey, $243,000.
7819 Fern Hollow Dr; Underwood Charles M and Rhonda B to Gerloff Kelly Erin, $220,000.
8719 Firethorne Ln; Elks Clarence H Sr and Lillian C to Mowles Aaron R and Erin R, $175,000.
14206 Flag Tail Wy; Curtis Brian E and Angela R to Crawford Justin M, $265,000.
14524 Forest Row Tl; Acey Heather Lauren to Winfrey Charles Ray and Adrianna, $330,000.
15913 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Wilcox Mark Edward and Kimberly, $593,165.
3636 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Price Shatara Jovone and Jacob W, $313,825.
3713 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Barnes Kangel Mariah Et Als, $313,740.
16433 Gossamer Dr; NVR Inc to Hogan Brandi, $233,810.
14506 Green Forest Dr; Nolen Kenneth and Donna to Sinclair Matthew, $158,000.
1713 Greenfield Dr; Taylor Tim and Bittner Anna to Harrower Brian and Robyn Laura, $289,000.
7836 Halyard Ct; Denny Lauren A to Paek Seonja, $221,000.
20924 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Birt Theresa A, $247,760.
9127 Harmad Dr; Pycroft Danielle to Wolfe Brent M and Jamie S, $290,000.
11936 Helmway Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Smalls Jerome M and Karen R, $439,950.
14325 Hiddenwell Ct; Grant Kenneth R and Barber E E to Kenny Frances L Trustee, $325,000.
11700 Holly Hill Rd; Laine Guy Michael and Yvonne C to Fenlon C J and Fenlon S Trustees, $420,000.
4312 Hunters Landing Dr; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Carter Ladora T, $215,000.
5109 Huntsville Ct; Gerner Yvette C to Colicchio Kristen Marie, $182,500.
10812 Isadora Dr; Farrell John W and Courtney S to Theobald John M and Lauren B, $477,500.
5913 Jessup Meadows Dr; NVR Inc to Smith Winfred and Candice, $288,625.
15000 Jumping Mallard Pl; Ferry Daniel T and Kimberlee M to Brophy Katelyn E, $239,500.
13812 Kentucky Derby Pl; Obrecht David F to Araujo V L Q and Segovia A L, $223,000.
7307 Kitchawam Ct; Tomlinson Shawn M and Tammi N to Bank Of America N A, $198,450.
14013 Laketree Dr; Henshaw Richard L Inc to Leftwich David L and Caterina I, $274,950.
17401 Le Master Rd; Burton Cherlyne and Edward H Jr to Addington Darianne F, $274,500.
4521 Little Creek Ln; Campos Ramon and Davis Kimberly to Bernier Corinne Et Als, $229,000.
14620 Loamy Cr; Jarrell Patricia C and Vaughn C to Oldaker William and Taylor S, $385,000.
8307 Longlands Pl; Travers Thomas J and Samantha N to Wikle David Ernest and Nancy K, $384,000.
2043 Maginoak Ct; Hutchings Robert W and Cheryll M to Hopfensperger Ralph M and S M, $289,000.
15118 Majestic Creek Dr; Randall Sophia A to Baul Jequan D and Allieson M A, $255,000.
14513 Maynooth Ct; Vu Thanhmai T to Gholson Leon and Laurie, $300,000.
1806 Meadow Park Cr; Glover Darryl L to Charnick David E Jr, $165,000.
15306 Merton Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Simmons Dennis E and Margaret H, $407,665.
14322 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Reynolds Nathan O and S L, $335,971.
7902 Millvale Rd; Cassidy Kimberly C to Schuett Linda and Schuett Alexa, $210,000.
9313 Mission Hills Ln; Faivre P J and Faivre L R Trs to Scranton Rowland and Judith W, $345,000.
4001 Monza Dr; Roadcap Richard L to Post Properties Llc, $162,000.
1160 Mount Pisgah Dr; Pennington Robert to Howlett Brittany L, $270,000.
7235 Nicklaus Cr; Rivera Simon J and Angela W to Schulz Scott J and Caitlin M, $379,900.
5705 Oak Knoll Ln; Stanko Daniel L and Amelia A to Fitzgerald Janet E, $324,000.
2436 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd; Weaver Edna R and Anson Robert to Fiorillo Angelo and Patricia J, $170,000.
3822 Old Gun Rd West; Miller David W and Kathleen C to Randolph D M Sr and Randolph J D, $2,085,500.
504 Overcliff Ct; Miller Kevin C and Amy R to D'alessandro Michael T and A R, $280,000.
12640 Parker Ln; Beall Gwendoyln Ann to Gordon Melissa Anne, $277,000.
1232 Peck Rd; Powell D R and Christman S P Trs to Donovan Kristen M and John C, $218,000.
14700 Perch Point Rd; Pantelis Brandi and Nicholas to Wahl George W III and Cathleen M, $309,950.
8309 Poplar Hollow Tl; Finch Jerald A and Nancy St C to Greenwood Andrea and Bousquet D, $389,000.
12224 Prince Philip Ct; Haymes Sandy S and Francine S to Dixon Justin and Anne, $418,500.
2007 Providence Creek Tl; Deworken Mary Turner Trustee to Thomas Nicole and Harrigan B, $268,000.
10400 Qualla Rd; Whitmore Phillip to Wells David H and Virginia L, $196,950.
20605 Ravensbourne Dr; Prince James Llc to Reed Jonise, $159,000.
11407 Reedy Branch Rd; Tem Investments L L C to De Leon Gomez Maria L, $190,000.
11802 Rexmoor Ct; Puccinelli Sandra M to Thompson Edward C Jr and R S, $445,000.
6443 Richwood Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Leahy Edward W and Lisa Gailey, $361,855.
15718 Ripon Rd; Maretti Michael J and Jean T to Edelson Stuart W and Negron E, $600,000.
3507 Robious Forest Wy; Baker Danny W and Evelyn S to Voelker John A and Linda M, $440,000.
10248 Ronaldton Rd; Willard Charles E II to Spencer Curtis and Amy, $220,000.
1624 Rotunda Ct; Heartwell Matthew to Palmer Nikia, $370,950.
8710 Royal Birkdale Dr; Beedenbender William M and J L to Bowman Casper J and Mott Wendy P, $314,000.
5313 Sandy Ridge Ct; NVR Inc to Stevens Naimah and Stenneth, $272,000.
14206 Santell Dr; Martinez Jose G to Sanchez Brandon A, $245,000.
9901 Saybrook Ct; Smith Steve R Jr and Linda C to Cossins Taylor D and Michelle L, $232,000.
16907 Sconley Pl; NVR Inc to Van Patten Todd W and Bell N D, $639,159.
3543 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Vencl James F and Jean M, $465,129.
702 Shadyglen Dr; Waddell Gregory R and Jane A to Knapp Edgar C IV and Sarah H, $354,000.
4918 Shepherds Mill Dr; Naidoo Samantha to Meluch John J and Christine L, $333,000.
6848 Sika Ln; Johnson Dale P and Charles K to Blake Jamie Lynne, $218,500.
14241 Southwell Ct; Hoekstra Ted M and Burton T Y to Dhindsa Harinder S and Rachel L, $566,000.
8324 Spiral Dr; NVR Inc to Brown Calvin and Lindsey Rene, $353,960.
10700 Sterling Cove Dr; Theobald John M and Bare Lauren to Kolster Kaitlyn M and Mejia A, $370,000.
13143 Stockleigh Dr; McMinn Charles B and Ok Sun to McNeail Marva J, $274,999.
9603 Summercliff Ct; Foster Herbert A and Sammye B to Harrington S G Et Al Trustees, $399,950.
8569 Sutherland Rd; Hunter Homes Llc to Newby Crystal, $229,900.
8707 Talon Ln; Pritchett Eric and Jacqueline to Thach Susan, $165,000.
10807 Tealby Ct; Heck Kelli L to Di Dio Lauren M and Alexander M, $335,000.
8806 Thornton Heath Dr; Kurtzweil Timothy and Lauren to Haskell Stephen W, $327,900.
14129 Thrushwood Turn; Jarrard Ryan D and Shannon N to Arana Rodriguez Sayuri P, $226,500.
8100 Timberstone Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Underwood Charles M and Rhonda B, $429,694.
5900 Trail Ride Dr; Main Street Homes to Stamp Sara E and Daniel J, $397,000.
4625 Treely Rd; Ebert Jon M and Melissa B to Copado Candido and David, $390,000.
1310 Turnmill Dr; Pizzini Juan F and Roberta T to Traub Adam D, $251,000.
1831 S Twilight Ln; NVR Inc to Wordofa Belaynesh, $254,485.
18072 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Labor James J Jr and Heather O, $380,371.
1504 Upperbury Tr; Clark Jack M and Renee L to Oglevee Christopher C and K C, $275,000.
1116 Vickilee Rd; Bambacus Nicholas R and Barbara to Ayala Martinez Mayra C, $217,500.
6305 Walnut Bend Dr; Hairfield W Richard and Riese C to Barnes James S and Allison J, $344,000.
3030 Warfeld Estates Tr; Hoback Aaron and Clark Robin to Copeland John C and Lori L, $250,000.
9536 Waterfall Cove Dr; Gallub Ronald and Rebecca to Baker Melanie R, $250,000.
12140 Werth St; Amerson Edwin J to Abrams Jason, $234,995.
11818 Westbury Bluff Dr; Piland Michael A and Hilary S to Taylor Richard A Jr and Kristina, $301,000.
1010 Westwood Village Wy; Jones Laurie B to Deininger Karen A Et Als, $235,000.
1009 Whisperlake Ct; Marshall Amy Kathleen Otoole to White Aaron M and Clarissa K, $367,500.
15518 Willowmore Dr; Jones Homes Inc to Bettridge Delton K and Diane M, $578,000.
7408 Winding Creek Ln; Garrett Leroy C and Deborah S to Henderson David and Kristen, $308,000.
9515 Winterpock Rd; Manchester Baptist Church Trs to St Mina and Pope Kyrillous, $689,000.
11712 Woodland Pond Py; Berube John W to Koch Richard and Karin, $587,000.
HANOVER
6078 Adams Lane, Mechanicsville; Peter L. Minter to Andrew Gayfield, $435,000.
10098 Ashley Manor Lane, Mechanicsville; Sergio Coffa to Arpad J. Rohrsetzer, $388,000.
7528 Bellspring Drive, Mechanicsville; Lester R. Ramsdell Jr. to Catherine H. Davis, $270,000.
8440 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Richard B. Butler Jr., $432,922.
14539 Bud Lane, Glen Allen; Domenic G. Battistella to Paul B. Bavely, $715,000.
15554 S. Cedar Creek Lane, Montpelier; Lynn Wasz to Narong Saeung, $520,000.
10420 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to David L. Bishop Jr., $486,616.
7140 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville; Carol Fung to Ryan Lee Carson, $304,500.
7230 Croftwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Tammy R. Point to Alain R. Dardoise, $219,950.
1451 Dressage Way, Hanover; Philip M. Harris to Wanda Mays Bagby, $405,000.
9329 Falcon Drive, Mechanicsville; Adam Jante to Brandy Cocke, $280,000.
8201 Ferrill Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to James C. Lafoe, $422,745.
8489 Glade Run Court, Mechanicsville; Eleanor M. Lingle to Marion S. Chenault, $278,000.
11520 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Earnest L. Robinson to Michelle Prather, $220,000.
6125 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; William Meade to Kim M. Smith, $430,000.
15075 Horseshoe Bridge Road, Doswell; Joseph Cade Colgate to Michael J. Caro, $358,000.
10271 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Arthur L. Tate to Nabeel Ahmed, $225,000.
8288 La Gorge Place, Mechanicsville; Susan E. Bishop to Kelli Dalseide, $305,000.
16429 Little River Drive, Beaverdam; Malcolm M. Hart to Joshua S. Steers, $353,000.
6219 Lodgepole Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas Lacy Jr. to Christopher S. Battle, $260,000.
5328 Mantilo Creek Road, Mechanicsville; James S. Heywood to Steven Lynn Sproles, $307,000.
12061 Meriturn Place, Ashland; Betty W. Smith to Matthew R. Walder, $377,000.
7805 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Brandon Ray Bishop, $437,337.
16237 Newfound Springs Drive, Montpelier; Andrew Mazza to Albert Jeffrey Smith, $380,000.
11366 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Frank Brunner to Thuan Chau Phan, $334,950.
14391 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to David R. Corbin, $437,783.
14404 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC to Sandra A. Subalusky, $394,184.
6150 Parsley Court, Mechanicsville; Caleb Asa Baldwin II to Jana Waters, $236,950.
7384 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Nakisha E. Chorinos, $218,806.
10289 Penningcroft Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel A. Rabin to Bailey O. Richardson, $357,000.
17082 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; Gregory A. Nuckols to Garland R. Nuckols Jr., $171,000.
205 Race Course St., Ashland; Suzanne Derieux Huff to Ellen Pleasants, $215,000.
8065 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Shelby M. Tiggett to Claire T. Hopkins, $279,950.
9296 Sentry Station Road, Mechanicsville; Russell O. Settle to Richard R. Giles, $480,000.
10186 Slidingrock Drive, Mechanicsville; Clifford S. Dalseide to Jason W. Woolard, $375,000.
9153 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to John Lee Powers, $317,425.
7495 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Giuseppe Giambanco to Stephen Allen McFerrin, $242,000.
11054 Sugarloaf Drive, Mechanicsville; Paul W. Wheeler to Jonathan Tierney, $298,000.
6163 Thicket Run Way, Mechanicsville; Caleb Porter to Ammy Craddock, $184,950.
14498 Three Oaks Terrace, Monteplier; Montie David Heflin to Terry J. Looney, $735,000.
Units 19 and 22, Section 2, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Cottages at Chickahominy Falls LLC, $186,500.
10315 Wanchese Way, Mechanicsville; Mark O. Harrison Jr. to Stephen Harrison, $265,000.
4772 Wormleys Lane, Mechanicsville; Ashley J. Carson to Hector Gonzalez, $190,000.
POWHATAN
5886 Akers Lane, Powhatan; Mindy S. Socola to Kent J. Blue, $325,000.
665 Butterwood Terrace, Powhatan; Brian Hewes to Krista L. Lipscomb, $290,000.
854 Dogwood Dell Lane, Midlothian; Donald L. Vondriska to Mark E. Cerny, $575,000.
3174 Forest End Court, Powhatan; Shanna L. Leake to William R. Fridley, $465,000.
1837 High Hill Drive, Powhatan; Jarrett B. Jeter Jr. to Alan D. Simon, $450,000.
3480 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan; Michael Swinter to Jon Keller, $403,000.
2234 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Albert S. Doss to Scott David Barr, $212,000.
2125 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Emma Wendt to Cheryl Hanvey Herb, $211,000.
2097 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Joseph Freeland Paquette to Michael G. Hart, $315,000.
3347 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Joel Dahnke, $503,439.
3209 Sherwood Ridge Way, Powhatan; Ronald P. Marchand to Robert Frank Barnes, $250,000.
3771 Tilman's Farm Drive, Powhatan; South River Custom Homes to Christopher Houchins, $555,616.
6175 Walnut Tree Drive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to William Dickinson, $300,000.
GOOCHLAND
12111 Branch Overlook Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Val Gibberman, $585,334.
607 Broad Street Road, Manakin Sabot; CWC Properties LLC to Manual Palacio Flores, $305,000.
2425 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Timothy L. Martin Sr. to Stephen M. Fabian, $237,000.
619 Elm Creek Circle, Manakin Sabot; Marilyn J. Stewart to Roger O. Hart, $434,000.
618 Fairstead Road, Manakin Sabot; Diane R. Mugford to Jack Edward McClard, $720,000.
2803 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Charles Williamson, $416,800.
551 Rochell Road, Richmond; Jeffery S. Searfoss to Barry W. Hayden, $250,000.
118 W Square Drive, Richmond; Norman Jean Joyner, trustee to Susan Bradley Farrell, trustee, $875,000.
4959 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Victoria Roman to Eric Todd, $236,000.
5604 Whitesell Road, Louisa; Gordon Wesley Young III to Cameron Wesley Young, $25,000.
Petersburg
345 Beauregard Ave.; JR Property Investors LLC to Jasmine S. Randolph, $185,000.
35 W Fillmore St.; Bolling Park Limited Partnership to Serenity Manor at Liberty LLC, $900,000.
1137 W Normandale Ave.; James L. Boileau to Ja'van Brittany Jefferson, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
3913 W Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie; Jason W. McCall to Dalton C. Bailey, $214,500.
6117 Coleman's Lake Road, Church Road; Mildred L. Collins to Michael H. Okamoto, $200,000.
23202 Port Drive, North Dinwiddie; Leann S. Harrison to Madelyne H. Elder, $164,000.
3714 Susie Drive, North Dinwiddie; Andrew Nicholas Gold to Savannah Nicolle Noblin, $158,000.
4405 Wrenn Forest Drive, North Dinwiddie; Zachary S. Ewell to Billy Young, $200,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
255 Bluffs Terrace; Boris Goodwin to Chad Ryan Arcenia, $269,900.
613 Compton Road; Matthew J. Crist to Brittany Marie Lipscomb, $159,900.
614 Dover Lane; Steyn Hugh Lee III to Brittany E. Jones, $155,000.
217 Highland Ave.; Russell L. Briley III to Christopher Staggs, $156,000.
111 Seaton Drive; Ian A. Ellsworth to Austin Maughan, $214,000.
HOPEWELL
410 S 20th Ave.; Joseph Ray Martin to Shirley Leath, $195,000.
4207 Eagle Drive; Cinderella Almond to Tong Minh Ly, $225,000.
3915 Robin Hood Drive; Shawn Campbell to Brian Hunter Kemp, $160,000.
NEW KENT
8225 Airport Road, Providence Forge; Robert James Clark to Harrison R. Baker, $275,000.
5441 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Aaron K. Cattell, trustee to Kevin L. Fly, $429,000.
1100 Colony Trail, Lanexa; Michael T. Lundberg to Stuart Graham Evans, $518,000.
1010 Diascund Pointe, Lanexa; Robert David Crockett to John Scott Rudiger, $312,000.
3848 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Ronald K. Binger to Robert Louis D'Agostino, $474,000.
3489 Holly Fork Road, Barhamsville; Timothy Ulisse to Danielle M. Stelter, $315,000.
7372 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Robert J. Owens to Scott Andrew O'Dell, $275,000.
7574 Loblolly Pine Turn, Quinton; Mark P. Tutrani to William J. Lee, $378,000.
10010 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Joseph E. Thibodeaux Jr. to Sean Woods, $230,000.
6746 Poplar Woods Court, Quinton; Gary L. Sink to John T. Renwick, $299,950.
8670 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Jessica Lynn Groff, $248,269.
14159 Rockahock Road, Lanexa; Wilnick Toussaint to Dwane E. England, $355,000.
10261 Talleysville Road, New Kent; Baker Homes LLC to Sarah N. Walton, $223,900.
PRINCE GEORGE
7609 Baxter Ridge Court, Prince George; Chrisine M. Morrow to Patrick E. Scales Jr., $219,000.
15206 Chieftain Road, Disputanta; Clayton D. Schultz to Jeffrey Scott Dinsmore Jr., $203,000.
5711 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Robert F. Hoke Jr. to Alta T. Betley, $283,000.
400 Farrar Landing, Hopewell; David S. Harrelson to Stephen A. Gabri, $300,000.
611 Hidden Oaks Place, Prince George; Douglas C. Miles to Stanley L. Taylor, $243,000.
5508 Mica Drive, Prince George; Robert W. Grove to Christopher M. Ilnicki, $215,000.
15708 Springfield Drive, Disputanta; Laure A. Hahn to Christian Harner, $373,000.
1582 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Russell W. Sigmund to Teresa L. Harrison, $275,000.
Charles city
7900 Adkins Road, Charles City; Erin A. Babl to Roxanne Popejoy, $208,000.
5701 Johnnies Way, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to David N. Iannon, $295,000.
AMELIA
17870 Broadmeadow Drive, Amelia Court House; Tyrone Ashman to Jessica Shaffer, $422,000.
10491 Dutchess Lane, Amelia Court House; John P. Waters to Roy A. Painter, $270,000.
16631 Jefferson St., Amelia Court House; Charles Morano to Maryrose Leder, $359,900.
11991 Putnam Place, Amelia Court House; Susan S. Scheffler to Scott A. Frary, $277,500.
CAROLINE
68 Albertson Court, Ruther Glen; Clyde A Clarke to Brandon Scott Kilburne, $172,000.
17191 Begonia Drive, Ruther Glen; Brandon L. McCool to Della S. Shiflett, $269,900.
18412 Congressional Circle, Ruther Glen; Casey R. Goodnight to Jennifer Palac, $200,000.
13100 Courtland Lane, Ruther Glen; Adam Earnshaw to Devin E. Gouldine, $153,000.
17060 Fairview Lane, Bowling Green; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Zachary Alexander Reed, $189,900.
14427 Hickory Knolls Road, Woodford; Peggy B. Kulynych to Kathleen A. Tigner, $300,000.
100 Land'or Drive, Ruther Glen; Thomas W. Dunst to Charles W. Huggins, $374,500.
17147 Library Blvd., Ruther Glen; Tessa Anne Goetz to Timothy Brandon Thompson, $290,000.
137 New Providence Drive, Ruther Glen; Natalie Ann Randolph to Claude M. Weldon, $159,000.
18445 Patriot Lane, Ruther Glen; Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Lisbeth Kendall Saylor, $274,800.
23 Simmons Cove, Ruther Glen; Herbert M. McGinty to Mitchell Weller, $270,000.
949 Swan Lane, Ruther Glen; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Elderick L. Harris, $172,000.
710 Welsh Drive, Ruther Glen; Allen Gregg Barkley to Teresa Holder Daniels, $237,000.
CUMBERLAND
190 Carriage Hill Road, Farmville; Walter R. Whitt to Charles E. Blanchard, $199,500.
13 Lakeside Drive, Columbia; Timothy Fratarcangelo to Valerie D. Race, $219,000.
KING WILLIAM
3740 Blue Heron Lane, West Point; Martha Virginia Erdman to Donald Rogers Rouse Jr., $300,000.
1782 Dorrell Road, Aylett; James K. Richards to Andrew L. Mazza, $236,000.
22 Foxes Tract, West Point; Carla H. Sturtz to Sydney A. Sprenkle, $411,000.
94 Liberty Tree Lane, Hanover; Daniel F. Lyons to Jason Christopher Sage, $262,500.
3447 Odi St., West Point; GT Groome Construction LLC to Michael R. McCormick, $255,000.
7376 W River Road, Aylett; Marion S. Chenault to Nathan Christopher Affeldt, $289,900.
460 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Dean K. Oliver to Charles J. Belvin, $194,950.
750 Westwood Court, West Point; Diane F. Clarke to Theresa Seckora Alley, $217,350.
Sussex
22060 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Kermit C. Ragle Jr. to Zachary Ewell, $168,000.
24049 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Ronald L. Pecht Jr. to Victor A. Crawford, $345,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
402 Alderwood Drive; Michael C. Riordan to Evelyn H. Rubio, $380,500.
229 Lewis Burwell; Plantation Group LLC to Keith M. Pusateri, $224,750.
Unit 6-609, Bristol commons; Robert W. Gray Builder Inc. to Norman L. Bryan, $161,750.
424 Zelkova Road; Jean K. Quigley, trustee to Charlene H. Wentland, $260,000.
JAMES CITY
113 Ambrose Hill, Williamsburg; Garry William Edwards to Fairfax McCandlish, $240,000.
6879 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Michael J. Kuda to Wallace Richardson Dodd Jr., $325,000.
212 Belmont Drive, Toano; Myron R. Johnson to Stephan R. Southard, $205,000.
3908 Blue Ridge Court, Williamsburg; Eric H. Edgecomb to Glenn R. Schumaker, $290,000.
5560 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Michael D. Vidlak to Mimi Tsai Nguyen, $335,000.
3709 Chartstone Crescent, Williamsburg; Christopher A. McHose to Joseph Mazzitti, $589,000.
7416 Church Lane, Toano; Shawn T. Prendergast to Keegan Michael Burgdoff, $269,900.
109 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Bank to Jason Sweatman, $329,900.
1 Digges Court, Williamsburg; Nadia Macri to Sara Cathleen Johnson, $275,000.
3912 Ethan Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas D. Taormina to Donald Wayne McCaskey, $299,000.
4019 Galverneck Court, Williamsburg; Michael C. Dupius to Thomas F. Blackburn, $498,750.
8428 Gayle Lane, Toano; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Cristina N. Perry, $248,070.
4408 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Richard J. Renehan, $426,000.
3347 Hickory Neck Blvd, Toano; John T. Renwick, trustee to Paula K. English, $270,000.
105 Holly Grove, Williamsburg; Robert B. Lee to Alexander Clausen, $449,000.
9182 Ivy Springs Place, Williamsburg; Clifford J. Morris to J. Steven Sheppard III, $528,000.
2681 Jockeys Neck Trail, Williamsburg; Suzanne Stetler Mitrovic to Jeffrey P. Barnes, $900,000.
99 Kestrel Court, Williamsburg; Henry T. Williams Jr. to Casey R. Williams, $315,000.
3004 Leithbridge Lane, Williamsburg; Beverly Martin Walker to Sarah Elaine Thomas, $306,000.
4115 Longview Landing, Williamsburg; Michael N. Becci, trustee to Fred A. Gerow, $460,000.
4608 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Scott A. Hale to Theodore P. Liaros, $280,500.
2990 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg; Thomas V. Waltrip to Stewart K. Lamerdin, $585,000.
2231 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jamie A. Shannon, $416,630.
231 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Dennis W. Ivey to Jordan L. McGregor, $315,000.
4240 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; Michael Finley, executor to An Yu, $333,000.
100 Paddock Lane, Williamsburg; Michael D. Lavin to David L. Sulouff, $210,000.
401 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Bettie Blair, $224,680.
410 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Dora Sharps, $208,715.
1109 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Brian Wrynn to Caitlin Poto, $150,000.
4659 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Charles Ericsson to Cheryl A. Keohane, $225,000.
4062 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Stacy S. Whiteside, trustee to Brittany E. Sullivan, $225,000.
1004 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Philip J. Riccardi to Matthew Waugaman, $184,000.
122 Sabre Drive, Williamsburg; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Christopher Stratton, $324,900.
4322 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Sean Ray, $206,690.
5500 Scotts Pond Drive, Williamsburg; Nicholas L. Vogel to Stephen P. Cox, $300,000.
101 Sheffield Road, Williamsburg; John V. Menoni to John E. Gulick, $388,900.
3563 Splitwood Road, Toano; Mark L. Jordan, trustee to Thomas Edsel Peacock, $385,000.
130 Stanley Drive, Williamsburg; Applegrove South LLC to Robert C. Rennie, $241,600.
826 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Janice I. Lemieux to Linda M. Money, $198,000.
5109 Thomas Court, Williamsburg; Andrew W. Reardon to Thomas J. Chalkley, $298,000.
Unit 39-510, Fairway Villas at Greensprings; Robert E. Gremp to Halden E. McCroskey, $175,000.
169 Waterton, Williamsburg; Anselmo Berardi to Juan Dou, $238,000.
3430 Westham Lane, Toano; Patricia Little to Michael Berry, $217,500.
104 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Kimberly S. Enroughty to Yovana A. Maciel Moreno, $176,000.
