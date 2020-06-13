The Cabell Childress Group (CCG), a top team of sales associates led by Cabell Childress, is celebrating their nearly 20 years of real estate success in the Richmond area.
Affiliated with Long & Foster’s Innsbrook office in Richmond, the legendary group has delivered consistent high-performing results with year-over- year double-digit growth in sales units for the past 15 years. In 2019, the team’s revenues topped nearly $100 million - and it was done with only seven sales agents – who provide outstanding customer service to each and every client.
“We pride ourselves on quality versus quantity and selectively choose our sales agents and transfer our knowledge to them so they can provide the best service to our clients and be successful,” said Childress. “The two greatest values we share as a team are our desire to work as diligently as possible for our clients, as well as our ability to skillfully negotiate on their behalf.”
The CCG began in 2001 with one sales agent and has grown to seven sales agents and three support staff. Since 2006, the team has achieved Long & Foster’s elite Masters and Platinum Club status - the highest award levels at the company. In addition, they’ve been the No. 1 team in the company for eight consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the CCG ranked among the top three teams in Central Virginia based on total sales volume per agent.
Childress attributes the team’s vast success on hiring smart, coachable, hardworking individuals, who are led through a comprehensive training program, providing them with a clear edge in the competitive real estate environment. The team’s recent investment in cutting edge lead-generation and client management software for their salesforce provides seamless communication between agents and clients, making the home buying and selling process streamlined for everyone involved.
“Our new technology enables us to guarantee that some of our agent’s closed business comes from our direct leads, with the remainder coming from our outstanding training and support,” said Childress. “This helps CCG attract and retain the best possible agents in the business. Our investments in the team allow us to evolve into the future with the latest technology and tools.”
Besides the outstanding resources provided to their agents, the CCG has a close team culture, which offers encouragement and support to each other. They also hold quarterly team-building events, weekly sales goals meetings, and celebratory team retreats.
CABELLCHILDRESS.COM | 804.340.7000 | cabell@cabellchildress.com
