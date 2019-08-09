Equal Housing Opportunity
Real Estate Policy
All real estate advertised herein is subject to the Virginia Fair Housing Law, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status, or handicap.”
We will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate that is in violation of the law. All persons are hereby informed that all the dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.
Apartment Referral Services Policy
Apartment referral service companies sell lists of available apartments for rent in your area. Please read contracts thoroughly to ensure that you understand and agree to all the terms and the cancellation policy of the contract.
