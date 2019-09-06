Wynwood at Foxcreek - Now Selling - From the High $300's
Collington - New Model - From the Mid $300's
Queensbluff - Only 6 Homes Remain - From the Low $300's
It's your choice; D.R. Horton has 18 move-in ready homes or you may build from new. We currently have three incredible communities in the Richmond area priced from the low $300's - Queens Bluff - Only 6 Homes Remain, Wynwood at Fox Creek, and Collington.
Our newest community Watermark
is anticipated to open Fall 2019 in North Chesterfield.
Come visit our model homes to see how our newly constructed homes fit your needs. The home designs offer a full range of choices from ranch style, two-story homes and basement options to meet your needs in finding the perfect home.
Since 1978, D.R. Horton has been delivering on that dream. We believe in a vision of homeownership for everyone – a home for every stage in life.
With communities across the nation, more people choose D.R. Horton over any other builder in America. Continue to live out those dreams and know we’ll be there for you every step of the way.
Model homes are open daily • For more information call (804)944-2019
Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities, are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation.
