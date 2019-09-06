D.R. Horton: New Homes. Now Ready. 07 logo

Wynwood at Foxcreek - Now Selling - From the High $300's

Collington - New Model - From the Mid $300's

Queensbluff - Only 6 Homes Remain - From the Low $300's

It's your choice; D.R. Horton has 18 move-in ready homes or you may build from new. We currently have three incredible communities in the Richmond area priced from the low $300's - Queens Bluff - Only 6 Homes Remain, Wynwood at Fox Creek, and Collington.

Our newest community Watermark

is anticipated to open Fall 2019 in North Chesterfield.

Come visit our model homes to see how our newly constructed homes fit your needs. The home designs offer a full range of choices from ranch style, two-story homes and basement options to meet your needs in finding the perfect home.

Since 1978, D.R. Horton has been delivering on that dream. We believe in a vision of homeownership for everyone – a home for every stage in life.

With communities across the nation, more people choose D.R. Horton over any other builder in America. Continue to live out those dreams and know we’ll be there for you every step of the way.

_______________

Model homes are open daily • For more information call (804)944-2019

Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities, are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation.

Tags

Equal Housing Opportunity

Real Estate Policy
All real estate advertised herein is subject to the Virginia Fair Housing Law, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status, or handicap.” We will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate that is in violation of the law. All persons are hereby informed that all the dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

Apartment Referral Services Policy
Apartment referral service companies sell lists of available apartments for rent in your area. Please read contracts thoroughly to ensure that you understand and agree to all the terms and the cancellation policy of the contract.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription