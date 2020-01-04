New Floorplan and New Section!
Welcome home to Kenbrook, the first and only low maintenance, active adult section in Chesterfield’s premier lifestyle community, Harpers Mill. With just a few opportunities remaining in the first section, Eagle is beginning to sell into the next section: Section 4.
Eagle is excited to introduce the newest floorplan making its debut in Kenbrook at Harpers Mill: The Hadley. Featuring 1,900 square feet of one level living with 2+ bedrooms, 2.5+ baths, 2-car garage and more. The open concept floorplan is perfect for hosting get togethers or enjoying a quiet evening at home. Tucked down a hallway you’ll find the Master Retreat with a huge walk-in closet and Master Bath.
With homes ranging from 1,600 to 2,800+ square feet, Kenbrook is designed for the active adult lifestyle. Featuring a total of eight floorplans, with open flow living spaces and First Floor Master Suites. Complete with low maintenance living, you’ll have more time to savor all of life’s little moments.
Situated in the heart of Harpers Mill, Kenbrook is conveniently located within walking distance of The Club, where you can enjoy the resort-style pool complex or a game of bocce ball on the activity lawn. You can also host your next get-together in the 3,000 square foot gathering space complete with big screen TVs, a full-size kitchen and large patio with grilling areas. A pickleball court will be joining the list of amenities in 2020 as well, exclusive to Kenbrook. Harpers Mill is home to an abundant amount of community events, from the annual Fall Festival to 4th of July and end of summer pool parties. Not to mention the resident clubs for every interest, including bunco and book club. Amenities don’t stop at the clubhouse and events. Surrounded by popular shopping destinations, entertainment venues and state parks, Harpers Mill combines convenience with the desire for beautiful scenery and rolling hills.
Visit the team on site in the fully decorated model home to learn more about the Hadley floorplan, and see why so many have already chosen to call Kenbrook home.
Kenbrook at Harpers Mill at a Glance:
- From the low $300s
- Spacious, 1,600 - 2,800+ square foot homes
- First Floor Master Suites
- Easy, Low Maintenance Living
- Abundant community amenities
- Now Selling Section 4!
Visit the model home Thursday - Monday, 12-5pm, or by appointment.
15860 Blooming Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832
Jessie May • 804.223.3196
