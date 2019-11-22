Have you been looking for your dream home and having trouble locating a neighborhood that fits all your lifestyle needs? Wynwood at Fox Creek is filled with street lights, sidewalks, and an abundance of amenities. Neighbors describe it as a “Genuine neighborhood in every sense of the word.” Imagine your kids playing in the splash pad or taking a stroll with your pup to the Terrace Swim & Racquet Club, just steps outside your front door. There is truly never a boring day here! One of the most desired parts about living in Wynwood at Fox Creek is the highly rated school system in the popular Mosley, Va., area.
The community is filled with a range of building designs, making every block unique. The Mosley townhome floor plan by Eastwood Homes is a standout among these. The innovative townhome features a second floor open kitchen and dining room with a large deck right off the living area. This floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car alley-way garage. The Mosley has additional options for two master bedrooms with private baths or, if desired, a master bedroom on the first floor. The Mosley fits many different lifestyles.
Experience a community where neighbors become friends and see all that Wynwood at Fox Creek has to offer today by calling our team at 804-409-3177
