If you’re thinking of buying or selling a home next year, you’re likely wondering what’s expected to happen in the local housing market. Here are a few trends that our team at Long & Foster Real Estate expects to affect the Richmond real estate market in 2020.
Inventory issues will continue to affect buyers. The lack of listings has been severe in the Richmond region market. Double-digit declines were reported toward the end of 2019 for both traditional and luxury ($750K+) homes*, and this lack of inventory is likely to continue next year.
Consumer confidence will remain strong. Consumer confidence is one of the most important leading indicators for the housing market since it requires optimism to make a long-term commitment to a house.
Price appreciation will remain healthy. A modest rise of about 2% to 6% is expected in 2020, which is a solid gain—but not an indication of a bubble. A 5% year-over-year increase in median prices was reported in the Richmond market toward the end of 2019.*
Resolution of uncertainty in the world economy could affect interest rates. Interest rates have been at historic lows the past few years and they are likely to remain low next year. However, should more stability in the world economy evolve via resolutions of the trade disputes and/or Brexit, mortgage rates may rise in response.
Home sales will be brisk, particularly for low- to mid-priced homes. The number of home sales should continue strong in 2020, keeping the seller’s market intact for the near future.
“These trends affect buyers and sellers in different ways, and our team of leading Realtors at Long & Foster is here to help consumers navigate this ever-changing market,” said Brian Haug, Senior Vice President of Long & Foster in Richmond. “We know the neighborhoods, the market and the process, so we can help you find your dream home in the new year.”
To learn more about the local market and what you should do next, contact the team at Long & Foster.
You can find your agent today at longandfoster.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.