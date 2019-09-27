Richmond’s new construction market is thriving. From the city to the suburbs, there is a substantial amount of vacant land, creating opportunities for new homes to be built. Many older communities are also ripe for redevelopment, with custom builders transforming aging properties into dream homes. This is also a great time of the year to find existing spec homes that builders want to sell prior to the end of the year. Many times, you can find homes that are ready to be delivered in 1-2 months rather than waiting for the full construction process.
Although newly listed single-family properties are down — 11% from last year, creating less inventory — pending sales are only down 4%. Alternatively, newly listed townhomes/condos are up almost 1% while pending sales are up 13%. This presents a shift on behalf of consumers to live in a more condensed live, work and play environment. We find that both baby boomers and millennials want that same attached-living feel.
That market shift, along with interest rates touching on all-time lows point to an amazing time to buy a newly constructed single-family home. If you are waiting on the sideline to build your dream home, now is the time to do it.
At Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate—the Richmond area’s No. 1 real estate brokerage*—many agents partner with local builders to help create and sell new, modern homes, matching the desires of area buyers who are looking to downsize, upgrade or relocate.
“We work with a variety of buyers, allowing us to distinguish different features and characteristics in the new home market,” said Kyle Yeatman, a top-producing agent with Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate. “We’re then able to share that information with our builders, so we can provide inventory choices for new home buyers.”
Dave Seibert, another leading Long & Foster agent, also noted that, “there are numerous old neighborhoods with neglected homes that are torn down, so we partner with builders to fill those gaps with new homes that fit beautifully in the existing neighborhoods.”
Further evidence of the booming new construction market is in the number of events and activities offered for new home buyers. Just last month, Long & Foster hosted its own home-building expo with over a dozen area builders, as well as hundreds of agents and potential active buyers, in attendance.
“Working alongside Long & Foster agents has been transformational to my business. They provide us with professional service and their expertise is second to none,” said Patrick Harris of Homesmith Custom Homes. “The Long & Foster agents I work with have extensive market knowledge and provide top-notch service helping us sell our homes.”
The exhibition served as one more way for Long & Foster | Christie’s to serve the Richmond community, and even if you missed the event, the team is here to help. Find your local agent today at LongandFoster.com.
“We’ve seen a big shift from traditional brick to modern craftsman homes, attracting a lot of new buyers.” ~ Kyle Yeatman
