Merry Christmas from Bethel Builders

Bethel Builders, LLC has 20 years of experience building homes. While the company name might be new in the greater Richmond Area, the traditions of quality, value and integrity are not. The owner of Bethel Builders has built hundreds of new homes throughout Virginia.
Laurie Nichols owns and operates Bethel Builders and is a highly skilled class A general contractor. Her expertise and attention to craftsmanship provides Bethel Builders with a unique perspective on building your home. Each detail is carefully considered and explained in a manner that is easy to understand. No smooth talking sales agents – just honest, straight forward answers to your questions – the ones you ask – and the ones you may not think to ask.
Bethel Builders offers the ultimate home buying experience. The entire process is driven by you – the home buyer – at your pace, in your time. Browse our extensive portfolio of standard home plans – then customize them with our wide array of options.
What sets us apart from other home builders? Bethel Builders carefully selects the trade partners who will participate in building your new home. We choose only those subcontractors who share our commitment to quality and value.
The same is true of the materials that are used during construction. While there may be cheaper materials available, the long term cost is not worth putting them in your home. We use name brand materials and are not afraid to tell you what they are. Come see how Bethel Builders might fit into your homebuilding plans.
