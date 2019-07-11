A remarkable list of amenities and cutting-edge approach to construction
Live amongst natural beauty on an 18-hole championship golf course at The Highlands in Chesterfield, VA. The individual neighborhoods of this impressive 3,100-acre, master-planned community will allow you to enjoy close-knit ties with your neighbors and endless amenities. With only 9 golf course homesites remaining in the new Glen Kilchurn section of The Highlands, now is the time to buy. These remaining lots span along holes 5, 6 and 7, each offering a breathtaking view of the course and scenic nature.
In addition to the premier golf course and pro shop at The Highlands, you’ll find a remarkable list of amenities including wooded hiking trails, access to the community lake, outdoor pool with splash zone, and on-site restaurant. The Reserve restaurant promises a delicious meal and drinks without ever stepping foot out of the community. All these amenities combined create a fun and relaxing lifestyle in this inviting and picturesque community.
And if that’s not enough to make you fall in love with The Highlands, its convenient location sure will. This community is located within the Chesterfield County Public Schools, whose esteemed reputation often inspires families to live in Chesterfield County. Additionally, area restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, healthcare and entertainment are accessible via a short drive to Route 10 and other major roads.
Each available lot in the Glen Kilchurn neighborhood is more than an acre in size, offering serene privacy and the option to build a walk-out basement. Choose from a collection of our single-family floor plans, offering first-floor owner’s suites, to build on your well-appointed homesite. Each floor plan offers extensive personalization options to adapt your new space perfectly for the way your family lives. Numerous options include additional bedrooms and bathrooms, living area extensions, luxury master suites, finished basements, home theaters, multi-level courtyards, and much more.
Schell Brothers homes offer more than just style; the award-winning and patented Schellter technology included in every one of our homes give them substance too. Our use of energy-efficient materials provides a healthy and comfortable living environment for you and your family, with construction that surpasses Energy Star requirements and efficiency ratings. Schellter Advanced Building Science is included in every plan. This cutting-edge approach to construction results in a home with unparalleled durability, longevity, strength and quality.
Visit our Kingfisher model home in The Highlands to meet our team and take advantage of current incentives. Receive $15k off the base price of your new home, plus receive a free unfinished basement.
For more info, contact
Leigh Monette (804) 295-4906 schellbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.