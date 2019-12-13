Wayne Gauthier and Steven Overgard were installed as the 2020 Presidents of the Richmond Association of REALTORS® (RAR) and Central Virginial Regional Multiple Listing Service (CVR MLS), respectively, on Dec. 11, at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center.
Gauthier started his real estate career in 2004 and built a strong background in real estate investment, consulting and marketing. He was inspired to pursue a leadership role at RAR because he wanted a platform to support all things related to real estate, homeownership, and the Richmond community.
“The region’s economy remains strong, housing inventory remains low, but the demand is steady,” Gauthier recalled. “A lot of this is stimulated by steady job growth and low unemployment rates—Richmond is the ‘it’ place to buy right now and I don’t see that momentum stopping any time soon. Home sellers are also able to take advantage of the strong demand and get great returns on their properties,” Gauthier concluded.
Overgard became a Realtor in 1985. He was drawn to the technology behind CVR MLS and knew that he wanted to get involved early on.
“The housing market appears to be in good shape. Job growth in the region remains consistently above average, and the unemployment rate continues to fall—creating a new wave of potential buyers,” Overgard noted.
The economy is solid, home prices are continuing to rise, and more millennials and first-time homebuyers are expected to enter the housing market in 2020.
Laura Lafayette, CEO of RAR and CVR MLS, commented: “Both Wayne and Steve have shown great dedication to the field and I’m looking forward to working with them to increase utilization of technology by Realtors and on several quality of life initiatives: affordable housing, regional transit and education, that will help move our industry and local community forward.”
