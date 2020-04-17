In our 28-year history, Rebuilding Together Richmond has mobilized thousands of volunteers and supporters to repair more than 1,400 homes throughout the Greater Richmond region. These critical home repair services are completed for our neighbors in need - typically seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities - at no cost to them.

Join the movement of helping our neighbors in need to stay warm, safe, and dry in their homes by making a donation today! Every gift counts toward our mission to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives.

RebuildingTogetherRichmond.org

Malcolm J. Jones

Executive Director

Rebuilding Together Richmond

804-444-3841

