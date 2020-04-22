NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox got off lightly in Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing scandal after Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded their violations were far less flagrant than those of the Houston Astros.
Boston was stripped of its second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft for sign stealing in 2018 and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as the Astros’ bench coach. Manfred had held off a decision on Cora until now.
Manfred issued his decision Wednesday, announcing Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins violated the prohibition on in-game use of video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins, who denied the allegations, was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason and prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through 2021.
Boston won the 2018 World Series, but Manfred said the misdeeds didn’t occur during the postseason. He found Boston’s cheating was not as pervasive or egregious as the behavior of the Astros, whom he determined repeatedly used a video camera in the outfield to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 championship and again the following season.
Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended through the 2020 postseason on Jan. 13 and fired that day by the Astros. Houston was fined $5 million, the maximum under the Major League Constitution, and lost its next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks.
Baseball’s season is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s draft may be cut from 40 rounds to as few as five. Manfred said he was mindful “this penalty may have a more significant impact on the Red Sox than in a normal year.”
Manfred concluded Cora did not know and had no reason to know of Watkins’ conduct, but “did not effectively communicate to Red Sox players the sign-stealing rules that were in place for the 2018 season.”
Cora, an infielder on Boston’s 2007 champions, was mentioned 11 times in Manfred’s decision on the Astros, which said he developed the cheating system. But Manfred held off on a penalty until after investigating the Red Sox. Cora left Houston after the 2017 season and joined the Red Sox.
Fallout from the January penalties caused Cora and newly hired New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán to lose their jobs. Beltrán, the senior player on the 2017 Astros, was the only player mentioned as participating in the scheme to place a monitor near Houston’s dugout to receive video from the outfield and have players bang on a trash can to signal breaking pitches.
Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke was promoted to interim manager after Cora’s exit. The interim tag is now set to come off Roenicke.
The Red Sox largely escape being labeled as tainted champions. In addition to the Astros, the NFL’s New England Patriots were found to have stolen signals in their 2007 AFC championship season by videotaping opposing coaches. The league fined the Patriots $250,000 and docked them a first-round draft pick, and also fined coach Bill Belichick $500,000.
