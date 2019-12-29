ARLINGTON, Texas — A rough decade for the Washington Redskins came to a rough end on Sunday afternoon.
The Dallas Cowboys scored at will on Washington, rolling up a 47-16 final score in what was likely the final game for both head coaches.
Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan will be replaced as soon as Monday, while Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is likely to see his tenure end after failing to make the playoffs with one of the league’s most talented squads, at least on paper.
A full house in Dallas cheered the Cowboys to victory but couldn’t extend their good vibes to New York, where Philadelphia defeated the Giants to lock up the NFC East.
In Washington, speculation immediately turned to Ron Rivera, the former Carolina Panthers coach who will interview for the Redskins’ vacancy on Monday. Rivera would be offered final say over personnel decisions, according to a source with knowledge of the interview.
That would infringe on the territory of team president Bruce Allen. Allen left AT&T Stadium on Sunday night separate from team owner Dan Snyder, who walked out with quarterback Alex Smith.
Rivera is a defensive-minded coach but is known for the strong culture he instilled in Carolina — he has a military background. Culture has been identified as one of the primary needs in Washington.
Whether Rivera is hired Monday remains to be seen, but it’s clear both sides have interest in making a deal happen.
For the Redskins, Sunday’s loss wasn’t without victory: Washington will receive the No. 2 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. There’s plenty of time between now and April, but the early buzz is centered around Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young. The Redskins could take the transformative player, opt for a different player or trade the pick for a bounty of selections that could help rebuild a depleted roster.
The season began with Allen proclaiming the team was “close” to making the playoffs but ended far from that goal — with a record of 62-97-1, the Redskins were the league’s 29th best team during the decade.
Dallas, by comparison, finishes the decade with 85 wins, making the Cowboys the league’s 11th-best team over that timespan.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shook off some early rust to pad his already gaudy season stats, pulling away with a handful of third-quarter touchdowns against a depleted Redskins secondary.
The Redskins did not use a player at cornerback or safety who started the season in Washington.
Things got worse in the first quarter, when Maurice Smith was concussed after his helmet hit the knee of Ezekiel Elliott on a fourth-and-1 attempt. Smith had to be carted off the field — no update was immediately available.
Sunday likely represented the last game in Washington for many people affiliated with the team.
Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky is likely to go in the coaching overhaul, while quarterback Case Keenum, starting for the injured Dwayne Haskins, also seems likely to move on. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who is from Texas, took his exit physical in the stadium and did not return to Washington with the team.
Haskins was on the field with teammates during warm-ups. He came out without a walking boot, but a few minutes later returned to the locker room to put it on.
The season officially ends Monday morning in Ashburn. Players will report at 7 a.m. for physicals, with a team meeting scheduled for 10 a.m.
