TRAINING CAMP AT A GLANCE
Where: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
At Richmond.com: Follow the Redskins’ news as it happens. Also, watch video and see photo highlights.
ROSTER
# Player Pos. HT WT Exp.
3 Dustin Hopkins K 6-2 205 6
5 Tress Way P 6-1 220 6
6 Josh Woodrum QB 6-3 228 1
7 Dwayne Haskins QB 6-4 230 R
8 Case Keenum QB 6-1 215 7
10 Paul Richardson Jr. WR 6-0 180 6
11 Alex Smith QB 6-4 213 15
12 Colt McCoy QB 6-1 212 10
13 Kelvin Harmon WR 6-2 215 R
14 Trey Quinn WR 6-0 200 2
15 Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 R
16 Jehu Chesson WR 6-2 204 3
17 Terry McLaurin WR 6-0 210 R
18 Josh Doctson WR 6-2 205 4
19 Robert Davis WR 6-3 210 2
20 Landon Collins S 6-0 218 5
22 Deshazor Everett S 6-0 203 5
22 Craig Reynolds RB 5-11 215 R
23 Quinton Dunbar CB 6-2 202 5
23 Bryce Love RB 5-9 205 R
24 Josh Norman CB 6-0 200 8
25 Jimmy Moreland DB 5-11 182 R
25 Chris Thompson RB 5-8 195 6
26 Adrian Peterson RB 6-1 220 12
29 Derrius Guice RB 5-11 225 2
30 Troy Apke S 6-1 205 2
31 Fabian Moreau CB 6-0 204 3
32 JoJo McIntosh S 6-1 205 R
32 Samaje Perine RB 5-11 240 3
34 Ashton Lampkin CB 6-0 189 2
34 Byron Marshall RB 5-9 225 3
35 Montae Nicholson S 6-2 212 3
36 Adonis Alexander CB 6-3 205 2
37 Greg Stroman CB 6-0 182 2
38 Deion Harris DB 6-3 197 R
38 Elijah Wellman FB 6-2 243 1
39 Jeremy Reaves DB 5-11 205 1
40 Josh Harvey-Clemons LB 6-4 245 3
41 Danny Johnson CB 5-9 190 2
45 D. Rodgers-Cromartie CB 6-2 205 12
46 Marquis Flowers LB 6-2 245 6
46 Donald Parham TE 6-8 237 R
47 Andrew Ankrah LB 6-4 248 R
48 BJ Blunt LB 6-1 220 R
51 Shaun Dion Hamilton LB 6-0 235 2
52 Ryan Anderson LB 6-2 255 3
53 Jon Bostic ILB 6-1 245 7
55 Casey Dunn C 6-4 307 2
55 Andrew East LS 6-2 220 1
57 Cole Holcomb LB 6-1 240 R
57 Nick Sundberg LS 6-1 254 10
58 Cassanova McKinzy LB 6-3 252 2
58 Marcus Smith LB 6-3 258 5
60 Brian Wallace OT 6-5 326 R
61 Timon Parris T 6-6 315 1
62 Ryan Bee DL 6-7 280 R
62 Blake Hance T 6-5 310 R
63 Jerald Foster G 6-3 310 R
64 JoJo Wicker DL 6-2 296 1
66 Tony Bergstrom OL 6-5 310 8
67 Zac Kerin OG 6-5 305 5
68 Tyler Catalina G 6-6 315 3
71 Trent Williams T 6-5 320 10
72 Ross Pierschbacher C 6-4 315 R
73 Chase Roullier C 6-4 312 3
74 Geron Christian Sr. T 6-6 315 2
75 Brandon Scherff G 6-5 315 5
76 Morgan Moses T 6-6 330 6
77 Ereck Flowers OT 6-6 330 5
78 Wes Martin G 6-3 315 R
82 J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 240 1
83 Brian Quick WR 6-3 215 8
84 Darvin Kidsy WR 6-0 180 1
85 Vernon Davis TE 6-3 248 14
86 Jordan Reed TE 6-2 242 7
87 Jeremy Sprinkle TE 6-5 255 3
88 Matt Flanagan TE 6-6 260 1
88 T.J. Rahming WR 5-6 170 R
89 Cam Sims WR 6-5 215 2
90 Montez Sweat LB 6-6 262 R
91 Ryan Kerrigan LB 6-4 265 9
92 Austin Maloata DL 6-2 283 R
93 Jonathan Allen DL 6-3 300 3
94 Daron Payne DL 6-3 320 2
95 Jordan Brailford LB 6-3 252 R
96 Jonathan Bonner DE 6-4 295 R
97 Tim Settle DL 6-3 308 2
98 Matt Ioannidis DL 6-3 310 4
99 Caleb Brantley DT 6-2 305 3
CAMP SCHEDULE
(dates and times subject to change)
Tuesday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Wednesday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Thursday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Saturday: 1 p.m. practice (Fan Appreciation Day)
Sunday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Aug. 5: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Aug. 6: 1:35 p.m. practice
Aug. 10: 1:35 p.m. practice
Aug. 11: 9:45 a.m. practice
PRESEASON
Thursday, Aug. 8: at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 7:30
Thursday, Aug. 22: at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30
Thursday, Aug. 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7:30
REGULAR SEASON
Sunday, Sept. 8: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Sept. 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 (Fox)
Monday, Sept. 23: vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 (ESPN)
Sunday, Sept. 29: at New York Giants, 1 (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 6: vs. New England Patriots, TBD (CBS)
Sunday, Oct. 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 20: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 (Fox)
Thursday, Oct. 24: at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 (Fox/NFL)
Sunday, Nov. 3: at Buffalo Bills, 1 (Fox)
Sunday, Nov 17: vs. New York Jets, 1 (CBS)
Sunday, Nov 24: vs. Detroit Lions, 1, (Fox)
Sunday, Dec. 1: at Carolina Panthers, 1 (CBS)
Sunday, Dec. 8: at Green Bay Packers, 1 (Fox)
Sunday, Dec. 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 (Fox)
Sunday, Dec. 22: vs. New York Giants, 1 (Fox)
Sunday, Dec. 29: at Dallas Cowboys, 1 (Fox)
