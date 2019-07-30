TRAINING CAMP AT A GLANCE

Where: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center

At Richmond.com: Follow the Redskins’ news as it happens. Also, watch video and see photo highlights.

ROSTER

# Player Pos. HT WT Exp.

3 Dustin Hopkins K 6-2 205 6

5 Tress Way P 6-1 220 6

6 Josh Woodrum QB 6-3 228 1

7 Dwayne Haskins QB 6-4 230 R

8 Case Keenum QB 6-1 215 7

10 Paul Richardson Jr. WR 6-0 180 6

11 Alex Smith QB 6-4 213 15

12 Colt McCoy QB 6-1 212 10

13 Kelvin Harmon WR 6-2 215 R

14 Trey Quinn WR 6-0 200 2

15 Steven Sims WR 5-10 176 R

16 Jehu Chesson WR 6-2 204 3

17 Terry McLaurin WR 6-0 210 R

18 Josh Doctson WR 6-2 205 4

19 Robert Davis WR 6-3 210 2

20 Landon Collins S 6-0 218 5

22 Deshazor Everett S 6-0 203 5

22 Craig Reynolds RB 5-11 215 R

23 Quinton Dunbar CB 6-2 202 5

23 Bryce Love RB 5-9 205 R

24 Josh Norman CB 6-0 200 8

25 Jimmy Moreland DB 5-11 182 R

25 Chris Thompson RB 5-8 195 6

26 Adrian Peterson RB 6-1 220 12

29 Derrius Guice RB 5-11 225 2

30 Troy Apke S 6-1 205 2

31 Fabian Moreau CB 6-0 204 3

32 JoJo McIntosh S 6-1 205 R

32 Samaje Perine RB 5-11 240 3

34 Ashton Lampkin CB 6-0 189 2

34 Byron Marshall RB 5-9 225 3

35 Montae Nicholson S 6-2 212 3

36 Adonis Alexander CB 6-3 205 2

37 Greg Stroman CB 6-0 182 2

38 Deion Harris DB 6-3 197 R

38 Elijah Wellman FB 6-2 243 1

39 Jeremy Reaves DB 5-11 205 1

40 Josh Harvey-Clemons LB 6-4 245 3

41 Danny Johnson CB 5-9 190 2

45 D. Rodgers-Cromartie CB 6-2 205 12

46 Marquis Flowers LB 6-2 245 6

46 Donald Parham TE 6-8 237 R

47 Andrew Ankrah LB 6-4 248 R

48 BJ Blunt LB 6-1 220 R

51 Shaun Dion Hamilton LB 6-0 235 2

52 Ryan Anderson LB 6-2 255 3

53 Jon Bostic ILB 6-1 245 7

55 Casey Dunn C 6-4 307 2

55 Andrew East LS 6-2 220 1

57 Cole Holcomb LB 6-1 240 R

57 Nick Sundberg LS 6-1 254 10

58 Cassanova McKinzy LB 6-3 252 2

58 Marcus Smith LB 6-3 258 5

60 Brian Wallace OT 6-5 326 R

61 Timon Parris T 6-6 315 1

62 Ryan Bee DL 6-7 280 R

62 Blake Hance T 6-5 310 R

63 Jerald Foster G 6-3 310 R

64 JoJo Wicker DL 6-2 296 1

66 Tony Bergstrom OL 6-5 310 8

67 Zac Kerin OG 6-5 305 5

68 Tyler Catalina G 6-6 315 3

71 Trent Williams T 6-5 320 10

72 Ross Pierschbacher C 6-4 315 R

73 Chase Roullier C 6-4 312 3

74 Geron Christian Sr. T 6-6 315 2

75 Brandon Scherff G 6-5 315 5

76 Morgan Moses T 6-6 330 6

77 Ereck Flowers OT 6-6 330 5

78 Wes Martin G 6-3 315 R

82 J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 240 1

83 Brian Quick WR 6-3 215 8

84 Darvin Kidsy WR 6-0 180 1

85 Vernon Davis TE 6-3 248 14

86 Jordan Reed TE 6-2 242 7

87 Jeremy Sprinkle TE 6-5 255 3

88 Matt Flanagan TE 6-6 260 1

88 T.J. Rahming WR 5-6 170 R

89 Cam Sims WR 6-5 215 2

90 Montez Sweat LB 6-6 262 R

91 Ryan Kerrigan LB 6-4 265 9

92 Austin Maloata DL 6-2 283 R

93 Jonathan Allen DL 6-3 300 3

94 Daron Payne DL 6-3 320 2

95 Jordan Brailford LB 6-3 252 R

96 Jonathan Bonner DE 6-4 295 R

97 Tim Settle DL 6-3 308 2

98 Matt Ioannidis DL 6-3 310 4

99 Caleb Brantley DT 6-2 305 3

CAMP SCHEDULE

(dates and times subject to change)

Tuesday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Wednesday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Thursday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Saturday: 1 p.m. practice (Fan Appreciation Day)

Sunday: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Aug. 5: 9:45 a.m. practice; 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Aug. 6: 1:35 p.m. practice

Aug. 10: 1:35 p.m. practice

Aug. 11: 9:45 a.m. practice

PRESEASON

Thursday, Aug. 8: at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 7:30

Thursday, Aug. 22: at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30

Thursday, Aug. 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7:30

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday, Sept. 8: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Sept. 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 (Fox)

Monday, Sept. 23: vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 (ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 29: at New York Giants, 1 (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 6: vs. New England Patriots, TBD (CBS)

Sunday, Oct. 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 20: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 (Fox)

Thursday, Oct. 24: at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 (Fox/NFL)

Sunday, Nov. 3: at Buffalo Bills, 1 (Fox)

Sunday, Nov 17: vs. New York Jets, 1 (CBS)

Sunday, Nov 24: vs. Detroit Lions, 1, (Fox)

Sunday, Dec. 1: at Carolina Panthers, 1 (CBS)

Sunday, Dec. 8: at Green Bay Packers, 1 (Fox)

Sunday, Dec. 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 (Fox)

Sunday, Dec. 22: vs. New York Giants, 1 (Fox)

Sunday, Dec. 29: at Dallas Cowboys, 1 (Fox)

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription