More inside

Back to school: Mills Godwin tennis coach Mark Seidenberg was back in class after surviving a brush with death. Page B4

She had next: Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Giannia, was set to carry on her father’s on-court legacy before their tragic accident. Page B8

More online

No. 2 Monacan squared off with No. 3 James River in girls basketball. The game ended too late to make this edition. Get a full report at 804varsity.com.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription