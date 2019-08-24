Virginia’s environmental agency has a daunting to-do list: dealing with climate change, offsetting regulatory rollbacks at the federal level, cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay and monitoring work on the largest natural gas pipeline ever built in the state, to name just a few.
Yet the Department of Environmental Quality is being asked to do more with less state funding, fewer employees and an outdated set of regulations.
That’s according to a report issued by Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew Strickler. In April 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam commissioned the report as part of an executive order that called for the “revitalization” of DEQ.
Funding cuts have impacted “the commonwealth’s capacity to monitor and reduce pollution, develop or update critical environmental regulations, process permits, and engage with the public,” Strickler wrote.
In a 13-page report last week, Strickler listed about a dozen improvements made or begun over the past year, and outlined nearly 50 more steps for DEQ and the General Assembly to take in modernizing the agency.
Northam’s order called for change at three levels: updating and better enforcing regulations, guarding against the rollback of environmental protections under President Donald Trump, and improving communication between DEQ and the public.
While the changes so far are encouraging, much more needs to be done, environmental groups said.
“This begins first and foremost with restoring funding for DEQ, which has seen its budget, staff size and enforcement capability shrink significantly in recent years,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.
Since 2001, DEQ has lost 74 positions. About 760 employees currently work at the agency’s headquarters in Richmond and six regional offices.
The amount of state funding DEQ received in the most recent budget cycle was $37 million less than it received in 2001. And the percentage of DEQ operations supported by the general fund has decreased from 40% to 20%, leaving the agency more dependent on permitting fees and federal funding.
Although the report lays out a “blueprint” for what needs to be done, Strickler said he is still in the process of making a cost estimate for changes to be implemented at the administrative, legislative and regulatory levels.
The report also mentions natural gas pipelines, which have drawn controversy in Southwest Virginia with the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. DEQ has established a work group to find ways to limit methane leakage from natural gas infrastructure. And more referrals to the state attorney general’s office should be made for enforcement actions, such as one last year that led to a lawsuit accusing Mountain Valley of violating state regulations meant to curb erosion and sedimentation more than 300 times, Strickler wrote.
The 303-mile, 42-inch diameter pipe is the largest to be built in Virginia, and environmental regulators have sought help from MBP, a Fairfax-based consulting firm, to inspect construction sites. Mountain Valley is paying for the contract, DEQ spokeswoman Ann Regn said.
State employees and MBP officials have investigated 249 complaints through Aug. 16, according to DEQ’s website.
