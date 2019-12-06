With deadlines approaching on the $1.5 billion plan to redevelop downtown Richmond, the community’s input matters.
The Navy Hill project would be the city’s largest-ever economic development endeavor, anchored by a new 17,500-seat arena to replace the decaying Richmond Coliseum. A Richmond City Council-appointed citizen commission is wrapping up a series of meetings and public hearings this month. The commission will then give a set of recommendations to the council, which is expected to vote on the project in the new year.
What are your thoughts on this project? If you back it, why? If you don’t support it, why not? If you have an alternative proposal, what is it? Send your views to opinions@timesdispatch.com by Wednesday, Dec. 11. We plan to publish comments on Sunday, Dec. 15. Submissions should be 150 words or less and must include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. We reserve the right to edit for accuracy, brevity, legality and clarity.
