Resign professionally to avoid hurting your career

If you’re ready to move on from your current role, there are some important things to consider. Resigning in a professional manner can allay many fears. Even if you dislike your current job, it's always best to avoid burning bridges when resigning. Someone you work with today could be in a position to help you land a future job or be successful in a future role.
Have another job secured
Make sure your offer from your future employer is in writing. Make sure your prospective employer is on firm financial footing. You surely don't want to hand in a letter of resignation, only for the job to fall through before your first day, and then have to try to walk back your resignation letter.
Tell your manager first, and in person
First let your manager know that you're planning to resign. If your manager finds out about your plans because you've told a colleague, they may feel resentful that they found out from someone other than you. Their resentment may impact the quality of the reference they provide you now and in the future.
Draft a formal resignation letter, but request a meeting with your supervisor to share it and discuss it with them in person. Merely emailing them your letter may come across as unappreciative of the time they've invested in your development as an employee. This, too, can adversely affect your reputation and their willingness to provide a positive reference.
Also, even if your experience at your current firm was less-than-ideal, avoid immortalizing your grievances in writing. Keep your resignation letter positive or else make it neutral and concise.
Be clear about your intentions
Make sure you're committed to resigning before you communicate that you are. When there's uncertainty about when you're leaving, it makes it difficult for your firm to plan for your replacement. If you want to try to leverage a job offer into a better position at your current job, have that discussion before formally resigning. It's not fair to your prospective new employer and your old employer to be uncertain about your status.
Provide at least two weeks of notice
Regardless of how much notice you provide, an employee resignation disrupts workflow and creates additional work, as your employer needs to fulfill its contractual obligations to you, as well as recruit, hire, and train a new employee. Give at least two weeks of notice, which is widely considered to be the minimum acceptable amount of notice. Being inconsiderate of the extra work your employer must now undertake by resigning immediately can hurt your professional reputation.
Clear your desk of outstanding projects
If you can help it, don't sour any reservoir of goodwill you may have established by leaving your employer high and dry with several unfinished projects. Do your best to help your co-workers address your outstanding work, even putting in extra hours if you can. Being considerate of the extra work your co-workers will now face is an excellent way to burnish your reputation.
Exit graciously
Write a positive goodbye email to your co-workers and include a line or two about your plans. Write a personal thank you note to any supervisors, co-workers, and colleagues who helped you grow and develop as an employee. Exchange contact information with them and keep in touch.
Save any constructive criticism you may have for your exit interview if your firm conducts them. Even before your exit interview, consider whether your constructive criticism will be confidential and well-received or if there's the potential for it to be misconstrued or shared with others in your professional network. If there's a significant possibility that even well-meaning criticism could blow back on you in the future, keep your comments neutral.
