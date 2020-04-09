RICHARD PETTY
“The King”
Born: July 2, 1937, Level Cross, N.C. (age 82)
First race: 1958 Jim Medion 500 (Toronto)
Last race: 1992 Hooters 500 (Atlanta)
First win: 1960 (unsponsored race; Charlotte, N.C.)
Last win: 1984 Firecracker 400 (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
Cup Series statistics: 1,184 races in 35 years; 200 wins, 712 top 10s, 123 poles
Cup Series highlights: Seven-time champion (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979) ... all-time race winner (200) ... seven-time Daytona 500 champion ... all-time poles leader (123) ... 1959 rookie of the year ... most wins in a season (27 of 48 entered in 1967) ... most consecutive wins in a season (10 in 1967)
Awards/honors: Part of NASCAR Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2010 ... named NASCAR’s most popular driver eight times ... awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992
