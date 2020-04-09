RICHARD PETTY

“The King”

Born: July 2, 1937, Level Cross, N.C. (age 82)

First race: 1958 Jim Medion 500 (Toronto)

Last race: 1992 Hooters 500 (Atlanta)

First win: 1960 (unsponsored race; Charlotte, N.C.)

Last win: 1984 Firecracker 400 (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Cup Series statistics: 1,184 races in 35 years; 200 wins, 712 top 10s, 123 poles

Cup Series highlights: Seven-time champion (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979) ... all-time race winner (200) ... seven-time Daytona 500 champion ... all-time poles leader (123) ... 1959 rookie of the year ... most wins in a season (27 of 48 entered in 1967) ... most consecutive wins in a season (10 in 1967)

Awards/honors: Part of NASCAR Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2010 ... named NASCAR’s most popular driver eight times ... awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email