Richmond Animal League is Richmond’s oldest non-profit, no-kill organization, committed to saving lives by providing hope, help and homes for animals in need. Founded in 1979, RAL’s main goal is to reduce euthanasia rates in Central Virginia by transporting pets from partnering animal control agencies. RAL provides temporary housing, medical treatment, sterilization, and quality care to over 2,000 companion animals each year until they are adopted into permanent loving homes. Richmond Animal League also provides low-cost spay and neuter services at the Loving Spay & Neuter Clinic to pet owners without geographical restrictions. For more information visit our website.

Kaicee Robertson

Director of Development

804-601-3638

www.ral.org

