Richmond Animal League is Richmond’s oldest non-profit, no-kill organization, committed to saving lives by providing hope, help and homes for animals in need. Founded in 1979, RAL’s main goal is to reduce euthanasia rates in Central Virginia by transporting pets from partnering animal control agencies. RAL provides temporary housing, medical treatment, sterilization, and quality care to over 2,000 companion animals each year until they are adopted into permanent loving homes. Richmond Animal League also provides low-cost spay and neuter services at the Loving Spay & Neuter Clinic to pet owners without geographical restrictions. For more information visit our website.
Kaicee Robertson
Director of Development
804-601-3638
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.