RBHA provides essential services to nearly 13,000 individuals, children and adults, every year. Services include Crisis Response & Stabilization, Primary Medical Care, Mental Health Treatment, Substance Use Disorder Prevention & Treatment, and Developmental Disability Support Services. RBHA employs approximately 725 individuals to provide these services. Despite the impact of COVID-19, RBHA staff continues to provide services across our community. RBHA staff continues to provide access to permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness, continues to respond to psychiatric emergencies, and continues to provide treatment in our residential facilities. RBHA staff continues to help those in need who have no other resources. RBHA is currently accepting donations of facemasks/coverings, small denomination gift cards ($5-$20) for restaurants and grocery stores, and monetary donations to support the continued work of RBHA staff in the community. Any questions regarding donations can be directed to Carolyn Seaman, Director of Development, at 804-819-4097 or carolyn.seaman@rbha.org.
