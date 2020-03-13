Where can I get a bingo card?
Official bingo game cards will be found inside the Tulsa World the final Sunday of every month. Copies of the Tulsa World can be delivered at home or purchased everywhere they are sold, including our downtown office, 315 S. Boulder Ave., during regular business hours. A different colored bingo game card will be available at the end of each month for the next month's bingo contest.
Where do I find the bingo numbers?
Two (2) Blazing Hot Bingo numbers are published in random sections inside the Tulsa World each day. A bonus bingo number will be published on Sundays, so that's a total of three (3) bingo numbers to be found in the Tulsa World on Sundays. The numbers also will be on display at the Tulsa World lobby during regular business hours.
What do I do once I get a bingo?
You may submit an official bingo card at any time. However, we recommend play continues through the end of the month. The top bingo prize is $800 for the blackout drawing. Official bingo cards must be dropped off or mailed to the Tulsa World prior to contest deadline to be eligible for a chance to win any of the four random drawings and cash prizes.
I didn't get my paper today. How do I get the bingo numbers?
Contact us at 918-582-0921.
There's no bingo card in my paper today.
To report a missing bingo card please contact us at 918-582-0921.
Can I play bingo if I don't make a purchase?
You may enter by delivering your name, complete address, phone number, and date of birth, all legibly handwritten on a 3" x 5" piece of paper, to:
315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK, 74103
Or the 3" x 5" piece of paper may be mailed to:
Tulsa World
315 S. Boulder Ave.
Tulsa, OK, 74103,
ATTN:Blazing Hot Bingo
Entries submitted by this alternative method must be received prior to the deadline stipulated in the official rules. The official rules can be found at the link above.
How do I mark my card?
Contestants must mark their official game card (using highlighter, dauber, color crayon or colored pencil only) with the corresponding lucky Blazing Hot Bingo number as it appears in the Tulsa World. Game cards must be readable and verifiable in order to be considered valid.
Can I get today's bingo numbers over the phone?
Bingo numbers cannot be given out over the phone. Contestants can find the lucky bingo numbers daily inside the Tulsa World or may stop into the Tulsa World lobby during regular business hours.
I think I missed a bingo number, how can I get previously published numbers?
All bingo numbers previously published are on display at our office in the lobby at 315 S. Boulder Ave. The published numbers will remain on display until the end of the contest.
My neighbor is not a subscriber but wants to play bingo, is she eligible?
Yes. This promotion is “no purchase necessary.” One bingo card is available at the Tulsa World office each day. However, your neighbor may want to consider the convenience of signing up for home delivery. We will be happy to help. Contact us at (918) 582-0921.
This bingo game is fun. Will you be continuing it?
We are glad you're enjoying the bingo contest. We plan to have a new contest each month for the near future.
What are the prize amounts?
One winner will be selected at random from all eligible submissions in each of four categories:
- Blackout (all 24 squares) winner receives $800 cash prize,
- Letter 'N' winner receives $500 cash prize. Letter N includes filling out all the numbers in the “B” column, all the numbers in the “O” column and a diagonal line from the top of “B” to the bottom of O.”
- Letter “W” winner receives $300 cash prize. Letter “W” is all the B’s, all the O’s and one I & G on the 4th line,
- Letter “T” winner receives $200 cash prize.
If there are no eligible entries to select a winner, the prize amount will roll over to the next month to be added to the prize amount for the same category.
How do I enter for a chance to win the cash prizes?
All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. 5 days before the live drawing. No photocopied, faxed or emailed entries will be accepted. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or damaged are void and will not be accepted or eligible. Only legible and complete entry forms on official bingo game cards will be accepted and eligible. The Tulsa World is not responsible for misdirected, lost, late or damaged entries. All entries become property of the Tulsa World and will not be acknowledged or returned.
In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the name and address listed on provided government issued identification will be deemed to be the entrant.
If I have a winning card, what should I do?
The best thing you can do is continue to play the entire month. It increases your chances to win more money. When you are ready to submit your winning bingo card(s), simply, use scissors to separate your four bingo cards and write your name, address, and telephone number on the back of each card. Also, on the back of the card, include what type of Bingo you’ve got — Letter “T”, Letter “W”, Letter “N” or Blackout.
You can submit a Bingo card in person at the Tulsa World’s downtown office or by mail by sending it to the following address: Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103. Mark the envelope ATTN: Blazing Hot Bingo.
All cards must be submitted by the deadline in the rules for that month's game. To see the complete bingo rules, click on the link above.
I was planning on going on vacation but I don't want to miss getting a bingo card. What should I do?
We recommend contacting our customer service team and request a vacation pack.
This service is provided as a courtesy to our valued subscribers at no extra charge.
Upon your return, your carrier will deliver all your newspapers to you, including the edition containing an official bingo game card.
The newspaper box near me is sold out. Where can I find more copies of the paper containing the bingo cards?
Limited copies of the Tulsa World containing official bingo game cards will be available at newsstands. However, should you find a newsstand that is sold out; please refer to the signage inside the newsstand for the nearest stores. Most stores will have plenty of extra copies of the Tulsa World on sale. The Tulsa World office will have extra copies available as well.
