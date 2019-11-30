Dear Car Talk:
I see that new cars have a small rectangle on the grille of the car. Some are clear and some are solid.
To my eye, it seems to ruin the appearance and pattern of the grilles.
I was wondering what purpose they serve. — John
They keep you from crashing into a parked UPS truck, John.
But, what if the car in front of you suddenly slows down or stops? The Lidar-based system will immediately detect that you’re getting closer and closer to that car, and it will go on alert. If it sees that your foot is still on the gas, not the brake, it’ll conclude that you haven’t noticed the stopped car in front of you, and that’s when things get interesting.
Normally, the first thing the system will do is warn you with a light. If you ignore that, it’ll add an audible alarm. And if you still can’t be pried away from texting your takeout order to the local Chinese restaurant, and the system calculates that you’re going to crash into the object in front of you, it will actually apply the brakes to slow the car and either avoid the crash or lessen its severity.
Pretty cool, huh? These systems vary from car to car and come under the generic names “forward collision warning,” and “automatic emergency braking.” Some work at slow speeds only, while the better ones work at high speeds, too. And some can detect non-car objects like pedestrians and bikes.
While they’re not perfect, they are, generally speaking, wonderful technological advances that will soon be in all new cars. Plus, they’re already saving lives, and sheet metal.
At some point, someone will invent a sensor that can be better camouflaged into the front of the car. But until then, I say, who cares? I’ll take an ugly rectangle on my grille if it means saving that grille from getting mangled ... with my own grille right behind it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.