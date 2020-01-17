The Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball on Oct. 19, 2019, raised nearly $1 million to support the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission.
The Cattle Baron’s Ball is the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) signature western event, with more than 50 Cattle Baron events held nationwide. The Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball is a western-themed gala and a premier event in the Richmond area. Held at Keystone Acres in Chesterfield, participants enjoyed live music by Parmalee, dancing, gourmet cuisine and drinks, as well as, fabulous live and silent auction items. There was also a raffle for a new vehicle donated by presenting sponsor Haley Automotive Group.
This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball raised $992,570, and allows the ACS to help people facing a cancer diagnosis, educate people about how to reduce their risk for cancer or detect it early when it’s easiest to treat, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
Thanks y’all
Haley Automotive Group thanks everyone for making the event a huge success. Make plans to attend the 5th annual Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. For more information, visit RichmondCattleBaronsBall.org.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to cancer.org.
