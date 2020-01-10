Based on the previous-generation Honda Civic, Acura’s entry-level sedan received a styling update for 2019, including a front end with Acura’s signature “diamond pentagon” grille (to be in tune with the rest of the lineup). There were new graphics for the dual screens plus the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto infotainment systems. Continuing unchanged is the TLX-based 201-horsepower four-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The ILX’s optional A-Spec package comes with dark wheels, grille and trim, and distinctive interior appointments and leather-covered sport seats. Base models are well equipped, while navigation and a premium sound system, leather–covered seats and 18-inch wheels (17-inchers are standard) are available options. There’s also an entire range of standard collision-avoiding techno-bits that warn of other vehicles or obstacles in front, beside crossing from behind, or when backing out of a parking spot.
