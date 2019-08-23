When it comes to combining luxury and utility, the MDX stands tall against all comers. For the 2019 model year a sporty A-Spec appearance package joins the lineup. It comes with a unique nose, darkened alloy wheels and added body accents. The interior also has its own trim designs. Note that Acura hasn’t added any extra potency to the A-Spec, it runs with the same 290-horsepower V-6 found in everyday MDX models as well as the same nine-speed automatic transmission. The returning hybrid version also uses the same V-6 powerplant plus two electric motors to produce 321 horsepower. The hybrid, which employs a seven-speed dual-clutch (automated manual), reduces fuel consumption by about 20 percent in city driving, compared with the non-hybrid MDX. Acura’s AcuraWatch comes standard on both models. It includes adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow that maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, while collision-mitigating braking will bring the MDX to a full stop, if necessary, to avoid a crash. There’s also road-departure mitigation that helps keep you in your lane or from heading off the road entirely. Options include navigation, premium audio package, rear entertainment screen and GPS-linked climate control that varies the cabin temperature according to the sun’s position.
