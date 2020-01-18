This mid-engine sports car is light on its feet, quick off the mark and was born and bred in Maserati and Ferrari’s backyard. The 4C coupe was cancelled for the 2019 model year, leaving the Spider (roadster) as the only model offered. The design begins with a basic body structure made of lightweight carbon fiber with aluminum front and rear sub-frames for the engine, suspension and steering system. The body panels are composite. A turbocharged 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-column-mounted paddle shifters. Alfa claims zero-to-60-mph acceleration takes 4.1 seconds using an electronic launch-control system that produces quick starts with virtually no wheel spin. A DNA selector system sets the throttle, transmission and brakes to Natural (comfort); All-Weather (for slippery roads); Dynamic (sharpens accelerator response and reduces stability control interference); or Race (deactivates traction and stability control and is required for launch control). All roadsters come with most of the basics, but the assortment of optional equipment includes a race-tuned suspension with special muffler-less exhaust, sport seats, carbon-fiber rear spoiler and numerous dress-up items.
