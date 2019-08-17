The A4 combines handsome and sporty into one exactingly tidy package. The car’s aggressive grille and nose, large headlight pods and LED taillights are attractive in their execution. The interior is at least as spacious as its peers and rear legroom is especially generous. A turbocharged 190-horsepower four-cylinder is installed in FWD A4s, but AWD (Quattro) editions function with a 252-horsepower version. On the performance side, the S4 perks things up with 354-horsepower delivered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. A seven-speed automated manual transmission is hitched to the A4’s engine, while the S4’s powerplant works with a traditional eight-speed automatic. The Quattro system includes a launch-control program: put the transmission in Sport mode, push the brake pedal, then push the gas pedal to the floor. When you’re ready to launch, you simply lift your foot off the brakes. For anyone considering an A4 as an alternative to a fully equipped, similarly priced Accord, Fusion or Camry, note that Audi will temp you with numerous upgrades that will inflate the purchase price.
