The Cabriolet is gone for 2020. The smallest sedan in Audi’s garage is arguably one of the prettiest. For 2020, the only body style is a four-door sedan now that the cabriolet (convertible) has been cancelled. (Those who long for the utility of a small hatchback should scope out the Audi Q3.) Base front-wheel-drive A3 models run with a 186-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A 220-horsepower 2.0 is standard for the all-wheel-drive (Quattro) versions, and a more potent 290-horsepower variant is found in the sporty S3. All engines are mated to six- or seven-speed paddle-shift automatic transmissions that deliver rapid-fire gear changes. Base models come with dual-zone climate control, 12-way heated and power-adjustable front seats and heated outside mirrors. Optional are leather seat covers, a panoramic glass sunroof and bright xenon headlights. Of course, Audi tempts buyers with an array of options including a navigation system, LED headlights and a premium Bang and Olufsen-brand sound package.
