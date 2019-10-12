What started out as strictly a coupe and convertible, quickly expanded to include a low-slung four-door sedan that BMW calls a Grand Coupe. All variants use the 4 Series coupe as a basis, although the Cabriolet’s folding metal hardtop can be raised or lowered in about 20 seconds. At the other end of the spectrum, the 4 Series Gran Coupe four-door has a lower roof and much longer body with a hatchback to access the cargo area. Base 430i models come with a 248-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, while the 440i uses a turbocharged 320-horsepower six-cylinder that makes for a 60-mph-sprint time of 4.6 seconds (as measured by BMW). Either engine is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, or optional eight-speed automatic. The high-performance M4 and M4 Cabriolet get more aggressive body bits, including a carbon-fiber roof for the coupe and huge fenders covering wide 19-inch-diameter wheels and performance tires. The M4 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine with 425 horsepower. Most 4-series cars can be equipped with x-Drive all-wheel-drive.

