It’s the nameplate that established the automaker as a household name in North America. The redesigned seventh-generation model arrived for the 2019 model year with a stiffer and lighter platform. Total glass area increased and the thinner windshield pillars improve visibility. Trunk volume also gained slightly. The more spacious interior includes a modern instrument panel and a larger rotary iDrive dial that operates a number of key functions, including communications and navigation. All models come with tri-zone climate control, 10-speaker sound system, autonomous emergency braking and active cruise control. The base 330 and 330i xDrive (all-wheel-drive) comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged six-cylinder M340 and M340 xDrive put out 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. An eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is standard across the line, so no more manual gearboxes. The 3-series GT hatchback has also been cancelled for 2020.
