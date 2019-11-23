The second-generation Enclave (introduced for the 2018 model year) uses the same body structure as the Chevrolet Traverse, which means there are two more inches between the front and rear wheels than in the original version. The vehicle’s utility is unchanged thanks to three rows of seats with room for up to eight people. The start button fires up a 3.6-liter V-6 that operates through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Maximum tow rating with this combo is 5,000 pounds. Base models are front-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive is optional. The system can shift rear-axle torque to the outside wheel in a corner, which assists turning (called torque vectoring). As with any Buick, the Enclave is about luxury as well as practicality. That’s apparent with the Avenir trim that elevates the big wagon into the opulence bracket with an abundance of premium add-ons and active-safety technology. Buick also gave the Avenir its own grille and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

