The five-passenger built-in-China Envision slots between the seven-passenger Enclave and the sub-compact Encore in Buick’s tall wagon stable. From any angle, the Envision is one attractive automobile that contains not the slightest hint of its import heritage. The same goes for the interior that’s all about elegance and sophistication, with fancy wood and stitched leather trim. To keep the wagon looking fresh, both the front- and rear-ends have been restyled and there are new 18- and 19-inch wheel designs. In addition, a nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the previous six-speed unit on the optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine (now the same as non-turbo I-4). All-wheel-drive is available (standard with the turbo) but the system depends on the engine. Models with the turbo 2.0 come with an “Active Twin-Clutch” all-wheel-drive system with a rear differential that distributes added torque to the outside wheel when turning (called torque vectoring). That feature isn’t available with the non-turbo 2.5 base engine that comes in front-, or optional AWD.
2019 Buick Envision: Attractive from any angle
Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
