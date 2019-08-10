The sedan body style is gone for 2019. Despite making some gains, Cadillac has yet to seriously challenge the premium compact models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. That’s a shame, since the ATS-series models are pretty decent, well-equipped machines. The powertrain lineup is also strong, consisting of a turbocharged I-4 as the starting point and a non-turbo V-6 optional. But for serious performance, the ATS-V coupe, now alone since the sedan’s departure, uses the same twin-turbocharged V-6 found in its larger siblings’ V-sport trim, but here it puts out 464 horsepower. The rear-drive “V” can be had with either a six-speed manual transmission with active rev matching for no-lift-shifts, or an eight-speed automatic. Using the standard launch control, the ATS-V does zero-to-60-mph in a reported 3.8 seconds. The “V” rides on special 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin rubber. Available content packages add more carbon fiber and a higher level of track-readiness, should you desire. Interior ATS-V content includes more supportive 16-way Recaro-brand seats plus plenty of hand-stitched leather.

