New for 2020, Cadillac is launching the CT4 and CT5 small sedans to fill the shoes of the ATS and CTS. The CT4 is the smallest and shares the rear-wheel-drive platform of the XT4 compact utility vehicle, and is even dimensionally similar to that model. The base CT4 350T uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 237 horsepower and 238 pound-feet of torque. The optional 500T gets a turbo 2.7-liter four-cylinder rated at 309 horses and 348 pound-feet. The CT4-V performance sedan operates with hotter version of the 2.7 that increases output to 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet. The base 2.0 is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with a 10-speed automatic exclusive to the 2.7. All-wheel-drive is available with all three CT4 derivatives. Optional is Cadillac’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous system that allows for hands-free driving when travelling on more than 200,000 miles of mapped highways in the United States and Canada.

