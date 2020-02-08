The Blazer label hasn’t been attached to any Chevrolet vehicle for some time, but it now graces a recently launched five-passenger utility vehicle. It terms of size and price, the Blazer is positioned between the Equinox and Traverse in the brand’s lineup. The bodywork is clearly the sleekest of the trio, despite the blunted nose and oversized grille. Chevrolet has provided a number of standard and optional features for the new Blazer, including a rear camera with hitch guidance to help drivers properly align up to 4,500 pounds of trailer weight. There’s an electronically locking glovebox compartment for securing valuables, and you can order a heated steering wheel and heated-and-cooled front seats that automatically vary according to cabin temperature. Behind the rear seat, available aluminum bars slide on tracks built into the load floor to help keep cargo from shifting around. Both the 193-horsepower four-cylinder and optional 305-horsepower V-6 are connected to nine-speed automatic transmissions. All-wheel-drive is also on the Blazer’s menu, but that’s available only with the V-6. When not needed, the system disconnects from the rear axle, which saves fuel.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES APPOMATTOX RIVER ABOVE FARMVILLE AFFECTING AMELIA...CUMBERLAND AND PRINCE EDWARD COUNTIES MEHERRIN RIVER AT LAWRENCEVILLE AFFECTING BRUNSWICK COUNTY NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING WINDSOR...MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN... INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.FOR THE APPOMATTOX BASIN...INCLUDING FARMVILLE...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE CHOWAN BASIN...INCLUDING LAWRENCEVILLE...STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.9 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.7 FEET BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY EVENING. * AT 13.0 FEET...APPROXIMATELY 20 ACRES OF LOWLAND FLOODED IN VICINITY OF GAGE. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.7 FEET ON DEC 10 2009. &&
