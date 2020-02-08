The Blazer label hasn’t been attached to any Chevrolet vehicle for some time, but it now graces a recently launched five-passenger utility vehicle. It terms of size and price, the Blazer is positioned between the Equinox and Traverse in the brand’s lineup. The bodywork is clearly the sleekest of the trio, despite the blunted nose and oversized grille. Chevrolet has provided a number of standard and optional features for the new Blazer, including a rear camera with hitch guidance to help drivers properly align up to 4,500 pounds of trailer weight. There’s an electronically locking glovebox compartment for securing valuables, and you can order a heated steering wheel and heated-and-cooled front seats that automatically vary according to cabin temperature. Behind the rear seat, available aluminum bars slide on tracks built into the load floor to help keep cargo from shifting around. Both the 193-horsepower four-cylinder and optional 305-horsepower V-6 are connected to nine-speed automatic transmissions. All-wheel-drive is also on the Blazer’s menu, but that’s available only with the V-6. When not needed, the system disconnects from the rear axle, which saves fuel.

