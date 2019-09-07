The five-seat Chevrolet Bolt EV that launched in 2017 has a claimed 238-mile range on a full charge, or enough to get most folks where they need to go most days. The tall roofline and squared-off body aid passenger comfort and stowage capacity with the split-folding back upright or flat. Chevrolet claims the Bolt can sprint to 60 mph from rest in 6.5 seconds (right up there with BMW’s i3 electric), thanks to the motor’s 266 pound feet of torque that kicks in right from the get-go. Special 17-inch Michelin Energy Saver tires help extend the EV’s range, as does regenerative braking that charges the batteries while you slow down. All the car’s basic components – motor, lithium-ion battery pack, on-board charging system, instrument panel and infotainment system – are supplied by LG Group of Korea. The 960-pounds-worth of batteries are positioned along the floor and beneath the rear seat to help keep the center of gravity as low as possible. An available 240-volt home charging station tops up the batteries from empty in about 9.3 hours, while charging at 120-volt household current takes more than a day.
