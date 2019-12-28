The five-passenger Chevrolet Bolt EV that launched for the 2017 model year had a claimed 238-mile range on a full charge, which is enough to get most folks where they need to go most days. For 2020, however, Chevrolet has increased that estimated maximum to 259 miles. To do this, the engineers tinkered with the existing battery pack as opposed to designing a completely new unit. Unchanged is Bolt’s squared-off body and tall roofline that aids passenger comfort and stowage. Chevrolet claims the electric car can hit 60 mph from rest in 6.5 seconds thanks to the motor’s 266 pound-feet of torque that kicks in right from the get-go. Special 17-inch Michelin Energy Saver tires help the range, as does regenerative braking that charges the batteries while you slow down. All the car’s basic components — motor, lithium-ion battery pack, on-board charging system, instrument panel and infotainment system — are supplied by LG Group of Korea. An available 240-volt home charging station tops up the batteries from empty in about 10 hours, while charging at 120-volt household current takes more than a day.
2020 Chevrolet Bolt: More range for this electric car
- Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
