The Camaro received a mild restyling for the 2019 model year and a 1LE handling package as an option for models equipped with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It included beefed-up suspension and brakes and 20-inch tires similar to those on the V-8-powered SS. For 2020, the turbo 2.0 is still the starting point in a powertrain lineup that also includes a V-6, a V-8 and a supercharged V-8 in the Camaro ZL1. The optional 1LE package for the ZL1 adds a chin spoiler and a carbon-fiber rear wing that increases downforce by a claimed 300 pounds. There are specially designed dampers (shocks) plus Goodyear Eagle Supercar tires mounted to lightweight 19-inch aluminum wheels. For 2020, the new LT1 trim — essentially a V-8 SS with a bit less content — joins the lineup. As well, the SS receives a mild nose adjustment to help set it apart from other Camaros.

