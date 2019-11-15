New for 2020. By now the whole world knows that Chevrolet has swept the traditional front-engine Corvette design under the rug, replacing it with a completely new model with the engine in the back. The Stingray comes with a 6.2-liter V-8, dubbed the LT2, producing 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Chevrolet claims the car can sprint to 60 mph from zero in less than 3 seconds. Helping achieve that number is a Tremec eight-speed automated-manual (dual clutch) transmission with paddle shifters. No manual transmission is offered. Cargo space is tight, but with the removable roof panel in place — a folding-hardtop convertible will also be offered — there’s room for a set of golf clubs behind the engine, while in front you can pack a carry-on-size bag plus a laptop computer. With a base price of $60,000 (about $7,500 more for the convertible), the new Corvette becomes a bargain-basement supercar that should match or exceed the performance of similar models costing considerably more.
