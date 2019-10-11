The compact Cruze is ideal for those seeking affordability, fuel economy and plenty of people and cargo capacity. The latter is the hatchback’s specialty, providing about one-third more volume than the sedan behind the split-folding rear seat, and significantly more space when the seat is folded down. The hatch weighs just 50 pounds more than the sedan. Both body styles come with a turbocharged 153-horsepower four-cylinder gasoline engine, while a 1.6-liter turbo-diesel is optional. That engine’s 240 pound-feet of torque (compared to 177 for the gasoline engine) plus thrifty operation (37 mpg in combined city/highway driving) make it a best choice for drivers who tend to pile on the miles. A six-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines, while a six-speed automatic is available with the gasoline engine. A nine-speed automatic is optional with the turbo-diesel. Of the four trim levels, an RS package that’s available on the top-level Premier model consists of a unique grille, fog lamps, chin spoiler, rocker-panel cladding, rear spoiler and 18-inch wheels.
2019 Chevrolet Cruze: Affordable, economical, plenty of room
Content & Photos by Wheelbase Media
