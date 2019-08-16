North American full-size sedans such as the Impala as well as the Ford Taurus, Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger are being left on the lots as car are either gravitating to smaller four-doors or they’re purchasing tall wagons. Still, there’s a market for biggies such as the Impala, especially with commercial-fleet buyers for limo and police duty, but also for people preferring a spacious cabin and a comfortable (soft) ride. Chevrolet’s big flagship shares its platform with Cadillac XTS, but the Impala’s appearance is far more broad-shouldered and defined than that of the Caddy. The Impala’s base 195-horsepower four-cylinder is standard, while a 305-horsepower V-6 is optional. A six-speed automatic transmission connects to all. The Impala comes with the usual air/cruise/tilt basics plus 10 standard airbags. The top-trim LTZ provides a full-on luxury experience with leather seats, power sunroof, navigation and other goodies.
