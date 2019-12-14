You have to give Chrysler’s big sedan full marks for longevity. Its stately presence is a throwback to be sure, but it continues to be loved by traditionalists and fleet operators who want or need a roomy four-door with an equally cavernous trunk. The 300 can be outfitted with numerous luxury options, including Sport and Chrome appearance packages for the Limited model, BeatsAudio and Chrome wheel packages for the 300S trim, and an available premium Harmon Kardon audio system and dual-panel sunroof for the 300C. Although there’s no SRT performance version to be had (check out the similarly sized Dodge Charger for that), the regular-strength Hemi V-8 is still plenty potent. The smaller 3.6-liter V-6 also gives a good accounting of itself on the road and at the gas pumps. It can be specified with all-wheel-drive that decouples the front axle when it’s not needed, reducing drag on the engine. Buyers can add Chrysler’s SafetyTec Plus package with all-speed forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control with full-stop function, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection.
