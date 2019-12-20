There likely isn’t a more horsepower-hungry domestic car company than Dodge. For 2018, the drag strip-focused (but street-legal) Challenger Demon took center stage with 840 mind-blowing horsepower. For 2019, it was replaced with the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye, which was made to take corners as well as it could accelerate in a straight line. The “regular” Hellcat model made 717 horses, up from 707 the previous year. The big buzzword for the Challenger is “widebody” (think Demon and Redeye), essentially fender flares that allow wider rubber for better traction. The Challenger R/T Scatback and Hellcat are now available in the widebody format. For something a bit tamer that you can drive in any weather, there is the Challenger SXT and GT, which are available with all-wheel-drive. They get a 305-horsepower V-6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The rear-wheel-drive V-6 and 5.7-liter-V-8 Challengers returned unaltered, as does the 6.4-liter V-8 in the Challenger SRT 392. All V-8 models come with an electronically controlled active exhaust system that lets anyone near you know what’s under the hood. For 2020, there are new standard and optional wheels, modestly refreshed interior and new paint choices.

