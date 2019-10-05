Dodge’s full-size sedan doesn’t sell in huge quantities, although you’re probably seeing more Police Pursuit than civilian models on the road these days. Still, the Charger’s reputation sets a performance tone for the brand overall. Buyers can go as tame or as torrid as they wish and their budgets will allow, starting with the relatively mild V-6 (if you consider up to 300 horsepower “mild”) V-6. That engine in the Charger SXT and GT trims means they can also be had with all-wheel drive. Move up-range and a selection of “Hemi” V-8s are yours for the picking, ranging from the 370-horsepower R/T and Daytona to the 485-horsepower SRT 392. At the peak is the hellacious Hellcat with 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. This is the most powerful factory-built sedan you can buy and is also the fastest at a claimed 204 mph. The large 20-inch wheels with 15.4-inch Brembo-brand brake rotors means the car goes and stops, doing the zero-to-100-mph-to-zero test in a supercar-rivaling sub-13-second time. Dodge’s Active Exhaust that lets you cut out the mufflers at will is standard on all Hemi Chargers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.