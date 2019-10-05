Dodge’s full-size sedan doesn’t sell in huge quantities, although you’re probably seeing more Police Pursuit than civilian models on the road these days. Still, the Charger’s reputation sets a performance tone for the brand overall. Buyers can go as tame or as torrid as they wish and their budgets will allow, starting with the relatively mild V-6 (if you consider up to 300 horsepower “mild”) V-6. That engine in the Charger SXT and GT trims means they can also be had with all-wheel drive. Move up-range and a selection of “Hemi” V-8s are yours for the picking, ranging from the 370-horsepower R/T and Daytona to the 485-horsepower SRT 392. At the peak is the hellacious Hellcat with 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. This is the most powerful factory-built sedan you can buy and is also the fastest at a claimed 204 mph. The large 20-inch wheels with 15.4-inch Brembo-brand brake rotors means the car goes and stops, doing the zero-to-100-mph-to-zero test in a supercar-rivaling sub-13-second time. Dodge’s Active Exhaust that lets you cut out the mufflers at will is standard on all Hemi Chargers.

