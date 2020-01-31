Dodge’s full-size sedan doesn’t sell in huge quantities; you’re probably seeing more police pursuit versions than civilian versions on the roads. Still, the Charger and Challenger’s reputations set a performance tone for the brand. Buyers can go as tame or as torrid as they wish, or their budgets will allow, starting with the relatively mild V-6 (if you consider up to 300 horsepower “mild”). That engine in the Charger SXT and GT trims means they can also be had with all-wheel-drive. Move up range and a selection of “Hemi” V-8s are yours for the picking, ranging from the 370-horsepower R/T and Daytona, to the 485-horsepower SRT 392. At the peak is the hellacious Hellcat Widebody (formerly just Hellcat) with 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The Widebody designation, which is also optional on Scat Pack Chargers, means it comes with widened front and rear fenders that allow 11-inch-wide Pirelli tires. This is the most powerful factory-built sedan you can buy and is also the quickest, with a claimed zero-to-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds. The Hellcat’s large 15.4-inch Brembo-brand brake rotors provide stopping power to match the acceleration.
