New for 2020, the Escape is a radical departure from the previous model. The low-slung body contains not one crease or right angle, but instead is loaded with has curvy shapes from front to back. The sheetmetal attaches to a platform that’s larger than before, but not by much. Owing to the lower profile, body height is reduced, but maximum cargo volume has actually expanded by a few cubic feet. Drivers can reconfigure the available 12.3-inch electronic gauge and info cluster according to personal preferences. The rear seat can also be adjusted fore and aft, or folded flat for greater legroom or cargo space. Powertrain choices begin with a 180-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. Cylinder deactivation shuts down one of them, when not required, to conserve fuel. A 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is optional. The Escape hybrid’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder is paired with an electric motor, generating a net 198 horsepower. The plug-in hybrid is rated at 209 horses and has a maximum 30-mile electric range before the gasoline engine engages. The basic hybrid powertrain is available in front- and all-wheel-drive, depending on the model, but the plug-in hybrid is front-wheel-drive only.

